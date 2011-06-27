Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,628
|$13,838
|$15,858
|Clean
|$11,268
|$13,395
|$15,322
|Average
|$10,548
|$12,510
|$14,251
|Rough
|$9,828
|$11,625
|$13,180
Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,786
|$14,992
|$17,012
|Clean
|$12,390
|$14,513
|$16,437
|Average
|$11,598
|$13,554
|$15,288
|Rough
|$10,806
|$12,595
|$14,139
Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,813
|$13,939
|$15,885
|Clean
|$11,447
|$13,493
|$15,348
|Average
|$10,716
|$12,602
|$14,276
|Rough
|$9,984
|$11,710
|$13,203
Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,004
|$13,134
|$15,082
|Clean
|$10,663
|$12,714
|$14,573
|Average
|$9,982
|$11,874
|$13,554
|Rough
|$9,301
|$11,034
|$12,536
Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,483
|$15,705
|$17,741
|Clean
|$13,066
|$15,202
|$17,142
|Average
|$12,231
|$14,198
|$15,944
|Rough
|$11,396
|$13,193
|$14,745
Estimated values
2014 Toyota RAV4 XLE 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,925
|$14,088
|$16,066
|Clean
|$11,555
|$13,637
|$15,523
|Average
|$10,817
|$12,736
|$14,438
|Rough
|$10,079
|$11,835
|$13,353