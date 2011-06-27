  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  4. Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lively, fuel-efficient turbo engine
  • spacious cabin
  • well-equipped
  • comfortable ride.
  • Competitors are quicker and handle better.
Other years
2020
2019
2014
2013
Volkswagen Jetta GLI for Sale
2014
2013
List Price
$11,990
Used Jetta GLI for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Volkswagen GLI is the sportiest member of the Jetta sedan family, and although it's enjoyable within that context, buyers looking for true performance will be better served by rivals, including VW's own GTI.

Vehicle overview

Eventually we'll stop comparing the VW GLI to its hatchback cousin, the GTI. But we can't help it. Not that long ago, the GLI sedan rose from the same platform as the GTI hatchback as a more practical car, but no less sporting. That era ended two years ago with the arrival of the redesigned Jetta, which grew in size while dropping in price to appeal to a wider audience. Although the 2013 Volkswagen GLI remains the sportier, performance-oriented Jetta, it isn't as entertaining to drive as its predecessor was, nor does it have the same premium feel on the inside.

Compared to the base Jetta, the GLI uses a more sophisticated rear suspension design and an upgraded steering system. And inside, it features a sporty, thick-rimmed steering wheel and higher-quality dash material. Plus, it still shares its turbocharged 200-horsepower engine with the GTI. This engine is as energetic and fuel-efficient as ever, and Volkswagen continues to offer it with either a conventional six-speed manual or the DSG six-speed automated manual transmission. A honeycomb grille, red brake calipers, darkened taillights and chrome exterior trim complete the GLI's sleeper sport sedan look.

For 2013, the GLI carries over largely unchanged from its return last year. Opting for the Autobahn model with navigation also nets you a rearview camera and bi-xenon headlights, while the DSG transmission-equipped models get launch control for speedier getaways from stoplights. And perhaps Volkswagen has heard some grumbling with elements of its Jetta redesign, as an adjustable armrest -- a minor, useful feature that disappeared from the new Jetta -- makes a return appearance in the GLI.

The 2013 Volkswagen GLI is certainly more appealing than a plain vanilla Jetta. It's also a fairly rare style of car -- the only other sporty small sedans with similar power are the 2012 Honda Civic Si and 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX. In this group, the GLI is a respectable choice, mainly because of its roomy interior and turbocharged yet efficient engine. But if you expand your search criteria a little, you'll find there are other, more appealing sporting models out there, including the Volkswagen GTI four-door and the new Ford Focus ST. And if you're just looking for a sedan with lively acceleration, the turbocharged Kia Optima or V6-powered Nissan Altima are good alternatives, too.

2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI models

The 2013 Volkswagen GLI is a four-door compact sedan available in 2.0T and Autobahn trim levels.

Standard equipment on the GLI 2.0T includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, heated mirrors, height-adjustable and power-reclining front sport seats with cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod interface.

The GLI Autobahn adds 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, heated windshield-washer nozzles, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, a cooling glovebox, heated front seats, leatherette vinyl upholstery and a premium nine-speaker Fender audio system. A touchscreen navigation system with rearview camera, bi-xenon headlights with Audi-like LED accent lights, and keyless ignition/entry can be added to the Autobahn.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, Jetta GLI models equipped with the automated transmission (DSG) feature launch control. A rearview camera and bi-xenon headlights are added to Autobahn models with the optional navigation system. An adjustable armrest is also new this year.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 GLI is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. A six-speed manual is standard, while a six-speed dual-clutch automated manual, known as DSG, is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, a GLI with the manual gearbox sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds. That time is a little slow for its class. This year's DSG comes with a launch-control mode, but it will only make a minimal difference to on-paper 0-60 acceleration; in prior testing without launch control, a DSG-equipped GLI went from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds as well.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22 mpg city/33 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the manual and 23/29/25 with DSG.

Safety

Every 2013 Volkswagen GLI comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control (now driver-defeatable), front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the GLI stopped from 60 mph in 128 feet -- below average for a compact sedan, especially one with sporting pretenses.

In government crash tests, the near-identical Jetta earned an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it earned four stars for overall front crash protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Jetta its best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

You'll largely need to check your sport sedan aspirations when driving the 2013 Volkswagen GLI. The GLI's steering isn't particularly sharp when turning into corners, while braking ability and overall cornering grip are both quite modest. If, however, you're simply looking for a livelier Jetta, then the GLI is a solid upgrade. The rear suspension features a more sophisticated multilink design than the base Jetta, so this car is better able to deal with bumps.

