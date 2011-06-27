Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,633
|$29,842
|$32,719
|Clean
|$25,514
|$28,599
|$31,357
|Average
|$23,277
|$26,114
|$28,632
|Rough
|$21,039
|$23,629
|$25,906
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,916
|$23,693
|$26,179
|Clean
|$20,037
|$22,706
|$25,089
|Average
|$18,280
|$20,733
|$22,908
|Rough
|$16,523
|$18,760
|$20,728
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,850
|$25,502
|$27,879
|Clean
|$21,890
|$24,440
|$26,718
|Average
|$19,971
|$22,316
|$24,396
|Rough
|$18,051
|$20,192
|$22,074
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,096
|$32,102
|$34,800
|Clean
|$27,874
|$30,765
|$33,350
|Average
|$25,429
|$28,091
|$30,452
|Rough
|$22,985
|$25,418
|$27,554
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,550
|$29,678
|$32,482
|Clean
|$25,435
|$28,443
|$31,130
|Average
|$23,204
|$25,971
|$28,424
|Rough
|$20,973
|$23,499
|$25,719
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,351
|$28,232
|$30,815
|Clean
|$24,286
|$27,056
|$29,532
|Average
|$22,157
|$24,705
|$26,965
|Rough
|$20,027
|$22,354
|$24,399
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,850
|$25,970
|$27,879
|Clean
|$22,848
|$24,889
|$26,718
|Average
|$20,844
|$22,726
|$24,396
|Rough
|$18,841
|$20,563
|$22,074
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,623
|$33,689
|$36,444
|Clean
|$29,336
|$32,286
|$34,926
|Average
|$26,764
|$29,480
|$31,891
|Rough
|$24,191
|$26,675
|$28,856
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,254
|$34,022
|$36,513
|Clean
|$29,941
|$32,605
|$34,993
|Average
|$27,315
|$29,772
|$31,952
|Rough
|$24,689
|$26,938
|$28,911