2014 Toyota RAV4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,628$13,838$15,858
Clean$11,268$13,395$15,322
Average$10,548$12,510$14,251
Rough$9,828$11,625$13,180
Sell my 2014 Toyota RAV4 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,786$14,992$17,012
Clean$12,390$14,513$16,437
Average$11,598$13,554$15,288
Rough$10,806$12,595$14,139
Sell my 2014 Toyota RAV4 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,813$13,939$15,885
Clean$11,447$13,493$15,348
Average$10,716$12,602$14,276
Rough$9,984$11,710$13,203
Sell my 2014 Toyota RAV4 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,004$13,134$15,082
Clean$10,663$12,714$14,573
Average$9,982$11,874$13,554
Rough$9,301$11,034$12,536
Sell my 2014 Toyota RAV4 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,483$15,705$17,741
Clean$13,066$15,202$17,142
Average$12,231$14,198$15,944
Rough$11,396$13,193$14,745
Sell my 2014 Toyota RAV4 with Edmunds
Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,925$14,088$16,066
Clean$11,555$13,637$15,523
Average$10,817$12,736$14,438
Rough$10,079$11,835$13,353
Sell my 2014 Toyota RAV4 with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota RAV4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,663 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,714 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota RAV4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,663 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,714 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Toyota RAV4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota RAV4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,663 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,714 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota RAV4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota RAV4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota RAV4 ranges from $9,301 to $15,082, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Toyota RAV4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.