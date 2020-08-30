Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

Located 22 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Rest assured, once you take this Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic home you will know you've made a solid investment. You will find yourself at ease knowing that this previous, and only owner took meticulous care of this beauty. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic's mileage reads low at 63,994. We have confirmed that the previous owner was not a smoker. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. The body is perfect and straight as a pin and has never been wrecked. The powerful 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine accelerates strongly and more than holds its own in the toughest of traffic. Under the hood of this SUV rests a fuel efficient 6.0L V8 OHV 16V engine that works to keep your wallet closed. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. If you like to take your vehicles out for a rough off-road trek then this Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic is perfect for you as it is ready off the lot to do some serious adventuring. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic will give you the luxury that everyone wants. Compared with other SUV's out there, you will not find another better equipped Hummer H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic at the price we are offering. We have checked and double checked the mechanics of this SUV to make sure it is perfect. Turn heads when you drive down the road in this beauty. The exterior of this SUV is incomparable. Absolutely no interior maintenance is needed on this SUV. Every major mechanical system has been inspected and found to be in good working order. The exterior has some minor scuffs and blemishes but is free of rust, dings, or dents. Apart from a few touch up spots the interior of this one is in adequate condition. We know you want the CARFAX report, and we have it for you on this one and every other vehicle we sell. As a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership, you will not deal with the hassle of worry. Our vehicles come with a CARFAX report and are completely inspected before going on the lot. If you are looking to own a super clean SUV, this one is a one-owner vehicle according to CARFAX. We also provide a free AutoCheck report on this and every car we sell assuring you of complete satisfaction when buying a car from us. We are proud to be an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by AutoCheck. This SUV and most every car we sell comes with a STANDARD WARRANTY that covers the drive train and more. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. With approved credit and a low down payment you can get this H2 SUV 4-Speed Automatic today with monthly payments that you can afford today! What are you waiting for? Call (703) 685-9312 right now! If you trust BLUE BOOK's pricing then you better believe the fact that we have priced this SUV below its BLUE BOOK means it won't stay on our lot long. Act today! With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Indian Head. Powerful, luxurious ride.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 HUMMER H2 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5GRGN23U16H114673

Stock: 114673

Certified Pre-Owned: No

