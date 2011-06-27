Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews
Just can't beat it!!
I just got the wife a 2014 Sequoia limited and its by far the best vehicle I've owned. (I've had a couple of Mercedes before). It addresses all of the comfort and safety issues that a family of 5 could ask for. The new Entune compatibility is the best with the smart phone connection and bluetooth capabilities. The computer will pick up your phone's music and just start playing it when prompted. The 4 wheel drive rocks too! Pulled my brother in law out of a ditch in the snow (had a two wheel drive truck) and I had him out before the wife knew what was going on. You're going to pay for this Truck as they are not cheap but its well worth the $ to get the comfort, reliability and quality
BEST SUV <$70K in the market
Test drove the car back in 2008 and loved it. Finally purchased one in Jul of 2014. Steady and solid steering . Excellent use of interior space. 3rd row seats fit adults. Powerful engine and fun to drive. Has a great instrument panel design, intuitive and functional. Simple fixes, like changing light bulbs can be done easily yourself. Good visibility to all directions from inside. I am not a car guy, but i love driving this beast. I would recommend this to anybody. The only change would be to make adjustable suspension a standard feature. Else, this car rocks!
Can't believe I have had so many issues
We have had nothing but issues with the sonar sensors on our Sequoia. We initially filed a claim in September of 2014. I have driven Toyota vehicles for 17 years and would have been a loyal customer had this not happened. Lucky for us, we had been issue free until this point, so we had no idea that Toyota corporate is not pleasant to work with if you experience issues with your vehicle. We hit things twice that were too low to see and the sensors didn't notify us. Toyota said that isn't their fault. The sensors would work at times, then suddenly not work for a period of time. They finally didn't work for the dealership to see first hand and they finally believed us. I have honestly never called a or visited a car dealership so many times. It was embarrassing. The sensors finally quit working all together. Finally, they replaced all of the equipment. That was a great temporary fix. Next, we had lights blinking, beeping noises and it all quit working completely. We had to bring it in again. This time Toyota replaced all of the wiring...I could go on but won't. We were (over)sold on the safety features of this extra large vehicle. As parents, we thought we were doing the responsible thing. I would never post something like this under normal circumstances, but I have been advised by Toyota to drive the car like it doesn't have sonar sensors. Something to think about when you make a large purchase like this - I do actually look when I am driving - I had that part figured out. I feel like it's fair to expect your equipment to work. If my headlights didn't work, would they tell me not to drive during the day? Do your homework. We really loved this car. It was comfortable, spacious, everything we wanted. It was perfect for our family, until the sensors didn't work. Then the scary thing was evident - the number of things we couldn't see in this big vehicle - like children that can run out quickly. Basically, we paid a lot of money for safety devices that didn't work. Toyota's take? You should always abide by state driving laws if you don't feel save, and you should never rely on your sensors. Thank you Toyota! I could have paid a lot less and not gotten sensors. I think I will find a company that stands behind their equipment. I really thought I would drive Toyotas forever. I can't tell you how disappointed this makes me.
Uncomfortable drive for a tall driver
Just traded a 2014 Toyota Sequoia with only 7000 miles for a 2014 Suburban. I bought the Toyota new, and I know that trading it in one year was not a financially wise decision, but I am much happier with the Suburban. On the plus side, the Sequoia is easy to handle and turns and parks like a much smaller car. But the steering wheel hurts my shoulders on long drives, there are a lot of blind spots, there isn't much head room, and the small size of the gas tank is a problem. The Sequoia actually gets worst gas mileage than the Suburban, too. All in all, most of my complaints are about the comfort--this car may work fine for a shorter driver but not for tall drivers.
Simply; Reliable and problem free
My 2014 Sequoia Limited has 128,000 miles on it, I take very good care of it, it literally has been 100% problem free. Regular maintenance done, tires, brakes, etc. but no problems. I've had GM and Ford vehicles throughout the years, no comparison. Considering going to a pickup, will only consider a Toyota. My daughter has a 2001 4Runner, 260,000 miles and still going strong. Although not real luxurious on the interior, very sufficient and practical. Can't beat Toyota dependability and reliability.
