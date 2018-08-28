Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 for Sale Near Me
- 18,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,842$9,263 Below Market
Lithia Springs Ford - Lithia Springs / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ0J5501711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 3,972 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,000$2,803 Below Market
Cross Chrysler Jeep - Louisville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZXJ5501263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,999$936 Below Market
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
GT4350, Electronics Package, Recaros, SN J3065, Totally mint and just awesome! Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Mustang headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ3J5503369
Stock: P15394S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,900$2,321 Below Market
Luxury Sport Autos - Portland / Oregon
**We are Open! Home Delivery Available**, Certified Carfax History, Bluetooth/Handsfree Phone, *TEXT 503-850-0544 or CALL 503-567-1360, **LOW 4,531 Original Miles** Very Desirable and Collectible Mustang Shelby GT350, Best Color Combination with White Exterior and Factory Blue Racing Stripe, 526 Naturally Aspirated Horsepower Delivered from the Legendary 5.2L V8 with Flat Plane Crank! Super Car Track Performance Capabilities, Immaculate Condition, Great Investment You Can Drive!. 2018 Ford Mustang 5.2L Ti-VCT V8 90 Days No Payments OAC On Approved Credit! We Accept Trade-In Vehicles, Credit Union Direct Lending, Extended Warranties Available for Peace of Mind, Consignment Vehicle Sales Program, We work with All Levels of Credit, Vehicles are Shown Inside our Indoor 21,000 Sqft Showroom. Call 503-567-1360 Today for Great Financing Rates!* - This 2018 Ford Mustang 2dr Shelby GT350 Fastback ONLY 4,500 MIles Best Color Immaculate features a 5.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Oxford White with a Ebony Leather/Suede interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 503-567-1360 or joe@luxurysportautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZXJ5502980
Stock: JP5171
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 5,829 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$57,998
CarMax Raleigh - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Raleigh / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ3J5501945
Stock: 19245469
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,857 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$58,988
Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
This Ford Mustang has a powerful Premium Unleaded V-8 5.2 L/315 engine powering this Manual transmission. Wing Spoiler, Wheels: 19" x 10.5" Fr/19" x 11" Rr Ebony Black -inc: Painted aluminum, Voice Activated Manual Air Conditioning, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer. Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. 7 Carfax Service Records.*This Ford Mustang Features the Following Options *Transmission: Tremec 6-Speed Manual, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P295/35R19 Front & P305/35R19 Rear -inc: Michelin Pilot Super Sport, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2" LCD display in center stack, AppLink, 911 assist and (2) smart charging USB ports, SYNC AppLink lets you control some of your favorite compatible mobile apps w/your voice, It is compatible w/select smartphone platforms, Commands may vary by phone and AppLink software, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Sport Alcantara Leather/Simulated Suede Steering Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Simulated Suede Door Trim Insert, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer.*Living In The Fast Lane Doesn't Mean Compromising On Quality with This Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 *Carfax reports: Carfax One-Owner Vehicle, No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 7 Service Records.*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln, 7201 I-H 35 South, Georgetown, TX 78626.The Sales Staff at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown strive to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles at competitive prices to our customers. Call us today at (512)-930-6291 to speak with one of our knowledgeable sales representatives and schedule a test drive. We at Mac Haik Ford Lincoln Georgetown, always attempt to maintain vehicles on our website with current photos. Some vehicles may not be available at time of posting to our website. Please feel free to call or email us for a telephone walk around from one of our knowledgeable sales professionals.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ3J5500293
Stock: 201459A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 3,795 milesDelivery Available*
$55,990
Carvana - Boston - Boston / Massachusetts
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ7J5504380
Stock: 2000622479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 1,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
CarMax Baton Rouge - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ7J5501737
Stock: 19314490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,999$2,438 Below Market
Phil Long Genesis Chapel Hills - Colorado Springs / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ5J5500750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
CarMax Memphis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Memphis / Tennessee
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TN, and excludes the cost of optional equipment selected by the purchaser, State and local taxes, tags, registration and title fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ3J5501766
Stock: 16667616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,478 miles
CarMax Columbus - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbus / Georgia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in GA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ3J5501931
Stock: 18963654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,500$881 Below Market
Suntrup Ford Westport - Saint Louis / Missouri
