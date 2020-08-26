Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

OUT OF STATE SALE ONLY (ACCORDING TO MD STATE REGULATIONS). This outstanding example of a 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 (Tuned by Revolution Perfomance) is offered by Trust Auto. This Ford Mustang Shelby GT350's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Grabber Blue Ford Mustang. An extra bonus with this Ford Mustang: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Ford Mustang. A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication. More information about the 2017 Ford Mustang: The 2017 Mustang may still have one of the most recognizable names in the automotive world, but with its current design, it's far more than just a pretty face and a familiar name. It represents one of the best value propositions for buyers who just want the fastest car for their money. There is no longer a slow Mustang and a fast Mustang; there are just fast and even faster versions. The Mustang starts at just over $24,000, a price that undercuts most of its less powerful rivals, such as the Subaru BRZ. Even when optioned out beyond the $40,000 mark, the Mustang still represents a tremendous value. Interesting features of this model are available as a convertible, powerful engines, Mustang mystique, modernized styling, improved fuel economy, and sporty handling *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FA6P8JZ6H5521228

Stock: P521228A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-25-2020