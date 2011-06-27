Used 2004 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews

Jimbo the Tundra , 07/13/2016 4dr Double Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 4A)

July 2016. I purchased this vehicle from my friend and Master Auto Mechanic. He put about $4,500 (His Cost into it before selling) would have cost about $7,500 or more for a regular person with labor and not discounted parts that he got. New Brakes, Rotars, Timing Belt, Water Pump, Radiator Flush, Full Tune up, Ball Joints, tires and more. The truck is MINT in and out. Meticulously kept. I mean it looks 2 years new after I detailed it. He even put on leather seat covers. Bought it with 224,300 miles and it rides like new!! engine starts up like a new truck. I do have a cap on the back. Painted the silver wheels black - have 265 70 17 Cooper Tires. 2 weeks after buying it I drove from NY to South Carolina with a 6 x 10 enclosed Cargo Trailer with 1,500 lbs in it and the trailer itself is about 1,000 lbs. It's a GREAT looking truck. No rattles - no vibration - runs like a Lexus Car. I get 17 mph on the highway or 10.5 mph towing on highway (that was my average driving from NY to SC) With 1.89 a gallon gas it's not a deal breaker - getting about 16mpg around town. I also use Vavoline Full Synthetic High Mileage Motor Oil (It's better than Mobile one and costs less) I change every 4,000 miles. 10w 30 not 5w 30. AC could be colder (not sure if it needs Freon) Turning radius could be a bit better. Engine purrs nicely - grealt driving Pickup - I do wish it had a bit more towing UMMMPH - the 4.7 is not the biggest 8 cylinder (they now have a 5.7 for newer models) but with that said the 4.7 can get 400k miles if taken care of. It is a proven engine. For the every day driver it is enough. For those requiring a Ford F250 or Chevy 2500 the 4.7 is not enough for long distance heavy duty hauling. Toyota quality is far superior than the domestic pickups - comparing it to a Ford F150 there is no comparison. (Although I am a big fan of the Ford Inline 6 engine) but this is just that more of a beast being an 8 cylinder. This truck is a beast and that's it's nickname "Jimbo the Beast" Very smooth and easy to drive. Will hold it's resale value. I really hope to get another 224K miles out of it. ( I only drive about 8k miles a year so maybe it will last another 30 years ) LOL - Best Truck out there for long lasting reliability.