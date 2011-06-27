Estimated values
2007 Toyota Prius Touring 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,354
|$4,765
|$5,514
|Clean
|$3,020
|$4,295
|$4,974
|Average
|$2,353
|$3,354
|$3,894
|Rough
|$1,687
|$2,414
|$2,814
Estimated values
2007 Toyota Prius 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,118
|$4,486
|$5,211
|Clean
|$2,808
|$4,043
|$4,701
|Average
|$2,188
|$3,158
|$3,680
|Rough
|$1,568
|$2,272
|$2,660