Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,955
|$9,575
|$11,889
|Clean
|$6,547
|$9,023
|$11,162
|Average
|$5,730
|$7,919
|$9,710
|Rough
|$4,914
|$6,814
|$8,257
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,330
|$8,525
|$10,470
|Clean
|$5,958
|$8,033
|$9,830
|Average
|$5,215
|$7,050
|$8,551
|Rough
|$4,472
|$6,066
|$7,272
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,248
|$9,667
|$11,815
|Clean
|$6,823
|$9,110
|$11,093
|Average
|$5,972
|$7,994
|$9,650
|Rough
|$5,121
|$6,879
|$8,206
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,050
|$9,421
|$11,526
|Clean
|$6,636
|$8,877
|$10,822
|Average
|$5,808
|$7,790
|$9,413
|Rough
|$4,980
|$6,704
|$8,005
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,998
|$9,357
|$11,451
|Clean
|$6,587
|$8,818
|$10,751
|Average
|$5,766
|$7,738
|$9,352
|Rough
|$4,944
|$6,659
|$7,953
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,276
|$8,263
|$10,032
|Clean
|$5,908
|$7,786
|$9,419
|Average
|$5,171
|$6,833
|$8,193
|Rough
|$4,434
|$5,880
|$6,967
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,750
|$7,450
|$8,971
|Clean
|$5,412
|$7,020
|$8,423
|Average
|$4,737
|$6,161
|$7,326
|Rough
|$4,062
|$5,301
|$6,230
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,998
|$9,357
|$11,451
|Clean
|$6,587
|$8,818
|$10,751
|Average
|$5,766
|$7,738
|$9,352
|Rough
|$4,944
|$6,659
|$7,953
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,409
|$8,509
|$10,376
|Clean
|$6,032
|$8,018
|$9,742
|Average
|$5,280
|$7,037
|$8,474
|Rough
|$4,527
|$6,055
|$7,206
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,071
|$8,819
|$11,225
|Clean
|$5,715
|$8,310
|$10,540
|Average
|$5,002
|$7,293
|$9,168
|Rough
|$4,289
|$6,276
|$7,796
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,020
|$7,974
|$9,714
|Clean
|$5,667
|$7,514
|$9,120
|Average
|$4,960
|$6,594
|$7,933
|Rough
|$4,253
|$5,674
|$6,746
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,793
|$9,101
|$11,151
|Clean
|$6,394
|$8,576
|$10,469
|Average
|$5,596
|$7,526
|$9,107
|Rough
|$4,799
|$6,476
|$7,744
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,026
|$8,145
|$10,021
|Clean
|$5,672
|$7,675
|$9,409
|Average
|$4,965
|$6,735
|$8,184
|Rough
|$4,257
|$5,796
|$6,960
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,553
|$9,034
|$11,225
|Clean
|$6,169
|$8,513
|$10,540
|Average
|$5,399
|$7,471
|$9,168
|Rough
|$4,630
|$6,429
|$7,796
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,382
|$8,793
|$10,921
|Clean
|$6,008
|$8,285
|$10,254
|Average
|$5,258
|$7,271
|$8,919
|Rough
|$4,509
|$6,257
|$7,585
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation, Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,243
|$9,665
|$11,815
|Clean
|$6,818
|$9,107
|$11,093
|Average
|$5,968
|$7,992
|$9,650
|Rough
|$5,117
|$6,878
|$8,206
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,979
|$9,185
|$11,151
|Clean
|$6,569
|$8,655
|$10,469
|Average
|$5,750
|$7,595
|$9,107
|Rough
|$4,930
|$6,536
|$7,744
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,541
|$8,788
|$10,781
|Clean
|$6,157
|$8,281
|$10,123
|Average
|$5,389
|$7,267
|$8,805
|Rough
|$4,621
|$6,253
|$7,488
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,302
|$8,459
|$10,374
|Clean
|$5,932
|$7,971
|$9,740
|Average
|$5,192
|$6,995
|$8,472
|Rough
|$4,452
|$6,019
|$7,205
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,541
|$8,788
|$10,781
|Clean
|$6,157
|$8,281
|$10,123
|Average
|$5,389
|$7,267
|$8,805
|Rough
|$4,621
|$6,253
|$7,488
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,188
|$7,970
|$10,394
|Clean
|$4,883
|$7,511
|$9,759
|Average
|$4,274
|$6,591
|$8,489
|Rough
|$3,665
|$5,672
|$7,219
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,698
|$8,627
|$10,354
|Clean
|$6,305
|$8,129
|$9,722
|Average
|$5,518
|$7,134
|$8,456
|Rough
|$4,732
|$6,139
|$7,191
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 5/13 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,026
|$8,145
|$10,021
|Clean
|$5,672
|$7,675
|$9,409
|Average
|$4,965
|$6,735
|$8,184
|Rough
|$4,257
|$5,796
|$6,960
Estimated values
2013 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Autobahn 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,742
|$9,282
|$11,526
|Clean
|$6,347
|$8,747
|$10,822
|Average
|$5,555
|$7,676
|$9,413
|Rough
|$4,763
|$6,605
|$8,005