Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,131
|$35,885
|$38,568
|Clean
|$31,882
|$34,545
|$37,128
|Average
|$29,386
|$31,865
|$34,247
|Rough
|$26,889
|$29,185
|$31,367
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,266
|$33,191
|$36,035
|Clean
|$29,126
|$31,952
|$34,690
|Average
|$26,845
|$29,472
|$31,998
|Rough
|$24,564
|$26,993
|$29,307
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,735
|$28,176
|$30,549
|Clean
|$24,765
|$27,123
|$29,408
|Average
|$22,826
|$25,019
|$27,127
|Rough
|$20,887
|$22,915
|$24,845
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,925
|$31,606
|$34,214
|Clean
|$27,836
|$30,426
|$32,936
|Average
|$25,656
|$28,065
|$30,381
|Rough
|$23,476
|$25,704
|$27,825
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,587
|$26,191
|$28,719
|Clean
|$22,698
|$25,212
|$27,647
|Average
|$20,921
|$23,256
|$25,502
|Rough
|$19,144
|$21,300
|$23,357
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,845
|$37,642
|$40,366
|Clean
|$33,532
|$36,236
|$38,858
|Average
|$30,907
|$33,424
|$35,843
|Rough
|$28,281
|$30,613
|$32,829
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,563
|$38,031
|$40,442
|Clean
|$34,223
|$36,611
|$38,932
|Average
|$31,543
|$33,770
|$35,911
|Rough
|$28,863
|$30,930
|$32,890
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,862
|$28,727
|$30,549
|Clean
|$25,850
|$27,654
|$29,408
|Average
|$23,826
|$25,508
|$27,127
|Rough
|$21,802
|$23,363
|$24,845
Estimated values
2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,361
|$33,372
|$36,299
|Clean
|$29,217
|$32,126
|$34,943
|Average
|$26,929
|$29,633
|$32,232
|Rough
|$24,641
|$27,141
|$29,521