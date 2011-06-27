  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Toyota Sequoia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,633$29,842$32,719
Clean$25,514$28,599$31,357
Average$23,277$26,114$28,632
Rough$21,039$23,629$25,906
Sell my 2014 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,916$23,693$26,179
Clean$20,037$22,706$25,089
Average$18,280$20,733$22,908
Rough$16,523$18,760$20,728
Sell my 2014 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,850$25,502$27,879
Clean$21,890$24,440$26,718
Average$19,971$22,316$24,396
Rough$18,051$20,192$22,074
Sell my 2014 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,096$32,102$34,800
Clean$27,874$30,765$33,350
Average$25,429$28,091$30,452
Rough$22,985$25,418$27,554
Sell my 2014 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,550$29,678$32,482
Clean$25,435$28,443$31,130
Average$23,204$25,971$28,424
Rough$20,973$23,499$25,719
Sell my 2014 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,351$28,232$30,815
Clean$24,286$27,056$29,532
Average$22,157$24,705$26,965
Rough$20,027$22,354$24,399
Sell my 2014 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,850$25,970$27,879
Clean$22,848$24,889$26,718
Average$20,844$22,726$24,396
Rough$18,841$20,563$22,074
Sell my 2014 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,623$33,689$36,444
Clean$29,336$32,286$34,926
Average$26,764$29,480$31,891
Rough$24,191$26,675$28,856
Sell my 2014 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,254$34,022$36,513
Clean$29,941$32,605$34,993
Average$27,315$29,772$31,952
Rough$24,689$26,938$28,911
Sell my 2014 Toyota Sequoia with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Sequoia near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota Sequoia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,706 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sequoia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,706 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Toyota Sequoia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Sequoia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $20,037 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,706 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota Sequoia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota Sequoia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota Sequoia ranges from $16,523 to $26,179, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Toyota Sequoia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.