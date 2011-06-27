Used 2007 Toyota Prius Consumer Reviews

Driving the future juz8up , 11/22/2006 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Hybrid works for me. Love the silence on stop lights and parking. Drives smooth like I am in an airplane... no need to put keys in, just push the button and drive. The satellite radio also is good in long driving to vegas for uninterupted songs unlike fm radio where it gets cut at certain areas when signal fades. I also noticed the car charges when my foot is off the gas, not necessarily when i am braking. Cool. One of the best part is the camera on the back. It comes in handy when I am backing up knowing exactly what is behind me. Report Abuse

Whats wrong with my brakes? Jayr , 10/07/2010 54 of 57 people found this review helpful I purchased my car in May of this year as a used vehicle. I loved it until last week. I was sitting in my car, which was off, when i turned the car on it asked me to get to a level ground and take the e-brake off. I would have except I was on level ground, the e-brake was off and my car wouldn't start. My dashboard had all my brake lights on. 4 hours of assistance and towing and they told me it was my battery. Exactly one week later, I was driving down the highway, less than a mile from my exit when my car started making a beep noise, and again ALL my brake lights came on. This time my car was in motion and the brake pedal would not work, it was rock stiff as I went 60 mph on an exit ramp.

We have two 2007 Touring models PLM , 11/13/2006 18 of 18 people found this review helpful After using the initial Prius Touring for one week to replace a small SUV, I bought a second one. Now we have two and like both of them. Very impressive once one gets over the macho feelings of driving an SUV or large sedan (Avalon). High tech features, quiet ride, great mpg, fine stereo, and the leather aftermarket seats installed by the dealer, all combine to make for a superb experience. As seniors (66 & 62) we think these are good travel cars, reliable and efficient. So far--wow!

I forgot how to open the gas cap Epoch , 11/22/2006 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I've had this car for three weeks, I'm not a lead foot but I'm only getting around 42 mpg with mostly suburban driving and short commute. I'm not disappointed that it doesn't live up to EPA mileage estimates (I have never had a car that did) and considering that my last car got 16 mpg, it is a vast improvement. I can drive in HOV lanes in NY without additional occupants under the Clean Pass program which is a major plus. The styling is quite impressive, the car rides and handles extremely well I really love the blue tooth and navigations system. I feel like I'm making a small contribution to reduce American dependance on foreign oil which is something people should start taking seriously.