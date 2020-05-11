  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Arteon
Edmunds Rating
7.5 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)
Ad
6 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on 2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE (limited availability)
Find a Dealer
vw.com

2020 Volkswagen Arteon

#12 Midsize sedan

What’s new

  • SEL Premium now comes standard with last year's R-Line content
  • Newest version of VW's Car-Net remote communications is available
  • Part of the first Arteon generation introduced for 2019

Pros & Cons

  • Sleek design
  • Ample cargo space thanks to hatchback body style
  • Extensive available technology and luxury features
  • Transmission can be slow to downshift
  • Excessive tire and traffic noise at highway speeds
  • Quality of materials doesn't live up to premium price tag
Other years
2020
2019
Volkswagen Arteon for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$35,995
Save as much as $5,162
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,162 with Edmunds

2020 Volkswagen Arteon pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
(SE, limited availability)
(SE, limited availability)
2019 Arteon SE
(limited availability)
SE, SE R-Line, SE 4MOTION, SE R-Line 4MOTION, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL 4MOTION, SEL R-Line 4MOTION, SEL Premium 4MOTION and SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION

msrp 

$35,845
starting price
Find a Dealer
vw.com
See all for sale

2020 Volkswagen Arteon Review

The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon serves as the flagship of VW's sedan lineup. Like its predecessor, the little-loved CC, the Arteon takes inspiration from the handsome but anonymous Passat and adds a little extra flair. It does so with a coupe-like roofline that helps it stand out from other midsize sedans.

Compared to the more practical Passat, the VW Arteon prioritizes the driving experience. Its four-cylinder engine is more powerful than the Passat's, for example, and its standard adaptive suspension dampers allow the driver to choose between a cushy ride or sporty handling at the press of a button. It also offers premium features in its upper trims that are not available on the Passat at all.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.5 / 10
The Volkswagen Arteon is in some ways a compelling flagship sedan for VW. It has a sleek design, a spacious interior and refined handling. But its overall appeal sags because of a slow-to-respond transmission and a cabin that doesn't feel as premium as we'd expect given the car's elevated price.

How does it drive?

7.5
The Volkswagen Arteon's engine is powerful on the spec sheet (268 hp), but real-world performance falls short. In Edmunds testing, it covered 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds, which is a little slower than rivals with upgraded engines. The transmission's shifting can also be slow, further diminishing the car's responsiveness.

On the plus side, the Arteon's steering is nicely weighted and communicative. In the Comfort or Normal driving mode, there's noticeable body roll when driving around turns. Switching to Sport really tightens up handling, and the Arteon's all-wheel-drive system does a good job of helping the car accelerate out of turns. The Arteon is more planted and stable when pushed than most midsize competitors. It's not exciting, but there's a lot of confidence and predictability.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
For the most part, the Arteon is a comfortable midsize sedan. The seats are nicely shaped and have a decent amount of cushion and support. The ride is usually well controlled — especially on the highway — but even the adaptive dampers can't filter out large bumps or those sharper in impact force. Standard three-zone climate control and rear air vents keep passengers happy and air circulated throughout the cabin.

We only have two major points of contention. The seats don't breathe much, so hot days create a swampy effect unless you opt for a model with ventilated seats. The interior is also far too noisy for a vehicle at this price. Tire noise is noticeable, and too much exterior sound bleeds into the cabin.

How’s the interior?

7.5
Like most midsize sedans, the Volkswagen Arteon features a roomy cabin with plenty of legroom all around. However, headroom is limited for taller folks. The sunroof cuts into headroom for front occupants, and the rakish roofline reduces rear headroom. The Arteon's low-slung stance can also pose a challenge when entering and exiting the vehicle.

Most of the primary controls are easy to use, and VW's digital information screen is straightforward. The infotainment menus are a bit more cluttered and could be easier to navigate, but finding the primary controls you need isn't a problem.

How’s the tech?

7.0
Given that the Arteon's price tag starts where competitors top out, we expect a lot from Volkswagen's semi-premium midsizer. The reality is that the Arteon's tech offerings are merely average, with drawbacks that cancel out strengths. The touchscreen is easy to read and has a few neat tricks up its sleeve — such as hiding lesser-used controls when your finger moves away from the screen.

