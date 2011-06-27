Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$2,878
|$3,479
|Clean
|$1,612
|$2,632
|$3,184
|Average
|$1,301
|$2,141
|$2,594
|Rough
|$989
|$1,649
|$2,004
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,635
|$2,505
|$2,975
|Clean
|$1,491
|$2,291
|$2,723
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,863
|$2,219
|Rough
|$916
|$1,435
|$1,714
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,977
|$3,213
|$3,881
|Clean
|$1,803
|$2,939
|$3,552
|Average
|$1,455
|$2,390
|$2,894
|Rough
|$1,107
|$1,841
|$2,236
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,184
|$3,819
|$4,702
|Clean
|$1,992
|$3,493
|$4,304
|Average
|$1,607
|$2,841
|$3,506
|Rough
|$1,223
|$2,189
|$2,709
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,632
|$2,626
|$3,165
|Clean
|$1,488
|$2,402
|$2,896
|Average
|$1,201
|$1,954
|$2,360
|Rough
|$914
|$1,505
|$1,823
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 4dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,828
|$2,877
|$3,444
|Clean
|$1,667
|$2,631
|$3,152
|Average
|$1,346
|$2,140
|$2,568
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,649
|$1,984
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,595
|$2,614
|$3,165
|Clean
|$1,455
|$2,390
|$2,896
|Average
|$1,174
|$1,944
|$2,360
|Rough
|$893
|$1,498
|$1,823
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Rabbit S PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,529
|$2,329
|$2,763
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,130
|$2,529
|Average
|$1,125
|$1,732
|$2,060
|Rough
|$856
|$1,335
|$1,592