The 2.0-liter turbo engine delivers a nice wallop of torque and cool, snarling noises, especially when paired with the six-speed manual, which is direct and remarkably easy to drive even when stuck in traffic. The VW GLI also offers a hill-hold feature on the manual. In general, the GLI feels more than peppy enough around town and on fast-moving freeways thanks to its broad power band.

As for choosing a transmission, the DSG is quirky and less desirable, with an annoying delay in throttle response in its default D mode. Switch to Sport mode and it's overly eager to downshift and wring out revs. Using the DSG's manual shift mode mitigates both issues somewhat, but neither of these features is intended to be used in normal traffic situations where the DSG-equipped GLI remains tricky to drive smoothly. If you can deal with a regular manual transmission, it's actually the more livable of the two transmission options on the 2013 Volkswagen GLI.

Interior

The 2013 Jetta GLI's interior is pleasant enough, largely due to the upgrades over the regular Jetta, including some higher quality materials. It's also pretty roomy -- the rear-seat area is large enough for full-size adults to sit comfortably. The 15.5-cubic-foot trunk is also one of the roomiest you'll find in this class. Should you need more cargo space, the split rear seat features a center pass-through and also folds down.

We like the available touchscreen stereo interface and its redundant dial knob, which is ideal for controlling a portable music player. The associated navigation system, however, is a bit of a letdown due to the small screen and limited amount of display information.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.

5(31%)
4(69%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GLI Autobahn w/nav review
tunafizzish,01/15/2013
After about a thousand miles on the GLI, I thought I would write a quick review. I'll start by saying that I test-drove most small to midsized cars and this was my absolute favorite of the bunch. The car is fun to drive. The handling and little turbo engine really go well together. In addition, it comes completely loaded for under $30k (after a little negotiating). The ride is a little stiff compared to other jettas, but the sport suspension will do that. Also, I am about 6'6'' and can very comfortably drive this car. Love the car.
What car were the Edmunds people driving???
peteydrives,03/17/2014
I have no idea what car the people at Edmunds were driving, but they are either insane or on the take. I have had my GLI for about 30 months, and I absolutely love it, and my only complaints are about some missing features (which are on the new cars, except for rain sensing wipers). Edmunds suggests that you consider other cars. Really? What, pray tell, can you buy LOADED for under 30K, that feels like a tight German sedan with a MANUAL tranny? The answer is NOTHING. For perspective, here are the cars in my past 1985 GTI, 1990 Corrado, BMW 330i, 2007 Audi A3, 1994 Porsche 911 Carrera and a sprinkling of SUV's. I sold my 911 because, frankly, the Audi was just more fun to drive and less
Almost perfect!
ronbham,02/15/2013
Big bang for the buck, fun to drive, German engineering, good fit and finish. A lot of car for under 30k. Comfortable interior for a sub-compact.
Happy So Far!
Stretch,06/27/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I just purchased a used 2013 GLI, 6 speed, with 40,000 miles and so far, I am very pleased with the car. I was looking for a nice commuter car, that was quick, fun to drive and reasonably good on gas. I originally geared up for a rear wheel drive sport sedan, but trying to find a used Lexus, Infinity, BMW or Audi with less than 60K in the range I wanted to spend is difficult. There are tons and tons of BMW 328's out there, it's almost scary how many. Makes me wonder what is wrong with them? Looking at the power they have vs. the GLI, which is a smaller car didn't leave me with the warm fuzzy for the 328. I considered an Altima, but saw they had tranny problems and I just didn't want a Camry or Accord. This little gem fits the bill nicely, fun to drive, sunroof, looks great with black on black ext/interior with the red stitching and 18" wheels. Mine has Kumho's on it and no complaints yet. Stereo sounds crisp and loud, road noise is very limited, car feels tight, brakes solidly and provides impressive acceleration on demand. I have a 2010 Yaris as a commuter car and my daughter is getting that. This is like a major upgrade to that car. First time entering the interstate, I cracked into it and went up through the gears and was doing 100 mph without even straining! This car will go!
See all 16 reviews of the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
More about the 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Overview

The Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is offered in the following submodels: Jetta GLI Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV is priced between $11,990 and$11,990 with odometer readings between 99101 and99101 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 Jetta GLIS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,990 and mileage as low as 99101 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.

Can't find a used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,085.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,221.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Jetta GLI for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $23,109.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,471.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Jetta GLI lease specials

Related Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles