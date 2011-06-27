Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,030
|$5,734
|$6,632
|Clean
|$3,645
|$5,185
|$6,001
|Average
|$2,875
|$4,086
|$4,739
|Rough
|$2,105
|$2,987
|$3,477
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,889
|$7,010
|$8,128
|Clean
|$4,422
|$6,339
|$7,354
|Average
|$3,488
|$4,995
|$5,808
|Rough
|$2,554
|$3,652
|$4,261
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,835
|$8,116
|$9,315
|Clean
|$5,277
|$7,338
|$8,429
|Average
|$4,163
|$5,783
|$6,656
|Rough
|$3,048
|$4,228
|$4,884
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,466
|$9,534
|$11,152
|Clean
|$5,848
|$8,621
|$10,091
|Average
|$4,613
|$6,794
|$7,969
|Rough
|$3,377
|$4,966
|$5,847
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,423
|$7,203
|$8,136
|Clean
|$4,905
|$6,513
|$7,362
|Average
|$3,869
|$5,132
|$5,814
|Rough
|$2,833
|$3,752
|$4,266
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,839
|$3,911
|$4,475
|Clean
|$2,568
|$3,536
|$4,049
|Average
|$2,026
|$2,787
|$3,198
|Rough
|$1,483
|$2,037
|$2,346
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,417
|$6,221
|$7,170
|Clean
|$3,995
|$5,625
|$6,488
|Average
|$3,151
|$4,433
|$5,123
|Rough
|$2,307
|$3,241
|$3,759
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,242
|$7,451
|$8,612
|Clean
|$4,742
|$6,737
|$7,793
|Average
|$3,740
|$5,309
|$6,154
|Rough
|$2,738
|$3,881
|$4,515
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,622
|$7,117
|$7,895
|Clean
|$5,085
|$6,435
|$7,144
|Average
|$4,011
|$5,071
|$5,642
|Rough
|$2,937
|$3,707
|$4,139
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,324
|$8,050
|$9,490
|Clean
|$4,815
|$7,279
|$8,587
|Average
|$3,798
|$5,736
|$6,781
|Rough
|$2,781
|$4,194
|$4,975
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,076
|$5,647
|$6,472
|Clean
|$3,687
|$5,106
|$5,857
|Average
|$2,908
|$4,024
|$4,625
|Rough
|$2,129
|$2,941
|$3,393
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,498
|$7,132
|$8,523
|Clean
|$4,069
|$6,448
|$7,713
|Average
|$3,209
|$5,082
|$6,091
|Rough
|$2,350
|$3,715
|$4,469
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,884
|$6,853
|$7,888
|Clean
|$4,418
|$6,196
|$7,137
|Average
|$3,485
|$4,883
|$5,637
|Rough
|$2,551
|$3,570
|$4,136
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SR5 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,426
|$6,329
|$7,329
|Clean
|$4,003
|$5,722
|$6,632
|Average
|$3,158
|$4,509
|$5,237
|Rough
|$2,312
|$3,297
|$3,843
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,411
|$7,141
|$8,046
|Clean
|$4,894
|$6,457
|$7,281
|Average
|$3,861
|$5,088
|$5,750
|Rough
|$2,827
|$3,720
|$4,219
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,081
|$4,597
|$5,397
|Clean
|$2,786
|$4,157
|$4,883
|Average
|$2,198
|$3,276
|$3,856
|Rough
|$1,609
|$2,395
|$2,830
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,913
|$7,598
|$8,477
|Clean
|$5,348
|$6,870
|$7,670
|Average
|$4,218
|$5,414
|$6,057
|Rough
|$3,089
|$3,958
|$4,444
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,842
|$6,452
|$7,295
|Clean
|$4,380
|$5,834
|$6,601
|Average
|$3,455
|$4,598
|$5,213
|Rough
|$2,529
|$3,361
|$3,825
Estimated values
2004 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (3.4L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,230
|$5,757
|$6,558
|Clean
|$3,826
|$5,205
|$5,934
|Average
|$3,018
|$4,102
|$4,687
|Rough
|$2,210
|$2,999
|$3,439