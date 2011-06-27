  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,030$5,734$6,632
Clean$3,645$5,185$6,001
Average$2,875$4,086$4,739
Rough$2,105$2,987$3,477
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,889$7,010$8,128
Clean$4,422$6,339$7,354
Average$3,488$4,995$5,808
Rough$2,554$3,652$4,261
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,835$8,116$9,315
Clean$5,277$7,338$8,429
Average$4,163$5,783$6,656
Rough$3,048$4,228$4,884
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,466$9,534$11,152
Clean$5,848$8,621$10,091
Average$4,613$6,794$7,969
Rough$3,377$4,966$5,847
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,423$7,203$8,136
Clean$4,905$6,513$7,362
Average$3,869$5,132$5,814
Rough$2,833$3,752$4,266
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,839$3,911$4,475
Clean$2,568$3,536$4,049
Average$2,026$2,787$3,198
Rough$1,483$2,037$2,346
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,417$6,221$7,170
Clean$3,995$5,625$6,488
Average$3,151$4,433$5,123
Rough$2,307$3,241$3,759
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,242$7,451$8,612
Clean$4,742$6,737$7,793
Average$3,740$5,309$6,154
Rough$2,738$3,881$4,515
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,622$7,117$7,895
Clean$5,085$6,435$7,144
Average$4,011$5,071$5,642
Rough$2,937$3,707$4,139
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,324$8,050$9,490
Clean$4,815$7,279$8,587
Average$3,798$5,736$6,781
Rough$2,781$4,194$4,975
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,076$5,647$6,472
Clean$3,687$5,106$5,857
Average$2,908$4,024$4,625
Rough$2,129$2,941$3,393
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,498$7,132$8,523
Clean$4,069$6,448$7,713
Average$3,209$5,082$6,091
Rough$2,350$3,715$4,469
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,884$6,853$7,888
Clean$4,418$6,196$7,137
Average$3,485$4,883$5,637
Rough$2,551$3,570$4,136
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SR5 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,426$6,329$7,329
Clean$4,003$5,722$6,632
Average$3,158$4,509$5,237
Rough$2,312$3,297$3,843
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,411$7,141$8,046
Clean$4,894$6,457$7,281
Average$3,861$5,088$5,750
Rough$2,827$3,720$4,219
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,081$4,597$5,397
Clean$2,786$4,157$4,883
Average$2,198$3,276$3,856
Rough$1,609$2,395$2,830
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,913$7,598$8,477
Clean$5,348$6,870$7,670
Average$4,218$5,414$6,057
Rough$3,089$3,958$4,444
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,842$6,452$7,295
Clean$4,380$5,834$6,601
Average$3,455$4,598$5,213
Rough$2,529$3,361$3,825
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,230$5,757$6,558
Clean$3,826$5,205$5,934
Average$3,018$4,102$4,687
Rough$2,210$2,999$3,439
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,568 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,536 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,568 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,536 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,568 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,536 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Toyota Tundra ranges from $1,483 to $4,475, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.