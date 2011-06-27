2021 Aston Martin Vantage
2021 Aston Martin Vantage Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Potent 503-horsepower V8
- Available manual transmission
- Guaranteed exclusivity
The Vantage is the entry point to the world of Aston Martin but should in no way be considered entry-level. It's equipped with a 503-horsepower turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and your choice of either a seven-speed manual or a seven-speed automatic transmission. Handling is crisp, and when equipped with the optional manual transmission, the overall mood is one of engagement and exclusivity.
Which Vantage does Edmunds recommend?
Aston Martin Vantage models
The 2021 Vantage has no trim levels but instead offers personalization through a multitude of paint and interior trim colors. Some features are bundled with option packages. Standard equipment is on par with competitors and highlight features include:
Features & Specs
|2dr Coupe
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7M
|MSRP
|$146,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed manual
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2dr Coupe
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$153,000
|MPG
|18 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|503 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Vantage safety features:
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Help the driver maintain control under heavy braking.
- Parking Distance Display
- Aids in tight parking situations, helping the driver judge the distance between the car and an obstacle.
- Dynamic Torque Vectoring
- Assists the driver by applying more power to the wheel with maximum traction during cornering and acceleration.
Aston Martin Vantage vs. the competition
Aston Martin Vantage vs. Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
It's hard to believe two competitors can share the same engine, but that's exactly what the AMG GT and Vantage have in common. But don't think these are rebadged versions of each other. From tip to tail and everywhere in between, the AMG GT is very much a Mercedes. If only it offered a manual transmission like the Aston does.
Aston Martin Vantage vs. Porsche 911
For decades, the Porsche 911 has been the go-to for a high-performance GT car. Much more than its numbers on a sheet of paper, the 911, in all its guises, is thoroughly well-rounded and devastatingly quick on any road. But it lacks the aural gratification that can only be found in a V8 engine — the kind you find in the Aston.
Aston Martin Vantage vs. Jaguar F-Type
If it's British or nothing, the Jaguar F-Type SVR is the only other car in the Aston's price range that offers similar thrust and a similar bellowing V8 soundtrack. We're fans of the Jag's relatively practical design as well as its raw speed, but we struggle to accept the marginally reliable infotainment system. The Aston does it better here and is more exclusive.
FAQ
What's new in the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage:
- Seven-speed manual transmission available in non-AMR Vantage
- No other significant changes
- Part of the new Vantage generation that debuted in 2019
The least-expensive 2021 Aston Martin Vantage is the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $146,000.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7M) which starts at $146,000
- 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $153,000
More about the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage
2021 Aston Martin Vantage Overview
The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage is offered in the following submodels: Vantage Coupe, Vantage Convertible. Available styles include Roadster 2dr Convertible (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7M), and 2dr Coupe (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Vantage.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Aston Martin Vantage for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Aston Martin Vantage.
Find a new Aston Martin Vantage for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,598.
Find a new Aston Martin for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,068.
