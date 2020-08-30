HUMMER SUVs for Sale Near Me
2008 HUMMER H3123,571 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,950$675 Below Market
Kargar Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
BUYING A CAR HAS NEVER BEEN THIS EASY.We specialize in 100% GUARANTEED APPROVAL. BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPTCY, REPO, FORECLOSURE...NO PROBLEM. NOSOTROS FINANCIAMOS A TODOS! NO TAX ID, NO SOCIAL, NO CREDITO, MAL CREDITO, BANCARROTA, REPOSICIONES...NO PROBLEMA. TODOS SON APROBADOS! FINANCIAMIENTO GARANTIZADO!We can HELP you DRIVE today!!! You will not be disappointed!! 124 point VA safety inspection, AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED, qualifies for AUTOCHECK buy back protection. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE up to 5 years.NON-COMMISSIONED sales reps. Just friendly staff and ready to help you. Contact our Sales at 703-520-9696.***LOOKS AND RUNS GREAT***4x4,ON STAR, LEATHER, LUMBAR SUPPORT, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, MIRRORS, LOCKS, SEATS, CD PLAYER, AM/FM RADIO, TRIP COMPUTER, ALLOY WHEELS,RUNNING BOARDS, TINTED WINDOWS, FOG LIGHTS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE***for more information please call: 703-520-9696.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTEN13E888135060
Stock: KMM2831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
2006 HUMMER H263,994 miles22 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,966
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Rest assured, once you take this Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic home you will know you've made a solid investment. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic's mileage reads low at 63,994. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. The powerful 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Compared with other SUV's out there, you will not find another better equipped Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic at the price we are offering. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this SUV to make sure it is perfect. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this SUV is incomparable. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this SUV. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. If you are looking to own a super clean SUV, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. This SUV and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this SUV below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Indian Head. Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U16H114673
Stock: 114673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
2009 HUMMER H3110,247 miles10 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,881
Pohanka Acura - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Boulder Gray Metallic 2009 Hummer H3 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.7L 5-Cylinder MPI DOHC ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, XM Radio.Recent Arrival!We make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 HUMMER H3 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GTEN13E298117428
Stock: ALL036240S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
2006 HUMMER H2167,927 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
Not Listed
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Here at AP Fairfax, we have been in business for over 9 years providing excellent customer service. We pride ourselves with having quality, aggressively priced vehicles. All of our vehicles are Va. state safety inspected plus our 120 point check. We have a full service finance department offering some of the lowest rates in the industry along with vehicle warranties covering a wide range of components to suit your needs. Please come in and experience the AP Fairfax difference today, our seasoned staff will be happy to serve you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U66H115964
Stock: AP00336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
2003 HUMMER H282,386 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
Not Listed
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 HUMMER H2 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GRGN23U73H103205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
