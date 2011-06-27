  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,767$2,878$3,479
Clean$1,612$2,632$3,184
Average$1,301$2,141$2,594
Rough$989$1,649$2,004
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,635$2,505$2,975
Clean$1,491$2,291$2,723
Average$1,204$1,863$2,219
Rough$916$1,435$1,714
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,977$3,213$3,881
Clean$1,803$2,939$3,552
Average$1,455$2,390$2,894
Rough$1,107$1,841$2,236
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,184$3,819$4,702
Clean$1,992$3,493$4,304
Average$1,607$2,841$3,506
Rough$1,223$2,189$2,709
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,632$2,626$3,165
Clean$1,488$2,402$2,896
Average$1,201$1,954$2,360
Rough$914$1,505$1,823
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,828$2,877$3,444
Clean$1,667$2,631$3,152
Average$1,346$2,140$2,568
Rough$1,024$1,649$1,984
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,595$2,614$3,165
Clean$1,455$2,390$2,896
Average$1,174$1,944$2,360
Rough$893$1,498$1,823
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,529$2,329$2,763
Clean$1,394$2,130$2,529
Average$1,125$1,732$2,060
Rough$856$1,335$1,592
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,488 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,402 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit ranges from $914 to $3,165, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.