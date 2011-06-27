2019 McLaren 720S Spider
What’s new
- The McLaren 720S Spider is an all-new convertible version of the 720S coupe
- Part of the first McLaren 720S Spider generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Excellent power delivery and rocket-like acceleration
- Good visibility, ergonomics and adjustable suspension make it easy to live with
- Available electrochromatic top lets in light even with the top up
- Almost the same price as two Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolets
- Short on interior storage space
Which 720S Spider does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Ever wanted a supercar that could exceed 200 mph? Ever wanted that same supercar to be a comfortable convertible? Well, you're in luck because the 2019 McLaren 720S Spider is just that — a performance marvel that pushes out 710 horsepower through a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. And it comes with a folding roof, too!
Part of McLaren's Super Series, the 720S sits smack-dab in the middle of McLaren's lineup. That means the 720S Spider takes its place between less expensive models such as the 570S and track-dedicated (and much more expensive) machines such as the McLaren Senna. For some, it's the perfect fit. The 720S is unrelentingly fast, reaching 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds, but it's also easy to live with, soaking up most road imperfections. It also boasts clear outward visibility, an adjustable suspension for added comfort, and even an available 360-degree parking camera. Yep, you can sell yourself on this one because it's fun and practical.
As with all cars, the 720S does have some imperfections. To start off, the price is more than most houses. In some cases, it's double the price of some vehicles we'd reasonably consider rivals. Plus, it's missing the most modern high-tech features such as adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. Thankfully, though, it's very unlikely that those minor drawbacks will wipe the smile off your face while you're behind the wheel. The 2019 McLaren 720S is a stunning package for any perspective supercar buyer.
2019 McLaren 720S Spider models
The 2019 McLaren 720S Spider is available in three trim levels: base, Luxury and Performance. All three are powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that produces 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. It sends power to the rear wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. From there, as you'd probably expect with an automaker such as McLaren, the standard equipment is impressive and the list of available options is lengthy.
Standard equipment on the base 720S Spider includes a folding hardtop, a carbon-fiber tub, 20-inch rear wheels and 19s on the front, Pirelli high-performance tires, carbon-ceramic brakes (six-piston calipers in the front, four-pistons in the rear), LED headlights and taillights, keyless entry and ignition, and cruise control.
On the inside, you get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and voice controls, Bluetooth connectivity, two USB ports, a folding driver display, three selectable driving modes (Comfort, Sport and Track), dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a four-speaker audio system. The Luxury trim adds creature comforts such as power-adjustable heated seats, interior and engine-bay ambient lighting, upgraded leather upholstery, and hood air intakes.
The base and Luxury trim levels of the 720S are available with three optional carbon-fiber packages that add carbon-fiber touches on both the interior and exterior, including door inserts, splitters and diffusers, spoilers, and exterior mirror casings.
The Performance trim level gets some of the previously mentioned carbon-fiber trim (mirror casings, bumper, diffuser) as well as some faux-suede and leather interior touches.
Additional options include lightweight wheels, high-performance track-spec tires, a 12-speaker Bowers & Wilkins stereo, carbon-fiber racing seats, titanium wheel bolts, unique exterior logos, McLaren's track-telemetry system, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree parking camera, and a vehicle-lift system for getting over speed bumps and tall driveways.
Trim tested
Scorecard
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
2019 McLaren 720S Spider videoMcLaren 720S Spider 360° Experience
McLaren 720S Spider 360° Experience
SPEAKER: Picturesque Switzerland is home to lakes, mountains, and the world-famous Geneva Auto Show. We go backstage with McLaren for a 360-degree experience as they launch the 720S supercar. [WAVES SPLASHING] Welcome to McLaren's inner sanctum, hidden away from public view on the back of their Geneva Show Stand. This is where McLaren seduces its VIP guests. You can take a look at the new 720S. You can order a posh coffee or perhaps something stronger. You can take in the artwork or even specify your new car. Not sure about the purple wheel rims. It's all about giving you injection of [? Nate ?] McLaren, of making you feel part of an exclusive club. I don't think McLaren is the only player in this game-- Ferrari, Bentley, Lamborghini all offer something similar. They're all uptick. For more 360-degree experiences, subscribe to the Edmunds YouTube channel. [CHATTER]
Edmunds’ Alistair Weaver goes behind the scenes in 360 degrees as McLaren launches the 720S at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show.
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$315,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|710 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Luxury 2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$327,130
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|710 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Performance 2dr Convertible
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$327,130
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|710 hp @ 7500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 720S Spider safety features:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Warns you when you're approaching a nearby object or wall with either the front or rear bumper.
- Surround-View 360-Degree Camera
- Gives the driver a bird's-eye view of the vehicle for parking in tight spaces or getting around tight corners.
- Brake Pad Wear Sensors
- Alerts the driver of brake pad wear, which can be particularly useful for owners who put their McLarens out on the racetrack.
McLaren 720S Spider vs. the competition
McLaren 720S Spider vs. Lamborghini Huracan
If you're looking for a screaming V10 soundtrack and a big spoiler on the back, look no further than the Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder. A drop-top like the 720S, the Lambo gives you access to all the high-performance noises you could ask for. Unfortunately, the Lamborghini isn't as practical or user-friendly as the McLaren. The 720S is a car you could truly drive on a daily basis, while the Huracan feels a bit more hardcore.
McLaren 720S Spider vs. Porsche 911
If you're looking for a bargain relative to the 720S, it's hard to ignore the Porsche 911. Even in the topped-out Carrera 4 GTS trim, the Porsche is still around half the price of the McLaren. It's way down on power in comparison, but it has two additional seats, and you're much more likely to find one in stock at your local dealership.
McLaren 720S Spider vs. Aston Martin DB11
A nice middle ground between the 720S Spider and the Porsche 911, the Aston Martin DB11 offers exclusivity and bespoke interior details but with a much lower sticker price than the McLaren. But while the DB11 is fast, it's no competition for the likes of the 720S. The Aston Martin prioritizes comfort a bit more, providing a truly comfortable grand-touring experience.
