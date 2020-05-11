2020 Volkswagen Arteon Review

The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon serves as the flagship of VW's sedan lineup. Like its predecessor, the little-loved CC, the Arteon takes inspiration from the handsome but anonymous Passat and adds a little extra flair. It does so with a coupe-like roofline that helps it stand out from other midsize sedans. Compared to the more practical Passat, the VW Arteon prioritizes the driving experience. Its four-cylinder engine is more powerful than the Passat's, for example, and its standard adaptive suspension dampers allow the driver to choose between a cushy ride or sporty handling at the press of a button. It also offers premium features in its upper trims that are not available on the Passat at all.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.5 / 10

The Volkswagen Arteon is in some ways a compelling flagship sedan for VW. It has a sleek design, a spacious interior and refined handling. But its overall appeal sags because of a slow-to-respond transmission and a cabin that doesn't feel as premium as we'd expect given the car's elevated price.

How does it drive? 7.5

The Volkswagen Arteon's engine is powerful on the spec sheet (268 hp), but real-world performance falls short. In Edmunds testing, it covered 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds, which is a little slower than rivals with upgraded engines. The transmission's shifting can also be slow, further diminishing the car's responsiveness.



On the plus side, the Arteon's steering is nicely weighted and communicative. In the Comfort or Normal driving mode, there's noticeable body roll when driving around turns. Switching to Sport really tightens up handling, and the Arteon's all-wheel-drive system does a good job of helping the car accelerate out of turns. The Arteon is more planted and stable when pushed than most midsize competitors. It's not exciting, but there's a lot of confidence and predictability.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

For the most part, the Arteon is a comfortable midsize sedan. The seats are nicely shaped and have a decent amount of cushion and support. The ride is usually well controlled — especially on the highway — but even the adaptive dampers can't filter out large bumps or those sharper in impact force. Standard three-zone climate control and rear air vents keep passengers happy and air circulated throughout the cabin.



We only have two major points of contention. The seats don't breathe much, so hot days create a swampy effect unless you opt for a model with ventilated seats. The interior is also far too noisy for a vehicle at this price. Tire noise is noticeable, and too much exterior sound bleeds into the cabin.

How’s the interior? 7.5

Like most midsize sedans, the Volkswagen Arteon features a roomy cabin with plenty of legroom all around. However, headroom is limited for taller folks. The sunroof cuts into headroom for front occupants, and the rakish roofline reduces rear headroom. The Arteon's low-slung stance can also pose a challenge when entering and exiting the vehicle.



Most of the primary controls are easy to use, and VW's digital information screen is straightforward. The infotainment menus are a bit more cluttered and could be easier to navigate, but finding the primary controls you need isn't a problem.

How’s the tech? 7.0

Given that the Arteon's price tag starts where competitors top out, we expect a lot from Volkswagen's semi-premium midsizer. The reality is that the Arteon's tech offerings are merely average, with drawbacks that cancel out strengths. The touchscreen is easy to read and has a few neat tricks up its sleeve — such as hiding lesser-used controls when your finger moves away from the screen.



However, the base audio system is lackluster, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay information is not mirrored in the gauge cluster screen. The traffic-adaptive cruise control system is slow to accelerate after the car ahead pulls away. But we do like that it's not overly sensitive in braking, and it works in stop-and-go traffic. Blind-spot monitoring is standard, which helps compensate for the small side mirrors. Oddly, lane keeping assist is only available on the highest trim level.

How’s the storage? 8.0

The Arteon's hatchback design makes it easy to load in a lot of stuff. The sizable hatch frame opens to 27 cubic feet of space, dwarfing just about every other competitor. Unfortunately, small-item storage is lacking. While the cupholders are decently sized, the center armrest bin is shallow and the phone cubby is small and hard to get to.



As with most spacious sedans, it's easy to fit a car seat in the back. Ample room means front passengers don't have to scoot up, and car seat anchors are easily accessible behind covers. But the sloping roof might make it tough to attach your seat to the upper tether points.

How economical is it? 7.0

The EPA estimates that the all-wheel-drive Arteon gets 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway), and a front-wheel-drive model about 2 mpg higher. That's OK considering the car's power, but this isn't really an economical sedan. We did find the EPA's numbers reproducible in our real-world testing.

Is it a good value? 7.0

The Arteon is a pricey car, and it doesn't fully justify its premium cost. The interior design is gloomy, and the materials used throughout feel cheaper than those in less expensive competitors. You do get a good selection of luxury features for the price, but you have to pay more for safety systems that come standard on rivals.



Volkswagen offers limited and powertrain warranties for four years/50,000 miles. That's better limited coverage than most other automakers provide, but the powertrain coverage is a bit shorter. As of 2020, VW is also including the first two years of scheduled maintenance for free.

Wildcard 7.5

This car is really easy to like and appreciate, and it offers a distinctive combination of traits for the price. But it's definitely a niche car that simply doesn't make sense by the numbers. You buy the Arteon because you want the Arteon, not because you're in the market for a midsize sedan. The Arteon is, in some ways, a baby Audi, but it has too much VW in it.

Which Arteon does Edmunds recommend?

The SEL Premium R-Line has some cool features such as a massaging driver's seat, rear climate controls, configurable ambient lighting and a few self-driving features. It's expensive, but going with the SEL Premium R-Line helps justify purchasing an Arteon in the first place.

Volkswagen Arteon models

The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is a coupe-like midsize sedan sold in four trims: SE, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line. All are powered by a 268-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models except the SEL Premium R-Line, which comes with the 4Motion all-wheel drive system. AWD is optional on all other trims. Feature highlights include: