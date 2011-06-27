  1. Home
2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lively, fuel-efficient turbocharged engine
  • spacious cabin
  • well-equipped
  • comfortable ride.
  • Competitors are quicker and handle better
  • delayed throttle response with DSG transmission
  • high price compared to standard Jetta.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is the sportiest member of the Jetta sedan family, and although it's enjoyable, buyers looking for true performance will be better served by rivals, including VW's own GTI.

Vehicle overview

Although it's sold as a separate nameplate, the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is essentially the highest trim level of the Volkswagen Jetta sedan line and takes many of its sporty cues from its hatchback cousin, the VW GTI. Perhaps you're drawn to the 2014 Jetta GLI because a sedan more closely fits your needs or feels more grown up than a spritely hatchback. Unfortunately, the current GLI is not as entertaining to drive or as well trimmed as the GTI and is merely one of many quick sedans you might consider in this price range.

In its defense, the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is still fun to drive. Thanks to its powerful turbocharged engine, precise steering and steady handling, the GLI will put a smile on your face more readily than the typical small sedan. But unless you simply have to have the best Jetta that VW makes, we're not convinced it's worth the extra money over the standard Jetta.

This is especially true now that Volkswagen is offering a new 1.8-liter turbocharged engine on regular Jettas. Mind you, the upgraded 2.0-liter turbo engine in the GLI is quite a bit more powerful than the new 1.8T, but once you're up and going, the cars' driving dynamics are largely the same. Both cars will be just as comfortable and quiet, and interior furnishings are the same. And both have a massive backseat and trunk.

Although we'd steer most consumers toward a four-door GTI hatchback, which is nearly as spacious and more engaging to drive, the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI resides in a pretty unique niche: It's one of only a few small to midsize sedans with sporty aspirations, and that distinction alone sets it apart. If you're really after performance, though, the 2014 Subaru Impreza WRX sedan is much quicker and handles better around corners. The 250-hp 2014 Buick Verano Turbo is also worth considering, especially if you're looking for a sedan with a lower-key personality and a truly upscale interior.

Less powerful cars like the Acura ILX and 2014 Mazda 3 are also worth consideration on the basis of their enjoyable ride and handling characteristics. You could also consider a larger sedan like the Nissan Altima, which handles well for its size and is priced similarly. Overall, there's nothing gravely wrong with the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, but if you're looking for extra performance from an affordable small or midsize sedan, we'd suggest you drive a few of its competitors before making your decision.

2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI models

The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is a four-door compact sedan available in base, Edition 30 and Autobahn trim levels.

Standard equipment on the base GLI includes 17-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, keyless entry, air-conditioning, full power accessories, heated mirrors, height-adjustable and power-reclining front sport seats with adjustable driver lumbar support, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a six-speaker sound system with a touchscreen interface, satellite radio, a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod interface. Also standard on the GLI is Volkswagen's Car-Net telematics system.

The GLI Autobahn has 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, heated windshield-washer nozzles, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, a cooling glovebox, heated front seats and leatherette vinyl upholstery and a premium nine-speaker Fender audio system.

The Edition 30 features 18-inch wheels (with a different design from the Autobahn's), a unique grille treatment, a sport-tuned suspension, the sunroof, the Fender audio system and special interior trim details. If you equip your GLI Autobahn or Edition 30 with the navigation system package, it will also come with a touchscreen navigation system with a rearview camera, bi-xenon headlights with Audi-like LED accent lights, and keyless ignition/entry.

A rear lip spoiler is optional for all GLIs, while black-painted 18-inch wheels are available for the base model.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI gets a 10-horsepower increase, the addition of Car-Net, VW's new telematics system, and some minor changes to equipment levels. To celebrate 30 years of the GLI, VW has also introduced an "Edition 30" trim level.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Jetta GLI is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that sends 210 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque to the front wheels. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a six-speed automated manual, known as DSG, is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, last year's 200-hp GLI with the manual gearbox sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds. That time is a little slow for its class. This year's 10-hp increase probably won't affect 0-60 acceleration much, but once we test a 2014 Jetta GLI, we'll update this review.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 26 mpg combined (23 mpg city/33 mpg highway) with the manual and 27 mpg combined (24 mpg city/32 mpg highway) with the DSG.

Safety

Every 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.

VW's new Car-Net telematics system, standard on every GLI, includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows owners to set boundaries for secondary drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go.

In government crash tests, the near-identical Jetta earned a rating of five stars overall for crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Jetta its best possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. The Jetta received the second lowest rating of "Marginal" in the small-overlap frontal-offset crash test, though. But this test is relatively new and many of the cars tested have posted similarly low ratings.

In Edmunds brake testing, the GLI stopped from 60 mph in 128 feet. That's worse than average for a compact-to-midsize sedan with sporting pretenses, though keep in mind that our test car was equipped with all-season tires.

Driving

You'll largely need to check your sport sedan aspirations when driving the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI. Although precise, the GLI's steering isn't particularly sharp when turning into corners, and the car's braking ability and overall cornering grip are both quite modest. If, however, you're simply looking for a livelier Jetta sedan, then the GLI is a solid upgrade. In addition, it's a good pick for a road trip, as ride comfort is excellent and the cabin is nicely sealed off from wind and tire noise.