However, the base audio system is lackluster, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay information is not mirrored in the gauge cluster screen. The traffic-adaptive cruise control system is slow to accelerate after the car ahead pulls away. But we do like that it's not overly sensitive in braking, and it works in stop-and-go traffic. Blind-spot monitoring is standard, which helps compensate for the small side mirrors. Oddly, lane keeping assist is only available on the highest trim level.

How’s the storage?

8.0
The Arteon's hatchback design makes it easy to load in a lot of stuff. The sizable hatch frame opens to 27 cubic feet of space, dwarfing just about every other competitor. Unfortunately, small-item storage is lacking. While the cupholders are decently sized, the center armrest bin is shallow and the phone cubby is small and hard to get to.

As with most spacious sedans, it's easy to fit a car seat in the back. Ample room means front passengers don't have to scoot up, and car seat anchors are easily accessible behind covers. But the sloping roof might make it tough to attach your seat to the upper tether points.

How economical is it?

7.0
The EPA estimates that the all-wheel-drive Arteon gets 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway), and a front-wheel-drive model about 2 mpg higher. That's OK considering the car's power, but this isn't really an economical sedan. We did find the EPA's numbers reproducible in our real-world testing.

Is it a good value?

7.0
The Arteon is a pricey car, and it doesn't fully justify its premium cost. The interior design is gloomy, and the materials used throughout feel cheaper than those in less expensive competitors. You do get a good selection of luxury features for the price, but you have to pay more for safety systems that come standard on rivals.

Volkswagen offers limited and powertrain warranties for four years/50,000 miles. That's better limited coverage than most other automakers provide, but the powertrain coverage is a bit shorter. As of 2020, VW is also including the first two years of scheduled maintenance for free.

Wildcard

7.5
This car is really easy to like and appreciate, and it offers a distinctive combination of traits for the price. But it's definitely a niche car that simply doesn't make sense by the numbers. You buy the Arteon because you want the Arteon, not because you're in the market for a midsize sedan. The Arteon is, in some ways, a baby Audi, but it has too much VW in it.

Which Arteon does Edmunds recommend?

The SEL Premium R-Line has some cool features such as a massaging driver's seat, rear climate controls, configurable ambient lighting and a few self-driving features. It's expensive, but going with the SEL Premium R-Line helps justify purchasing an Arteon in the first place.

Volkswagen Arteon models

The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is a coupe-like midsize sedan sold in four trims: SE, SEL, SEL R-Line and SEL Premium R-Line. All are powered by a 268-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which is paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models except the SEL Premium R-Line, which comes with the 4Motion all-wheel drive system. AWD is optional on all other trims. Feature highlights include:

SE
The SE is nicely equipped with:

  • 18-inch wheels
  • Adaptive suspension dampers
  • LED headlights
  • Keyless entry and ignition
  • Heated front seats
  • Imitation leather upholstery
  • Tri-zone climate control
  • 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Eight-speaker audio system
  • In-car Wi-Fi hotspot

The Arteon SE also comes with a handful of advanced safety features, including:                         

  • Forward collision warning (alerts you of a possible collision with the car in front and can automatically apply the brakes if a collision is imminent)
  • Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
  • Rear cross-traffic alert (alerts you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while in reverse)

SEL
Comes with the above, plus:

  • Adaptive headlights (turn with the steering wheel to illuminate the road while turning)
  • Sunroof
  • Power-folding mirrors
  • Remote engine start
  • Driver-seat memory settings
  • Digital instrument panel
  • Leather upholstery
  • Navigation system
  • Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Arteon and the car in front)

SEL R-Line
Adds sporty styling enhancements to the SEL, including:

  • 20-inch wheels
  • Aerodynamic body kit
  • Shift paddles

SEL Premium R-Line
This top-of-the-line trim is equipped with everything above, plus:

  • Heated steering wheel
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Massaging driver's seat
  • Heated rear seats
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • 360-degree parking camera
  • Automated parking system
  • Dynaudio premium sound system
  • Lane departure warning (alerts you if the Arteon begins to drift over the lane marker)
  • Lane keeping assist (automatically steers the car back into its lane if the Arteon begins to drift over the lane marker)

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 100%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • warranty
  • sound system
  • infotainment system
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • visibility
  • engine
  • handling & steering
  • wheels & tires

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, The “Art” of the Arteon
Jason S. Davis,
SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

It seems this is my forth VW now and my most enticing. All Wheel Drive, hatchback and 300 horses of cornering fun. The exterior is elegant and warrants my cars nickname, ‘The Magic’. You feel special riding inside. Flat through the curves with responsive steering. Intuitive infotainment system with strong sound from the stereo. Finishing touches abound to please and a solid thump when the doors close. A solid build indeed. Criticism? A bit of turbo lag with the transmission which is likely to be expected to push all the power to the wheels. Leave the completion, which is slim in this segment, in the rear view. Put some asphalt behind you and set the drive from a number of drive settings to ‘Sport’ which is a hoot. Drive one, you’ll like and enjoy! See you on the road...

