Estimated values
2009 Toyota Prius 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,500
|$5,737
|$6,445
|Clean
|$4,103
|$5,234
|$5,885
|Average
|$3,311
|$4,227
|$4,765
|Rough
|$2,518
|$3,220
|$3,645
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Prius Standard 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,820
|$6,839
|$8,002
|Clean
|$4,395
|$6,239
|$7,307
|Average
|$3,546
|$5,039
|$5,916
|Rough
|$2,696
|$3,839
|$4,526
Estimated values
2009 Toyota Prius Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,830
|$6,786
|$7,913
|Clean
|$4,405
|$6,191
|$7,226
|Average
|$3,554
|$5,000
|$5,851
|Rough
|$2,702
|$3,809
|$4,476