Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI for Sale Near Me
- 65,087 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Sedan! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great options including an Automatic Transmission, Dual Power Seats, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, CD, A/C, Split Folding Rear Seats, and much more! Overall this car is in great shape inside and out! Please note this car has a previously salvaged title. Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJ3EM231856
Stock: 231856PS71254
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-10-2018
- 95,881 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,950
Texans Auto Group - Spring / Texas
***2014 VOLKSAEGN HETTA GLI SEDAN 6 SPEED MANUAL CLEAN TITLE & CLEAN HISTORY REPORT LOADED POWER SUNROOF LEATHER POWER HEATED SEATS NAVIGATION GPS BACKUP CAMERA XM RADIO BLUETOOTH CONNECT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS DOORS MIRRRS POWER STEERING CRUISE AND AUDIO CONTROL ABS BRAKES ICE COLD AC CD PLAYER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5S7AJ8EM362420
Stock: 362420A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,766 milesDelivery Available*
$14,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJ8EM230766
Stock: 2000633707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 71,733 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,195
Lakeland DriveTime - Lakeland / Florida
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4S7AJ9EM359120
Stock: 1060179114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,115 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
West Broad Hyundai - Richmond / Virginia
24/32 City/Highway MPG This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Deep Black Pearl features: Non-smoker vehicle, GLI AUTOBAHN, 18' Bathhurst Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Comfort Sport Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Premium VIII Touch-Screen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim. See the rest of our inventory at: WESTBROADHYUNDAI.COM. Ask about our Extended Service Plans! Our online price excludes title, taxes, tags, and $695 Processing fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4S7AJ3EM364264
Stock: 202110A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 91,211 milesDelivery Available*
$12,990
Carvana - San Diego - San Diego / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJ0EM216389
Stock: 2000615278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 75,266 miles
$14,599
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJ2EM235218
Stock: 19261895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,893 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,998
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJ5EM261294
Stock: 19305746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,144 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***EDITION 30 GLI, 6 SPEED MANUAL.....................................PURE WHITE WITH A BLACK/RED LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, FENDER SOUND SYSTEM, KEYLESS ENTRY, PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AJ7EM278327
Stock: MAX18794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 62,955 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,492
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
((***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY**GLI EDITION 30**SUNROOF**PREMIUM SOUND**BLUETOOTH**SCOTTSDALE TRADE**CLEAN CARFAX**ASE CERTIFIED TOP TO BOTTOM SERVICE INSPECTION**TRADES WELCOME**)) 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Sport steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel. 24/32 City/Highway MPG Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4S7AJXEM336252
Stock: MZP1262A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,399 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,995
Honda of Bay County - Panama City / Florida
We are excited to offer this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Volkswagen Jetta Sedan. In addition to being well-cared for, this Volkswagen Jetta Sedan has very low mileage making it a rare find. Our No Hassle Internet Pricing mission is to present value to all of our customers. No Hassle Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 20000 vehicle listings hourly. This ensures our customers receive real-time No Hassle Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. W e do not artificially inflate our prices in hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! Our pricing is based on actual transactions. After doing business from New Hampshire to California we find this approach is by far the best for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJXEM323322
Stock: EM323322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 135,109 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,844
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Black FWD 2.0L TSI DOHC 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic Titan Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. What is Wholesale Reserve? At Russ Darrow, we understand that some of our customers are on a tight budget and only need transportation. These vehicles are fully inspected and rather than send them to auction, we have reserved them for you at reduced prices. Any mechanical issues are clearly disclosed on the vehicle. They may not be perfect but they may be just perfect for you! ~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4S7AJ5EM396617
Stock: MA19524A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-30-2019
- 53,862 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,899
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. You can tell this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 53,843mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan: The 2014 Jetta competes with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. Previously, price kept it just out of reach of potential buyers of the competition, but since 2011, Volkswagen has worked to give buyers the best of all worlds-- carefully packaging features and tweaking the Jetta's price level. This means that buyers can get a premium German sedan or wagon at an entry-level price, with fit and finish similar to that on cars that cost two and three times as much. Interesting features of this model are Affordability, fuel economy on TDI hybrid models, good handling and braking, excellent fit and finish, and available in two body styles. Inspected by South Loop's Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... ***E-PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE CERTIFICATION FEE'S OR DEALER ADDED OPTIONS*** South Loop Hyundai Hyundai Super Store 8820 Lakes at 610 Dr (Across from NRG Stadium former Reliant Stadium) Houston TX 77054 Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 713-341-3413!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... All pre-owned vechicles are sold As Is. However, some may still be under factory warranty!!...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4S7AJ0EM258242
Stock: EM258242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 58,469 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,900
Gesner Auto - Taunton / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJ5EM260307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,523 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,000
Dan Vaden Chevrolet-Cadillac Brunswick - Brunswick / Georgia
WWW.DANVADENBRUNSWICK.COM. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 11929 miles below market average! BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE PHONE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, POWER PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, PREMIUM WHEELS, SUNROOF, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, LOCAL TRADE, Black/Carbon w/Unique V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim.Dan Vaden Brunswick is very proud to offer this charming 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI in Silver Beautifully equipped with Black/Carbon w/Unique V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 17' Bathhurst Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Comfort Sport Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Premium VIII Touch-Screen, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers!2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4S7AJ3EM290120
Stock: EM290120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 77,547 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,499
Leader Autoplex - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4S7AJ1EM213231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,888
Wetzel Chevrolet - Richmond / Indiana
***TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIP APPOINTMENT** Contact store manager, Chris Casebolt at (765) 598-4492 or email ccasebolt@wetzelauto.com.Recent Arrival! **NEW TIRES**, **NAVIGATION**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, SUNROOF, Titan Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Platinum Gray Metallic 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 4D Sedan FWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC24/32 City/Highway MPGWhy buy a Wetzel Better Buy Used Vehicle? We Check ‘em Better with a certified 160-Point Vehicle Inspection by an ASE Certified Technician. We provide Carfax Vehicle History Reports, and are endorsed by AAA. We Back ‘em Better with a 3 Day Satisfaction Guarantee. We Price ‘em Better with Certified Preferred Financing and Guaranteed Credit Approval. We have dedicated individuals searching the country for the highest quality, lowest priced vehicles for our inventory. Bad credit, no credit we have guaranteed financing! Call for more information regarding the vehicle at 765-966-7000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW4T7AJ8EM375418
Stock: 50941A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 86,482 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,401
Competition BMW of Smithtown - Saint James / New York
: EPA 33 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "The backseat is large enough for full-size adults to ride in comfort, which cannot be said of the Focus, for example, and the 15.5-cubic-foot trunk is one of the roomiest you'll find in this class." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: Family owned for over 50 years, Competition BMW of Smithtown has been providing exceptional customer service to the Smithtown, New York area. We strive to exceed your expectations when buying your next car. The experienced and professional sales team at Competition BMW isn't satisfied until you are driving off of the lot in the car that is perfect for you, and your lifestyle. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VW5T7AJXEM309392
Stock: U30970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.