Vehicle overview

The Acura brand offers a sensible take on luxury. While costly European nameplates may do a better job of awing the neighbors, this Japanese marque excels at delivering premium quality and features at a relatively reasonable price. Plush yet pragmatic, the 2015 Acura MDX embodies the manufacturer's value-oriented philosophy.

With the MDX, buyers get a crossover that's livable, luxurious and a whole lot of fun. It's always an accommodating companion, thanks to features like a sliding second row of seats that glides forward at the touch of a button to facilitate third-row access. The list of standard amenities is steeped in luxury and includes high-end items that buyers have to pay extra for on rival models. For example, base models are equipped with LED headlights, heated leather seats and a multi-angle rearview camera. Topping it all off is the MDX's thoroughly entertaining disposition. Acceleration is brisk, the engine note is pleasing and the crossover feels tight and sporty when tackling turns.

Though undeniably compelling, the MDX isn't the only desirable three-row luxury crossover out this year. Infiniti's QX60 and Lincoln's MKT are impressive alternatives, though neither delivers a driving experience as engaging as the Acura's. The BMW X5 is a better pick for shoppers who place utmost priority on performance, but it's notably costlier than the MDX. Also worth a look if you need more cargo or third-row-seat room than the MDX provides is the larger Buick Enclave.

But what we like about this Acura is how it distinguishes itself from the pack by pulling off a neat balancing act: It manages to be both lively and level-headed. Packed with features and a treat to drive, the 2015 Acura MDX is an easy choice for shoppers seeking a three-row crossover that straddles luxury and value.