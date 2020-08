Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

*2019 AUDI A5 SPORTBACK PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, BLACK OPTIC PLUS PACAKGE, S LINE SPORT PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/ 3D SOUND, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $54,640!! *ENJOY AUTO-DIMMING POWER-FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/ MEMORY, ALARM SYSTEM W/ INTERIOR MOTION SENSOR, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE W/ 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, MEMORY FOR DRIVER'S SEAT, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/ PRE SENSE REAR, LEATHERETTE COVERED CENTER CONSOLE AND DOOR ARMRESTS, AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS W/ MMI TOUCH, AUDI CONNECT PRIME & PLUS (6 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI PHONE BOX, REAR USB CHARGE PORTS, TITANIUM BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE, HIGH-GLOSS BLACK SIDE SILL BLADES AND REAR LIP SPOILER, HIGH-GLOSS BLACK EXTERIOR MIRROR HOUSINGS, FLAT-BOTTOM STEERING WHEEL, PIANO BLACK INLAYS, 19"5-TWIN-ARM DESIGN WHEELS, 255/35 SUMMER TIRES, STAINLESS STEEL PEDAL CAPS, SPORT SUSPENSION, INTERIOR CONTRAST STITCHED IN MERCATO BLUE, FRONT SPORT SEATS W/ 4-WAY POWER LUMBAR, ILLUMINATED ALUMINUM FRONT DOOR SILL INLAYS W/ S LOGO, S LINE BUMPERS, S LINE FENDER BADGES, S LINE SIDE SILL BLADES, AUDI CONNECT CARE (LIMITED TIME SUBSCRIPTION), AUDI DRIVE SELECT, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ 7" COLOR DISPLAY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, KEYLESS ENGINE START/STOP, RAIN & LIGHT SENSOR, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL W/ DIGITAL REAR DISPLAY, 3-SPOKE MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL W/ SHIFT PADDLES, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUENCF56KA010148

Stock: PKA010148

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-12-2020