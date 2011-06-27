  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Sequoia
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,595
See Sequoia Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$43,595
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/448.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Torque401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$43,595
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Preferred Accessory Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$43,595
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Connectivity Package (4 Piece)yes
Leather Faced Seatsyes
Entune Premium Audio w/Navigation & App Suiteyes
Carpet Mats w/Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Mats and Cargo Mat w/Door Sill Protectoryes
Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Mat w/Door Sill Protectoryes
Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Netyes
Leather Faced Seats w/Bench Seatsyes
Carpet Floor Mats, Carpet Cargo Mat, All Weather Floor Matsyes
Woodgrain Dashyes
Leather Faced Heated Seats w/Bench Seatsyes
Carpet Matsyes
Leather Faced Seats w/Dual Front Seat Heatersyes
Dual Headrest DVD Systemyes
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirroryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$43,595
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Front head room38.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room66.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room62.5 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room59.9 in.
Rear leg room40.9 in.
Rear shoulder room65.6 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$43,595
20" Black Satin Mammoth Wheels w/Michelin Tiresyes
TRD 17" Forged Off-Road Wheelsyes
Skid Plateyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Clear Paint Protection - Door Packageyes
Hood Protectoryes
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Color Keyed Fender Flaresyes
Paint Protector Filmyes
Accent Stripeyes
20" BBS Alloy Wheels w/Michelin Tiresyes
Clear Paint Protection - Hood Packageyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Front track67.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity120.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight5730 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach27.0 degrees
Maximum payload1370 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Ground clearance9.9 in.
Height77.0 in.
Wheel base122.0 in.
Width79.9 in.
Rear track69.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Exterior Colors
  • Pyrite Mica
  • Super White
  • Silver Sky Metallic
  • Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Sizzling Crimson Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, cloth
  • Graphite, leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$43,595
P275/65R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$43,595
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$43,595
Free Maintenance2 yr./ 25000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside2 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Sequoia Inventory

Related Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia SR5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles