2012 Toyota Highlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,189$15,773$17,769
Clean$12,570$15,015$16,890
Average$11,332$13,499$15,134
Rough$10,095$11,983$13,377
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,057$14,647$16,644
Clean$11,491$13,943$15,821
Average$10,360$12,535$14,176
Rough$9,229$11,127$12,530
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,537$12,735$14,432
Clean$10,043$12,123$13,719
Average$9,054$10,899$12,292
Rough$8,065$9,675$10,865
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,295$15,892$17,898
Clean$12,671$15,128$17,013
Average$11,424$13,600$15,244
Rough$10,176$12,073$13,474
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,775$16,406$18,439
Clean$13,129$15,617$17,528
Average$11,837$14,041$15,705
Rough$10,544$12,464$13,882
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,154$12,326$14,001
Clean$9,678$11,733$13,309
Average$8,725$10,549$11,925
Rough$7,772$9,364$10,541
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,908$13,216$14,999
Clean$10,397$12,581$14,257
Average$9,373$11,311$12,775
Rough$8,350$10,041$11,292
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,691$15,195$17,129
Clean$12,096$14,464$16,282
Average$10,905$13,004$14,589
Rough$9,714$11,543$12,895
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,678 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,733 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,678 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,733 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,678 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,733 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Toyota Highlander ranges from $7,772 to $14,001, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.