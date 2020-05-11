2020 Volkswagen Arteon
What’s new
- SEL Premium now comes standard with last year's R-Line content
- Newest version of VW's Car-Net remote communications is available
- Part of the first Arteon generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Sleek design
- Ample cargo space thanks to hatchback body style
- Extensive available technology and luxury features
- Transmission can be slow to downshift
- Excessive tire and traffic noise at highway speeds
- Quality of materials doesn't live up to premium price tag
2020 Volkswagen Arteon Review
The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon serves as the flagship of VW's sedan lineup. Like its predecessor, the little-loved CC, the Arteon takes inspiration from the handsome but anonymous Passat and adds a little extra flair. It does so with a coupe-like roofline that helps it stand out from other midsize sedans.
Compared to the more practical Passat, the VW Arteon prioritizes the driving experience. Its four-cylinder engine is more powerful than the Passat's, for example, and its standard adaptive suspension dampers allow the driver to choose between a cushy ride or sporty handling at the press of a button. It also offers premium features in its upper trims that are not available on the Passat at all.
Our verdict7.5 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
On the plus side, the Arteon's steering is nicely weighted and communicative. In the Comfort or Normal driving mode, there's noticeable body roll when driving around turns. Switching to Sport really tightens up handling, and the Arteon's all-wheel-drive system does a good job of helping the car accelerate out of turns. The Arteon is more planted and stable when pushed than most midsize competitors. It's not exciting, but there's a lot of confidence and predictability.
How comfortable is it?8.0
We only have two major points of contention. The seats don't breathe much, so hot days create a swampy effect unless you opt for a model with ventilated seats. The interior is also far too noisy for a vehicle at this price. Tire noise is noticeable, and too much exterior sound bleeds into the cabin.
How’s the interior?7.5
Most of the primary controls are easy to use, and VW's digital information screen is straightforward. The infotainment menus are a bit more cluttered and could be easier to navigate, but finding the primary controls you need isn't a problem.
How’s the tech?7.0
However, the base audio system is lackluster, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay information is not mirrored in the gauge cluster screen. The traffic-adaptive cruise control system is slow to accelerate after the car ahead pulls away. But we do like that it's not overly sensitive in braking, and it works in stop-and-go traffic. Blind-spot monitoring is standard, which helps compensate for the small side mirrors. Oddly, lane keeping assist is only available on the highest trim level.
How’s the storage?8.0
As with most spacious sedans, it's easy to fit a car seat in the back. Ample room means front passengers don't have to scoot up, and car seat anchors are easily accessible behind covers. But the sloping roof might make it tough to attach your seat to the upper tether points.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?7.0
Volkswagen offers limited and powertrain warranties for four years/50,000 miles. That's better limited coverage than most other automakers provide, but the powertrain coverage is a bit shorter. As of 2020, VW is also including the first two years of scheduled maintenance for free.
Wildcard7.5
Which Arteon does Edmunds recommend?
