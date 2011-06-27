Used 2018 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
Absolutely the best! Don’t look anywhere else
To start, I have owned various full size trucks in the last 15 years from all of the domestic manufacturers. This is my first tundra and I am overly impressed. I read the media reviews of the f150, ram, and gm twins and keep thinking “wow these folks have to be getting paid to write these”. To start I went shopping for a new truck looking into all options. Value, features, reliability and residual value were all important to me. First off the tow ratings are well more than adequate. The other competition is not leaps and bounds higher read the fine print. Second fuel mileage. Yes the eco boost and gm 5.3l can return better highway mileage unloaded. Put a load and use the trucks and that advantage disappears. Trim level to trim level: I bought a 2018 tundra limited trd 4x4. Sticker was 50k, I paid 46k with 0.9 financing. The other trucks with equivalent equipment were thousands more, the ford in fact was 12k more! That’s a lot of $$. Driving wise, it’s a beast, and is a great truck. I honestly drove them all, and for me the Toyota does everything I want in a truck. If you’re going to buy one of the big 3’s products make sure you like the coffee in their service department. My Gmc was in the shop 37 times in 2.5 years, my fords a handful each as well. Just because the Toyota is an older design doesn’t mean it’s outdated. You give up a lot to get fuel mileage. Weight reduction, lighter designs, etc. and way more complicated power plants (twin turbos or cylinder management, etc) they all look good on paper until you have to drive them everyday. I could go on and on, but In closing the tundra is #1 by a landslide. Not considering one you are falling into the media and sales hype of the big 3 and you are missing out. Is the tundra the best in class on paper? No, but in the real world it shines brighter than the rest.
Former F150 Owner - Now Tundra Owner
I have owned several F-150s that I bought new and kept each for several years. The most recent was a 2007 F-150 XLT that I drove for 11 years with very minor repairs . I recently decided it was time for something new. I did not like the twin turbo charged V6 engines, direct fuel injection, 10 speed transmissions or aluminum bodies offered for the new F-150s. Decided to look at other makes/models. I eventually selected the Tundra with the 4.6 liter V8. This is the same size V8 that I had in the 2007 F-150. I wanted to continue driving a truck with V8 engine but wanted the fuel economy of the smaller V8. Also wanted a less complex engine and transmission. The Tundra provided for these in their base model. I've only owned the Tundra for a week. So far, I'm very pleased with it. It has most of the creature comfort items that I had in my F-150 XLT. The really big difference is the ride comfort. The F-150 had a noticeably softer ride. I'm not sure if that's just because it was older and more worn but I don't think a stiffer ride will be hard to get used to. Bottom line, after driving the Tundra +/- 500 miles in the first week, I'm very pleased with it and believe the purchase to be a good decision.
2018 Tundra replaced an F150--good move
Great vehicle, excellent dealership support. I had an issue with the pre-collision monitoring system right out of the box. The dealership and Toyota worked hard to find and fix the problem--it took a bit of effort but the truck is 100%. The drive experience is very good, a bit firm, but I like that stiffness in a truck. The truck handles well in snow. The interior fittings are very well done as is the exterior fit and finish. The technology is great. The gas mileage is not as good as my F150 but I can live with that. The price point was surprising, to get the same trim level (Limited/Off Road) in a Ford, I'd have had to pay $8,000 to $10,000 more for the truck, making the Tundra a great value. I am pleased with my purchase. After 18 months of ownership, I believe that the Tundra is the best vehicle that I have ever owned.
Finally did it!
After sitting on the fence for a couple of years, I traded in my '11 Tacoma on a new 2018 Tundra. I'm not going to say I wish I had done it sooner, as I liked my Tacoma, but the increase in size and comfort is great! Gas mileage, not so great, but I work from home, so it doesn't kill me. It looks great in the garage, sitting next to my 1977 FJ40 Landcruiser. Toyota all the way!
traded in my Silverado - 2018 Tundra owner
traded in my Silverado and glad i did. Tundra Limited rides more like a truck- which i like - seat is very firm initially but is softening up. Rides higher which i like for better visibility in traffic. better turning radius. lots of electronics (almost too many) and not marked clearly - will learn them in time. No "shark fin" on the roof!!! Nice looking truck and hopefully it will be dependable. Handling on snow packed roads is worse than Silverado - needs more weight in the back. The pickup bed (not counting wheel wells) is actually quite a bit wider. Have not met any Tundra owners who have anything bad to say about their trucks. What I don't like - Can only start with a smart key (for security) which is great until you need another key (very pricey)