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Ad
2019 Volkswagen Arteon SE
Find a Dealervw.com

Features & Specs

SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$43,645
MPG 20 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$41,745
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD features & specs
SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$47,695
MPG 20 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
SE 4dr Hatchback features & specs
SE 4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$35,995
MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower268 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Volkswagen Arteon features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Arteon safety features:

Parking Steering Assistant
Measures the size of available curbside parking and helps the driver steer into the spot.
Front Assist
Warns if an imminent front collision is detected and automatically applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
Lane Keeping System
Warns you if the Arteon begins to wander outside of marked lanes and can automatically apply corrective steering.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Volkswagen Arteon vs. the competition

Volkswagen Arteon vs. Kia Stinger

While the Arteon purports to combine athleticism and luxury, the Kia Stinger actually delivers. Under the Stinger's sleek styling is your choice of a turbocharged four- or six-cylinder engine, plus a chassis that makes the Stinger more lively and entertaining to drive. The cabin is also comfortable and nicely crafted. In a direct comparison, we'd choose the Stinger in a heartbeat. If you want to learn more about the Stinger, you can read our long-term road test here.

Compare Volkswagen Arteon & Kia Stinger features

Volkswagen Arteon vs. Volkswagen Passat

While the Arteon is arguably more stylish, the Volkswagen Passat is the more practical of VW's midsize sedans. The Passat dispenses with the Arteon's couple-like style and enjoys a typical sedan profile. It isn't as fast, pretty or tech-heavy as the Arteon, but the Passat offers more passenger room and costs a lot less.

Compare Volkswagen Arteon & Volkswagen Passat features

Volkswagen Arteon vs. Audi A4

If you're going to spending Arteon-like money, why not just go full luxury? The Audi A4 costs about the same yet offers so much more driving excitement and refinement. You also get the cachet that the four-ringed badge on the front affords. The only area where the A4 comes up short is in its smaller back seat.

Compare Volkswagen Arteon & Audi A4 features

FAQ

Is the Volkswagen Arteon a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Arteon both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.5 out of 10. You probably care about Volkswagen Arteon fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Arteon gets an EPA-estimated 23 mpg to 25 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Arteon has 27.2 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Volkswagen Arteon. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon:

  • SEL Premium now comes standard with last year's R-Line content
  • Newest version of VW's Car-Net remote communications is available
  • Part of the first Arteon generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the Volkswagen Arteon reliable?

To determine whether the Volkswagen Arteon is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Arteon. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Arteon's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Arteon and gave it a 7.5 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Arteon is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Volkswagen Arteon?

The least-expensive 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,995.

Other versions include:

  • SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $43,645
  • SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,745
  • SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,695
  • SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,995
  • SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $41,895
  • SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $39,995
  • SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $37,895
Learn more

What are the different models of Volkswagen Arteon?

If you're interested in the Volkswagen Arteon, the next question is, which Arteon model is right for you? Arteon variants include SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Arteon models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon

2020 Volkswagen Arteon Overview

The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon is offered in the following submodels: Arteon Hatchback. Available styles include SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL R-Line 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Arteon 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Arteon.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Arteon featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Volkswagen Arteon?

2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,299. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $3,593 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,593 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,707.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 7.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL Premium R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,900. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,196 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,196 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,705.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 9.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 11 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL R-Line 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,915. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $5,162 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,162 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $33,753.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 13.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 8 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SE 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,150. The average price paid for a new 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $4,270 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,270 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,880.

The average savings for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) is 9.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2020 Volkswagen Arteon SEL 4MOTION 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Volkswagen Arteons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Volkswagen Arteon for sale near. There are currently 70 new 2020 Arteons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $34,101 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Volkswagen Arteon. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,250 on a used or CPO 2020 Arteon available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Volkswagen Arteons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Volkswagen Arteon for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,803.

Find a new Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,631.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Volkswagen Arteon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials

Related 2020 Volkswagen Arteon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles