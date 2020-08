Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas

Triple Yellow Tri-Coat Over-The-Top Racing Stripe Keyless Start Ebony W/Red Accents; Recaro Cloth/Miko Suede Sport Seats Engine: 5.2L Ti-Vct V8 Transmission: Tremec 6-Speed Manual This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R is offered by AutoNation Ford Arlington. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 5.2L TI-VCT V8 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R. Well-known by many, the Mustang has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. More information about the 2017 Ford Mustang: The 2017 Mustang may still have one of the most recognizable names in the automotive world, but with its current design, it's far more than just a pretty face and a familiar name. It represents one of the best value propositions for buyers who just want the fastest car for their money. There is no longer a slow Mustang and a fast Mustang; there are just fast and even faster versions. The Mustang starts at just over $24,000, a price that undercuts most of its less powerful rivals, such as the Subaru BRZ. Even when optioned out beyond the $40,000 mark, the Mustang still represents a tremendous value. Strengths of this model include available as a convertible, powerful engines, Mustang mystique, modernized styling, improved fuel economy, and sporty handling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: 1FA6P8JZXH5520650

Stock: H5520650

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020