Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,189
|$15,773
|$17,769
|Clean
|$12,570
|$15,015
|$16,890
|Average
|$11,332
|$13,499
|$15,134
|Rough
|$10,095
|$11,983
|$13,377
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,057
|$14,647
|$16,644
|Clean
|$11,491
|$13,943
|$15,821
|Average
|$10,360
|$12,535
|$14,176
|Rough
|$9,229
|$11,127
|$12,530
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,537
|$12,735
|$14,432
|Clean
|$10,043
|$12,123
|$13,719
|Average
|$9,054
|$10,899
|$12,292
|Rough
|$8,065
|$9,675
|$10,865
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,295
|$15,892
|$17,898
|Clean
|$12,671
|$15,128
|$17,013
|Average
|$11,424
|$13,600
|$15,244
|Rough
|$10,176
|$12,073
|$13,474
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,775
|$16,406
|$18,439
|Clean
|$13,129
|$15,617
|$17,528
|Average
|$11,837
|$14,041
|$15,705
|Rough
|$10,544
|$12,464
|$13,882
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,154
|$12,326
|$14,001
|Clean
|$9,678
|$11,733
|$13,309
|Average
|$8,725
|$10,549
|$11,925
|Rough
|$7,772
|$9,364
|$10,541
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,908
|$13,216
|$14,999
|Clean
|$10,397
|$12,581
|$14,257
|Average
|$9,373
|$11,311
|$12,775
|Rough
|$8,350
|$10,041
|$11,292
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Highlander SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,691
|$15,195
|$17,129
|Clean
|$12,096
|$14,464
|$16,282
|Average
|$10,905
|$13,004
|$14,589
|Rough
|$9,714
|$11,543
|$12,895