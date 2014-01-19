Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI for Sale Near Me

142 listings
Jetta GLI Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 142 listings
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV

    65,087 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn

    95,881 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,950

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV

    48,766 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $14,990

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Red
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

    71,733 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,195

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

    84,115 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV

    91,211 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $12,990

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV

    75,266 miles

    $14,599

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV

    64,893 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,998

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV

    89,144 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 in White
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30

    62,955 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,492

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV

    66,399 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn

    135,109 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,844

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30

    53,862 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,899

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV in Black
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV

    58,469 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,900

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30

    61,523 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,000

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

    77,547 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,499

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV in Gray
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV

    80,382 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,888

    Details
  2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV in Silver
    used

    2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV

    86,482 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,401

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Jetta GLI
Overall Consumer Rating
4.26 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (33%)
GLI - Best Jetta Ever
jpcarvajal,01/19/2014
I've been a proud owner of almost all VW lineup. While the best engine from VW is the Diesel with the 6 speed manual, the rest of the Jettas are a complete downgrade from previous generations. The good news folks is that VW created the GLI and this car has all the technical specs from the GTI. Suspension, performance, brakes, tires, wheels, interior design, etc. The car drives like a German car. All other Jettas are boring daily commuters. Go test drive one, you won't find a similar performance on any other sedan, unless you have $35K. Keep in mind that the base GLI is selling for $26K. I got mine for $24K. Sadly, the review from Edmunds is disappointing. These guys love Japanese cars.
Report abuse