The 2.0-liter turbo engine delivers a nice wallop of torque that makes the Jetta GLI feel peppy around town and on fast-moving highways. The engine has a nice soundtrack, too, and makes cool snarling noises that are especially noticeable when it's paired with the conventional six-speed manual. Our favorite of the two gearboxes, the manual is enjoyable to shift and remarkably easy to drive even when you're stuck in traffic. There's also a hill-hold feature on the manual, which keeps the car from rolling back when you're stopped on inclines.

Although the DSG is a great option for households where not everyone can deal with a conventional manual transmission (and a clutch pedal), it's not without its compromises. Most notably, in the transmission's default D mode, there's an annoying delay between when you press the gas pedal and the desired response, and this makes it difficult to drive the car smoothly in normal traffic situations. Switching to Sport mode quickens up the response time, but then the transmission becomes overly eager to downshift and wring out engine revs. Using the DSG's manual shift mode mitigates both issues somewhat, but it takes some of the convenience out of choosing the "automatic" option on the Volkswagen Jetta GLI.

Interior

The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI's interior is pleasant enough, largely due to the upgrades over the regular Jetta, including some higher-quality materials. It's also pretty roomy -- the rear-seat area is large enough for full-size adults to sit comfortably. The 15.5-cubic-foot trunk is also one of the roomiest you'll find in this class. Should you need more cargo space, the split rear seat features a center pass-through and also folds down.

We like the available touchscreen stereo interface and its redundant dial knob, which is ideal for controlling a portable music player but placement is a bit clumsy. The associated navigation system, however, is a bit of a letdown due to the small screen and limited amount of display information.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI.

5(50%)
4(17%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

GLI - Best Jetta Ever
jpcarvajal,01/19/2014
I've been a proud owner of almost all VW lineup. While the best engine from VW is the Diesel with the 6 speed manual, the rest of the Jettas are a complete downgrade from previous generations. The good news folks is that VW created the GLI and this car has all the technical specs from the GTI. Suspension, performance, brakes, tires, wheels, interior design, etc. The car drives like a German car. All other Jettas are boring daily commuters. Go test drive one, you won't find a similar performance on any other sedan, unless you have $35K. Keep in mind that the base GLI is selling for $26K. I got mine for $24K. Sadly, the review from Edmunds is disappointing. These guys love Japanese cars.
does not hold up to the VW name I grew up on
Sheila,09/01/2015
Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
My previous VW was solid, heavy doors and running like a champ after 200k miles and interior was great. 2014 GLI Autobahn Series @ $26,000 purchase price. My car has under 10k miles on it and I bought it brand new. I'd be embarrassed of the quality of this car if I was head of VW. This review is solely on the cheaply built amenities. The Fender stereo is awesome but it makes the entire car rattle, the back deck lid, the front dash, the sunglass case, the console. What's the point of a Fender stereo if you can't enjoy it. The console has broken twice, I'm the only user of the car so it's not being used often. Back decklid had to be fixed to stop the rattle from the stereo. Sunroof motor replaced. The dash replaced and the new one is showing signs of discoloration. Driver's door handle sticks. The fabric on the passengers side pillar is coming unwrapped again. The blue tooth reception is horrible, I just don't use it. You think someone at VW would care, but instead they've offered to communicate with the dealership.. Thanks, they didn't build this car. The car is beautiful and soo fun! but it's not worth the 26k that bought me 7+ trips in less than a year to the dealership for warranty work!
GLI DSG Edition30 w/Nav
chi_mike,05/09/2014
I picked up my brand new 2014 GLI Edition30 w/Navigation on Saturday, May 3rd, and I'm completely in love with the car. The power from the 2.0L turbocharged engine feels much greater than the figures suggest (210HP/207ft/lb torque). The DSG transmission takes some getting used to, hence why it is listed under both Favorite Features AND Suggested Improvements. The car literally drives like a manual transmission-equipped vehicle. The car lurches forward when breaking to a complete stop due to the sporty transmission downshifting through the gears. This all contributes to the "sporty" factor, and while it can be pleasurable, I do a lot of commuting in heavy traffic and it can become annoying.
Almost but Not Quite
happy163,01/04/2015
Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Alright, this is the third VW i've owned and they all ranged from the years 2013-2014. VW has definitely went the cheap route when designing these vehicles. Growing up we had VW vanagon and the build quality on that thing was amazing it made it pat 200K and the body and interior was still superb. This VW however was cheaply made, the seats were this synthetic cheap leather, the stick shift is bit notch and the steering is way too light. I hated the fact that I had the Fender sound system but the thing rattled like a rattle snake! So annoying. The engine however is soo much fun and makes you think twice about there only being 200 ponies under that hood.
See all 6 reviews of the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover12.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Overview

The Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is offered in the following submodels: Jetta GLI Sedan. Available styles include PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Edition 30 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Edition 30 PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Edition 30 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Edition 30 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

