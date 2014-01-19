Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI for Sale Near Me

Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

We are excited to offer this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. You can tell this 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 53,843mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan: The 2014 Jetta competes with the Honda Civic, Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla. Previously, price kept it just out of reach of potential buyers of the competition, but since 2011, Volkswagen has worked to give buyers the best of all worlds-- carefully packaging features and tweaking the Jetta's price level. This means that buyers can get a premium German sedan or wagon at an entry-level price, with fit and finish similar to that on cars that cost two and three times as much. Interesting features of this model are Affordability, fuel economy on TDI hybrid models, good handling and braking, excellent fit and finish, and available in two body styles. Inspected by South Loop's Certified Technicians and ready for delivery!!... Buy With Confidence!!... ***E-PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE CERTIFICATION FEE'S OR DEALER ADDED OPTIONS*** South Loop Hyundai Hyundai Super Store 8820 Lakes at 610 Dr (Across from NRG Stadium former Reliant Stadium) Houston TX 77054 Please call our Helpful Staff for further Assistance 713-341-3413!!... We welcome third party / pre-buying inspection of all units!!... All pre-owned vechicles are sold As Is. However, some may still be under factory warranty!!...

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : Yes Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Edition 30 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VW4S7AJ0EM258242

Stock: EM258242

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020