Used 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 for Sale Near Me

132 listings
Shelby GT350 Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    18,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,842

    $9,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    3,972 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $51,000

    $2,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 in Yellow
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    2,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,999

    $936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 in White
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    4,531 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,900

    $2,321 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    5,829 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $57,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    15,857 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $58,988

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R in White
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R

    3,795 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $55,990

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    1,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    4,939 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $53,999

    $2,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    9,805 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    12,478 miles

    $56,998

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 in Gray
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    21,901 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $48,500

    $881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 in Black
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    2,119 miles

    $56,519

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    4,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,499

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R in White
    certified

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R

    946 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $76,880

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R in White
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350 R

    1,466 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $71,900

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,520

    Details
  • 2018 Ford Shelby GT350
    used

    2018 Ford Shelby GT350

    13,105 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $51,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Shelby GT350

Write a review
Shelby Cobra !!
paul lewis,08/28/2018
2dr Coupe (5.2L 8cyl 6M)
very fast. sounds great. only negative is the front end scrapes on almost all driveways