Featuring a push button start, backup camera, a navigation system, heated seats, traction control, Sirius satellite radio, and side air bag system, be sure to take a look at this 2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 before it's gone. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $48,500. This one's a keeper. It has a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Complete with a classic dk. gray exterior and an ebony interior, this vehicle is in high demand. The vehicle comes with Bluetooth, letting you access your electronics hands free. The built-in navigation system means you can explore new neighborhoods without getting lost. Driving has never been easier with push button start. Rock out with great audio features like CD player. Spoiler alert! This coupe has a rear spoiler, so you can look and feel like an all-star. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Purchase your vehicle completely online and WE'LL DELIVER it to your home! Call our Sales Team at (314) 429-4455 and schedule your test drive today. Thank you for your interest and your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ4J5501985
Stock: 20224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,119 miles
$56,519
Chapman Ford of Horsham - Horsham / Pennsylvania
2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 5.2L Ti-VCT V8 Tremec 6-Speed Manual RWD Shadow BlackClean CARFAX.Pricing includes all costs to be paid by consumer except for sales tax, registration, title, and ONLY a $389 Pennsylvania REGULATED documentation fee. Prior sales are excluded.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9J5501884
Stock: J200974A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 4,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,499
Signature Autos - Austin / Texas
* CONVENIENCE PKG.. * NAVIGATION.. * BACKUP CAMERA.. * HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS.. * CORSA EXHAUST.. * KOOKS HEADERS AND X PIPE.. * 3M TINTING.. * PPF COATING ON FRONT PANELS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZXJ5503174
Stock: 12312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-15-2020
- certified
2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R946 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$76,880
Schultz Ford W Haverstraw - West Haverstraw / New York
*Ford Certified Pre-owned - 172 pt check, 7 Yr/100,000 mi powertrain, 12 mo/12,000 mi comprehensive warranty, Carfax report, Roadside Assistance $100 towing, $500 travel expense, rental car reimbursement, jump start, flat tire, lockout, fuel delivery.**2018 Shelby GT350R**2-Passenger Sports Car**5.2L TI-VCT V8**6-Speed Manual Transmission**Equipment Group 920A**-19" Carbon Fiber Wheel**-Wheel Locking Kit**-Carbon Fiber Rear Wing**Over-The-Top Racing Stripe**Blue Stripe w/Red Accent**50 States Emissions**R-Electronics Package**-Dual-Zone Elec Auto Temp Ctrl**-AM/FM Single CD w/Sirius XM**-SYNC 3**-Tire Inflator & Sealant Kit**-Voice Activated Touch Screen Navigation**2-Piece Vent Brake Rotors**Alum Tower-to-Tower Brace**Auto Headlamps**Brembo Brake Calipers**Chin Splitter**Easy Fuel Capless Filler**HID Projector Headlamps**Hood Vent**LED Signature Lamps**LED Taillamps w/Sequential Turn Signal**Manual Fold Power Mirrors**Rear Wing - Carbon Fiber**Quad Tip Dual Exhaust**1Touch Up/Down Dr/Pass Win**Alcantara Wrapped Steering Wheel**Center Console w/Armrest**Cruise Control**Dual Illum Vanity Mirrors**Manual 2-Way Front Pass Seat**Manual 4-Way Driver Seat**Recaro Cloth/Miko Suede Front Sport Seats**Rear Seat Delete**Shelby Exclusive Trim Pkg**Str Whl Red Center Marker**Tilt/Telescope Str Column**Windows - Global Open**Electronic Pwr Asst Steer**Engine Oil Cooler** Independent Rear Suspension**Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start**Launch Control/Line Lock**Magneride Damping System**Mykey**Rear Window Defroster**Remote Keyless Entry**Torsen Differential w/3/73 Axle Ratio**Track Apps**Transmission Oil Cooler**Advancetrac Esc**Airbags**-Driver/Pass Knee**-Front Seat Mounted Side Impact**-Side Air Curtain**Individual Tire Pressure Monitoring System**Perimeter Alarm**Securilock Pass Anti Theft**SOS Post Crash Alert Sytstem*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ1J5503936
Stock: B8216
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 1,466 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$71,900
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2018 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350ROxford White over Ebony w/ Red AccentsOnly 1,466 Miles!*Clean CarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:19 Carbon Fiber WheelWheel Locking KitCarbon Fiber Rear WingOver-The-Top Racing StripeElectronics PackageAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9J5502453
Stock: 903494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,520
Koch 33 Toyota - Easton / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ4J5504272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,105 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,995
Red River Ford Lincoln - Durant / Oklahoma
** LOCAL SHELBY GT350 with CONVENIENCE PACKAGE. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT and WARRANTY **GO! GO! You will in this 2018 Mustang Shelby GT350 in Lightning Blue! It only has 13k miles, Cooled/Heated Power Leather/Suede Seating, Navigation, Sync 3, Satellite Radio, Rear Camera, 19" Wheels, and everything else that you would expect comes on a Shelby! Come see it today at Red River Ford in Durant!You will Buy with Confidence at Red River Ford Lincoln in Durant. Why? Because every vehicle undergoes a rigorous inspection by a factory trained technician, has a free vehicle history report so there are not any surprises, and is backed by the Red River Ford warranty. Plus, unlike most dealerships, we only offer extended service plans from Ford Motor Company because they want to sell you a car today and from now on... which is exactly what we want to do. These are just a few of the reasons why YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at Red River Ford Lincoln in Durant.Call us now at (580) 924-9458 to make an appointment or to learn more about this vehicle. We look forward to earning your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ6J5503477
Stock: PL083
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
