Vehicle overview

If you're looking for a well-rounded luxury crossover SUV, you're going to like the 2010 Acura MDX. The latest MDX covers the expected bases in terms of utility and luxury, yet it also boasts crisp handling and a boatload of technological features. This well-rounded approach does mean that other competing models might better the MDX in one particular area or another, but overall Acura's midsize crossover is pretty appealing.

For 2010, Acura has also made a fair number of changes. The most obvious is the adoption of Acura's new corporate grille. To be honest, most of us don't think very highly of Acura's newest grille (we've previously noted its visual similarity to a bagel slicer), but no doubt Acura wants to have some commonality for its stable of vehicles.

You certainly won't find any objections about what's under the hood: a new six-speed automatic transmission that replaces last year's five-speed that gives a minor boost to fuel economy and acceleration. The MDX's 3.7-liter V6 engine has also been updated. It's essentially the same in terms of size and power, but Acura says it has beefier internal components.

Inside, the MDX gains a revamped cabin with new gauges and a new steering wheel with paddle shifters. There are also new high-tech features such as a hard-drive-based navigation system (with music storage, traffic rerouting and weather reporting) and a multi-angle back-up camera. As before, though, the MDX dash has a lot of buttons that take time to get used to.

This quibble aside, though, the 2010 Acura MDX is one of our top picks for a luxury crossover. It is true that if you have performance as a top priority, the BMW X5, Infiniti FX35 and Porsche Cayenne are worth looking at. And on the other side of the spectrum, family-friendly choices like the Buick Enclave, Ford Flex Limited, and Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring are all roomier. The similarly priced Lexus RX 350 is also worth checking out, although it is smaller. But even in this upstanding company, the 2010 MDX represents a solid choice if you're looking for the ideal middle ground.