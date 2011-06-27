Used 2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Consumer Reviews

GLI Autobahn w/nav review tunafizzish , 01/15/2013 16 of 16 people found this review helpful After about a thousand miles on the GLI, I thought I would write a quick review. I'll start by saying that I test-drove most small to midsized cars and this was my absolute favorite of the bunch. The car is fun to drive. The handling and little turbo engine really go well together. In addition, it comes completely loaded for under $30k (after a little negotiating). The ride is a little stiff compared to other jettas, but the sport suspension will do that. Also, I am about 6'6'' and can very comfortably drive this car. Love the car. Report Abuse

What car were the Edmunds people driving??? peteydrives , 03/17/2014 30 of 35 people found this review helpful I have no idea what car the people at Edmunds were driving, but they are either insane or on the take. I have had my GLI for about 30 months, and I absolutely love it, and my only complaints are about some missing features (which are on the new cars, except for rain sensing wipers). Edmunds suggests that you consider other cars. Really? What, pray tell, can you buy LOADED for under 30K, that feels like a tight German sedan with a MANUAL tranny? The answer is NOTHING. For perspective, here are the cars in my past 1985 GTI, 1990 Corrado, BMW 330i, 2007 Audi A3, 1994 Porsche 911 Carrera and a sprinkling of SUV's. I sold my 911 because, frankly, the Audi was just more fun to drive and less

Almost perfect! ronbham , 02/15/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Big bang for the buck, fun to drive, German engineering, good fit and finish. A lot of car for under 30k. Comfortable interior for a sub-compact.

Happy So Far! Stretch , 06/27/2016 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just purchased a used 2013 GLI, 6 speed, with 40,000 miles and so far, I am very pleased with the car. I was looking for a nice commuter car, that was quick, fun to drive and reasonably good on gas. I originally geared up for a rear wheel drive sport sedan, but trying to find a used Lexus, Infinity, BMW or Audi with less than 60K in the range I wanted to spend is difficult. There are tons and tons of BMW 328's out there, it's almost scary how many. Makes me wonder what is wrong with them? Looking at the power they have vs. the GLI, which is a smaller car didn't leave me with the warm fuzzy for the 328. I considered an Altima, but saw they had tranny problems and I just didn't want a Camry or Accord. This little gem fits the bill nicely, fun to drive, sunroof, looks great with black on black ext/interior with the red stitching and 18" wheels. Mine has Kumho's on it and no complaints yet. Stereo sounds crisp and loud, road noise is very limited, car feels tight, brakes solidly and provides impressive acceleration on demand. I have a 2010 Yaris as a commuter car and my daughter is getting that. This is like a major upgrade to that car. First time entering the interstate, I cracked into it and went up through the gears and was doing 100 mph without even straining! This car will go! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value