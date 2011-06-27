Used 2004 Toyota Tundra SR5 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,365
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle44.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front shoulder room62.4 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room59.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.6 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track66.2 in.
Curb weight4160 lbs.
Gross weight5700 lbs.
Angle of approach27 degrees
Maximum payload1540 lbs.
Angle of departure23 degrees
Length218.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity4800 lbs.
Ground clearance10.6 in.
Height70.7 in.
Wheel base128.3 in.
Width75.2 in.
Rear track64.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Desert Sand Mica
  • Blue Marlin Pearl
  • Imperial Jade Mica
  • Stratosphere Mica
  • Phantom Gray Pearl
  • Black
  • Salsa Red Pearl
  • Natural White
  • Silver Sky Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Oak
  • Light Charcoal
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P245/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
