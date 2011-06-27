Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews
Great SUV BUT Some Very Annoying Design Features
Bought LTD AWD fully loaded except for tow package. Wonderful ride, fun to drive. Compared Honda Pilot but it's ride was more truck-like and driver seat didn't raise up high enough for spouse to see over dash "hump" on Pilot. But wondering what Toyota engineers were thinking?? Rain/water drip down on passenger seats when doors open (no drip edge). Bumper step/protector strip doesn't thus you get scratches on edges. Can't program GPS system while moving (not even passenger). Sirius radio reception terrible and doesn't show as much of the song/title/info as my $30 cheapie add-on in my other car. Love 2-yr free routine maintenance & 8-year/100,000mile/$0 ded extended warranty I bought.
Well Made SUV
I have owned this SUV for 9 months and already have over 16,000 miles on it, mostly highway. Mileage is good for this size vehicle and about as advertised (19/23). Build fit and finish is very good, and no major quality issues (so far). The vehicle does very well with long-distance highway cruising (minimal vibrations, very quiet, comfortable seats), and handles well around the city. No issues with hauling a boat -- plenty of power at the ramp and stable towing. Good cargo capacity with rear seats down.
A great car
After owning 2 other Toyota's in the past, and the last one an Avalon for 10 years, I purchased a new Highlander Limited. I dont get excited about cars, but I love this vehicle! Wonderful quiet ride, very smooth.. very user friendly when operating all the gadgets. Since my last Toyota was 10 years old, I was not used to all the latest features. (ex..nav, bluetooth, etc) I would highly recommend this vehicle to anyone who wants the comfort of a car, the room for 7 passengers, and the reliability of a Toyota.
Smart Choice
We have owned 2012 SE V6 for about a month, traded in a 2004 Lexus RX 330 which was the best car we have ever owned. We looked at a new RX 350 before deciding on the Toyota. Here's why: The Highlander is larger than the RX inside and out and has more legroom and cargo space. It is less stylish, but for about $8 grand less we decided we could live without the Lexus badge on the hood. The Toy has great power, decent if somewhat numb handling, and we're averaging 21 MPG in town, 24 MPG highway. The ride is very, very smooth with just a bit of jiggliness on the interstate. Very pleased overall.
Nice all around car
This is a great car, it gives a nice ride and performance is good also . Need to watch your speed as it goes faster than it feels so I use the cruise control on highways. We climbed Mount Washington in New Hampshire and came down the mountain using hill assist and never had to use the brakes for the whole decline of the mountain. The interior is big and the vehicle is 2 inches wider than my Toyota Tacoma. With 54,000 miles on the car it only has had regular maintenance and new set of tires. We enjoy the car very much. One thing we don't like is the third row seat can only be used for kids, as we have tryed ourselves to get into them and it was very very difficult.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Highlander
Related Used 2012 Toyota Highlander info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019