Volkswagen Arteon models
The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is a coupe-like midsize sedan sold in four trims: SE, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line. All are powered by a 268-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models except the SEL Premium R-Line, which comes with the 4Motion all-wheel drive system. AWD is optional on all other trims. Feature highlights include:
SE
The SE is nicely equipped with:
- 18-inch wheels
- Adaptive suspension dampers
- LED headlights
- Keyless entry and ignition
- Heated front seats
- Imitation leather upholstery
- Tri-zone climate control
- 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Eight-speaker audio system
- In-car Wi-Fi hotspot
The Arteon SE also comes with a handful of advanced safety features, including:
- Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front and can automatically apply the brakes if a collision is imminent)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)
SEL
Comes with the above, plus:
- Adaptive headlights (turn with the steering wheel to illuminate the road while turning)
- Sunroof
- Power-folding mirrors
- Remote engine start
- Driver-seat memory settings
- Digital instrument panel
- Leather upholstery
- Navigation system
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Arteon and the car in front)
SEL R-Line
Adds sporty styling enhancements to the SEL, including:
- 20-inch wheels
- Aerodynamic body kit
- Shift paddles
SEL Premium R-Line
This top-of-the-line trim is equipped with everything above, plus:
- Heated steering wheel
- Ventilated front seats
- Massaging driver's seat
- Heated rear seats
- Front and rear parking sensors
- 360-degree parking camera
- Automated parking system
- Dynaudio premium sound system
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the Arteon begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Lane keeping assist (automatically steers the car back into its lane if the Arteon begins to drift over the lane marker)
Sponsored cars related to the Arteon
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- warranty
- sound system
- infotainment system
- transmission
- maintenance & parts
- visibility
- engine
- handling & steering
- wheels & tires
Most helpful consumer reviews
It seems this is my forth VW now and my most enticing. All Wheel Drive, hatchback and 300 horses of cornering fun. The exterior is elegant and warrants my cars nickname, ‘The Magic’. You feel special riding inside. Flat through the curves with responsive steering. Intuitive infotainment system with strong sound from the stereo. Finishing touches abound to please and a solid thump when the doors close. A solid build indeed. Criticism? A bit of turbo lag with the transmission which is likely to be expected to push all the power to the wheels. Leave the completion, which is slim in this segment, in the rear view. Put some asphalt behind you and set the drive from a number of drive settings to ‘Sport’ which is a hoot. Drive one, you’ll like and enjoy! See you on the road...
Features & Specs
|SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$43,645
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$41,745
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$47,695
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5500 rpm
|SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,995
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|268 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Arteon safety features:
- Parking Steering Assistant
- Measures the size of available curbside parking and helps the driver steer into the spot.
- Front Assist
- Warns if an imminent front collision is detected and automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Keeping System
- Warns you if the Arteon begins to wander outside of marked lanes and can automatically apply corrective steering.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Volkswagen Arteon vs. the competition
Volkswagen Arteon vs. Kia Stinger
While the Arteon purports to combine athleticism and luxury, the Kia Stinger actually delivers. Under the Stinger's sleek styling is your choice of a turbocharged four- or six-cylinder engine, plus a chassis that makes the Stinger more lively and entertaining to drive. The cabin is also comfortable and nicely crafted. In a direct comparison, we'd choose the Stinger in a heartbeat. If you want to learn more about the Stinger, you can read our long-term road test here.
Volkswagen Arteon vs. Volkswagen Passat
While the Arteon is arguably more stylish, the Volkswagen Passat is the more practical of VW's midsize sedans. The Passat dispenses with the Arteon's couple-like style and enjoys a typical sedan profile. It isn't as fast, pretty or tech-heavy as the Arteon, but the Passat offers more passenger room and costs a lot less.
Volkswagen Arteon vs. Audi A4
If you're going to spending Arteon-like money, why not just go full luxury? The Audi A4 costs about the same yet offers so much more driving excitement and refinement. You also get the cachet that the four-ringed badge on the front affords. The only area where the A4 comes up short is in its smaller back seat.
FAQ
Is the Volkswagen Arteon a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon:
- SEL Premium now comes standard with last year's R-Line content
- Newest version of VW's Car-Net remote communications is available
- Part of the first Arteon generation introduced for 2019
Is the Volkswagen Arteon reliable?
Is the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Arteon?
The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,995.
Other versions include:
- SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,645
- SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,745
- SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,695
- SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,995
- SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,895
- SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,995
- SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,895
What are the different models of Volkswagen Arteon?
More about the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon
2020 Volkswagen Arteon Overview
The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is offered in the following submodels: Arteon Hatchback. Available styles include SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Arteon 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Arteon.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Arteon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Arteon?
2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,299. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,593 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,593 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,707.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,900. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,196 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,196 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,705.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 9.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 11 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,915. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $5,162 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $5,162 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,753.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 8 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,150. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,270 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,270 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,880.
The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 9.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Volkswagen Arteons are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Arteon for sale near. There are currently 70 new 2020 Arteons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,101 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,250 on a used or CPO 2020 Arteon available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Arteons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Volkswagen Arteon for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,803.
Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,631.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volkswagen Arteon?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Related 2020 Volkswagen Arteon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2019 e-Golf
- 2019 Volkswagen Beetle
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Jetta GLI
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Honda Fit 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kicks