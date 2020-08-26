Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 for Sale Near Me
- 12,494 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$46,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9H5525063
Stock: 10440888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 13,192 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$48,500
Grapevine Ford Lincoln - Grapevine / Texas
At Grapevine Ford we have the best prices in DFW! We're are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Dallas. We just got this.. 2017 Ford Mustang Lightning Blue Metallic Shelby GT350 Navigation / Navi / GPS, BLUETOOTH, SYNC, Backup Camera / Rear view Camera / Backup Cam, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM Stereo & CD Player, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Electronics Package, GT350 Equipment Group 900A, Navigation System, Over-the-Top Racing Stripe, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Turn Signal Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Voice-Activated Touch-Screen Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. 2D Coupe 5.2L Ti-VCT V8 Tremec 6-Speed Manual RWD Save time at the dealership and complete your deal online with Skip the Lot, Grapevineâ s online buying platform. Itâ s the fastest way to buy a car, by far!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 R with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9H5524446
Stock: PH5524446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 16,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$49,999$5,539 Below Market
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9H5521224
Stock: 521224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,533 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$47,999$5,432 Below Market
Capital Ford Charlotte - Charlotte / North Carolina
** NEW ARRIVAL PHOTOS COMING SOON **, **FREE FORD FACTORY PREMIUM WARRANTY**, **INCLUDES REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX**, **NAVIGATION**, **DUAL ZONE TEMP CONTROL**, **SYNC 3**, **SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **INTELLIGENT ACCESS w. PUSH BUTTON START, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo & CD Player, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Block heater, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Electronics Package, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, GT350 Equipment Group 900A, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated Entry, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Outside Temperature Display, Panic Alarm, Power Door Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Window Defroster, RECARO Cloth/Miko Suede Sport Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Security System, Speed Control, Speed-Sensing Steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Turn Signal Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 10.5" Fr/19" x 11" Rr Ebony Black.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ2H5524630
Stock: QAJB7959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 24,285 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$44,800
Deluxe Auto Sales - Linden / New Jersey
*2017 Ford Shelby GT 350,*Oxford White Exterior over Ebony Fabric/Suede Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $60,895.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Electronics Package (Originally $3,000),*Voice Activated Navigation System with Touchscreen Monitor, CD-Player, Satellite Radio,Dual-Zone Electronic Front Air Conditioning, Blue Stripe with Black Accent,*Over-The-Top Racing Stripe (Originally $475),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Intelligent Keyless Access with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Touchscreen Monitor,Rear-View Camera with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio with In-Dash CD/MP3 Player,SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System with App Link,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Alcantara-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Cruise/Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal/Leather-Wrapped Gear Shift Knob,Electric Power Assist Steering,Adjustable Recaro Fabric/Suede Front Sport Seats, 50-50 Split-Folding Second-Row Seats,Dual-Zone Electronic Front Air Conditioning with Air Filtration,Shelby Exclusive Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Center Console with Armrest,First Row Windows with One Touch Up/Down Feature,Automatic HID Projector Headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights,LED Signature Lighting, LED Taillamps with Sequential Turn Signals,Black Power Exterior Mirrors,Speed-Sensitive Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers, Rear Window Defroster,Hood Vent, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, Aluminum Front Bumper Beam, Rear Spoiler,Over-The-Top Racing Strip, Blue Stripe with Black Accent,5.2L Ti-VCT Flat Plane Crank 8-Cylinder Engine with Oil Cooler,6-Speed Manual Transmission with Oil Cooler,Track Apps, Launch Control with Line Lock, 3.73 Axle Ratio Torsen Differential,Magneride Damping System, Aluminum Tower-To-Tower Brace,Independent Rear Suspension, Brembo Brake Calipers, 2-Piece Vent Brake Rotors,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Quad Tailpipes,19-Inch Painted Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with High Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!*Extended Warranty Available.Deluxe Auto Sales has been in business for over 20 years, put all of our vehicles through a careful multi-point inspection and carry over 200 cars in stock!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9H5523622
Stock: 13784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 2,670 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$52,952
AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Triple Yellow Tri-Coat Over-The-Top Racing Stripe Keyless Start Ebony W/Red Accents; Recaro Cloth/Miko Suede Sport Seats Engine: 5.2L Ti-Vct V8 Transmission: Tremec 6-Speed Manual This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R is offered by AutoNation Ford Arlington. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 5.2L TI-VCT V8 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R. Well-known by many, the Mustang has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. More information about the 2017 Ford Mustang: The 2017 Mustang may still have one of the most recognizable names in the automotive world, but with its current design, it's far more than just a pretty face and a familiar name. It represents one of the best value propositions for buyers who just want the fastest car for their money. There is no longer a slow Mustang and a fast Mustang; there are just fast and even faster versions. The Mustang starts at just over $24,000, a price that undercuts most of its less powerful rivals, such as the Subaru BRZ. Even when optioned out beyond the $40,000 mark, the Mustang still represents a tremendous value. Strengths of this model include available as a convertible, powerful engines, Mustang mystique, modernized styling, improved fuel economy, and sporty handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZXH5520650
Stock: H5520650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 5,694 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$52,248$1,850 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
Magnetic Metallic exterior and Ebony interior. PRICED TO MOVE $800 below Kelley Blue Book! Nav System, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION: TREMEC 6-SPEED MANUAL, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE (DISCONTINUED). KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start OPTION PACKAGES: CONVENIENCE PACKAGE (DISCONTINUED) soft door rollover, Voice-Activated Touch-Screen Navigation System, a to SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349, See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees and programming subject to change, Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic, TRANSMISSION: TREMEC 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD). Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Regardless of trim level EXCELLENT VALUE: This Mustang is priced $800 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: Welcome to DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, New Jersey, New Jersey's #1 Volume Acura Dealer. We have an large selection of New Acura and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles as well as many other brands. No matter if you're driving from NYC or any of the Northern New Jersey suburbs you're sure to find the Acura of your dreams at DCH Montclair Acura where we are Delivering Customer Happiness Everyday! Pricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZXH5523175
Stock: MAJ0480AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 10,453 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$53,000$3,086 Below Market
County Ford - Graham / North Carolina
This 2017 Ford Mustang 2dr Shelby GT350 Fastback features a 5.2L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Gray with a Other Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, Wheels: 19 x 10.5 Fr/19 x 11 Rr Ebony Black, RECARO Cloth/Miko Suede Sport Seats, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Spoiler, Voltmeter, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Stephen Stearns at 888-920-5943 or sstearns@stearnsauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ6H5526493
Stock: P4021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 11,095 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$52,200$2,738 Below Market
Fred Beans Cadillac - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
GT350!!!!! 526 SCREEEEEAAAAMING HORSES!!!! 429 FT.LB TORQUE!!!! This pont in NOT to be taken lightly!!! 6 speed manual gearbox delivers power to the ground VIOLENTLY!!! Clean carfax! Serviced through our state of the art shop with fresh pa state inspection! JUST COME SEE IT... YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ5H5521558
Stock: B00262K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 11,901 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$54,977$1,494 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2017 Ford Mustang 2dr Shelby GT350 Fastback features a 5.2L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Ingot Silver Metallic with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Ford is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Active Belts Android Auto, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 R with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ4H5526010
Stock: 20668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 13,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$50,398$2,219 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
DCH VALUE CERTIFIED Ford QUALITY, ONE OWNER, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, MP3 Player, NO ACCIDENTS on CARFAX, KEYLESS ENTRY, HID HEADLIGHTS, SAT RADIO, ALLOY WHEELS. Priced at KBB True Market Value, we specialize in obtaining financing for customers who have low credit scores, no credit, bad credit, recent bankruptcy and repossessions. Please call us directly and ask for the special financing department at 1888-858-2602. CARFAX REPORT SHOWS 1 OWNERS, 3 SERVICE RECORDS. This DCH VALUE vehicle comes with a 60-point Inspection and Quality Guarantee, 3 Month/Unlimited Mileage $0-Deductible Powertrain Warranty, CARFAX® Vehicle History Report, Fair Market Price and Competitive Validation, Complimentary 12-month Motor Club Membership *See dealer for details.Prices include all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, finance charges, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price. DCH Montclair Acura proudly services the central and northern New Jersey area, we can handle all of your Used Car needs.Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ9H5522812
Stock: MAJ0485
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 15,399 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$49,000$3,384 Below Market
Diehl Volkswagen - Butler / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ0H5523718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,269 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$52,935$1,359 Below Market
Kernersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kernersville / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ1H5524666
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$49,777$1,552 Below Market
Mall of Georgia MINI - Buford / Georgia
Extra Clean, ONLY 18,278 Miles! Shelby GT350 trim, Magnetic Metallic exterior and Ebony interior. NAV, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION: TREMEC 6-SPEED MANUAL, ELECTRONICS PACKAGE, Non-Smoker vehicle.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEBack-Up Camera, Keyless Start. Rear Spoiler, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror.OPTION PACKAGESELECTRONICS PACKAGE soft door rollover, Voice-Activated Touch-Screen Navigation System, a to SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM audio and data services each require a subscription sold separately, or as a package, by Sirius XM Radio Inc, If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates, Fees and taxes apply, To cancel you must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349, See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com, All fees and programming subject to change, Sirius, XM and all related marks and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature, TRANSMISSION: TREMEC 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD).VISIT US TODAYMall of Georgia MINI offers more than 200 new and 200 pre-owned vehicles on site with access to over 30,000 new and pre-owned vehicles at Hendrickcars.com. The 28,000-square-foot facility sits on 9.7 acres, hosts 17 service bays and provides numerous customer amenities including refreshments, a coffee bar, free Wi-Fi and complimentary shuttle service to the Mall of Georgia and other area attractions and local businesses.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ6H5524601
Stock: N6596B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 2,354 milesFair Deal
$56,617$986 Below Market
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
VERY LOW MILES! At just 2354 miles, this 2017 Ford provides great value. LOADED WITH VALUE! This Ford Mustang comes equipped with: Tachometer, Memory Seat Position, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Sport Seats, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Overhead Console, HID Headlamps Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ6H5524873
Stock: H5524873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 40,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$45,889$2,006 Below Market
AutoNation Honda 385 - Memphis / Tennessee
Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black W/White Accent Stripe Ebony; Recaro Cloth/Miko Suede Sport Seats Engine: 5.2L Ti-Vct V8 Transmission: Tremec 6-Speed Manual This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. SUPER RARE SHELBY GT350 MUSTANG...ONE OWNER VEHICLE !!!!!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!!!!!! MARKET PRICED!!!!!!!!!! No games, just business! AutoNation Honda 385 means business! Your quest for a gently used car is over. This gorgeous-looking Vehicle has only had one previous owner, with a great track record and a long life ahead of it. Your garage will only be the second one this one-owner vehicle has parked in, and you can definitely see the pride of ownership it experienced in that first garage. Autonation Honda 385 is here to assist you with your next vehicle purchase and make it a fun and enjoyable process. We have a HUGE selection of new and used; cars, truck, SUVs and vans. We have great finance options available with very competitive rates. Be sure to check out our full inventory at Autonationhonda385.com , come by or call today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ7H5522520
Stock: H5522520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 37,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$48,795$2,108 Below Market
AutoNation Ford St. Petersburg - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Convenience Package (Discontinued) Navigation System Over-The-Top Racing Stripe Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Recaro Cloth/Miko Suede Sport Seats Engine: 5.2L Ti-Vct V8 Gt350 Equipment Group 900A Race Red Transmission: Tremec 6-Speed Manual White W/Black Accent Stripe This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** AUTONATION CERTIFIED! ** 90 DAY 4,000 MILE WARRANTY! ** CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY! We spend a lot of time checking the price of every vehicle. We did a 125 Point Inspection on this vehicle to ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. You will enjoy our stress-free, haggle-free sales process! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZXH5520373
Stock: H5520373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 4,940 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$53,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
OUT OF STATE SALE ONLY (ACCORDING TO MD STATE REGULATIONS). This outstanding example of a 2017 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 (Tuned by Revolution Perfomance) is offered by Trust Auto. This Ford Mustang Shelby GT350's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Grabber Blue Ford Mustang. An extra bonus with this Ford Mustang: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Engineered with the latest in technology and features, this vehicle is an automobile lover's dream. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Ford Mustang. A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication. More information about the 2017 Ford Mustang: The 2017 Mustang may still have one of the most recognizable names in the automotive world, but with its current design, it's far more than just a pretty face and a familiar name. It represents one of the best value propositions for buyers who just want the fastest car for their money. There is no longer a slow Mustang and a fast Mustang; there are just fast and even faster versions. The Mustang starts at just over $24,000, a price that undercuts most of its less powerful rivals, such as the Subaru BRZ. Even when optioned out beyond the $40,000 mark, the Mustang still represents a tremendous value. Interesting features of this model are available as a convertible, powerful engines, Mustang mystique, modernized styling, improved fuel economy, and sporty handling *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Shelby GT350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FA6P8JZ6H5521228
Stock: P521228A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
