  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. Used 2006 Toyota Highlander
  5. Appraisal value

2006 Toyota Highlander Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,318$5,960$6,843
Clean$3,988$5,498$6,310
Average$3,326$4,573$5,245
Rough$2,665$3,648$4,180
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,045$5,603$6,439
Clean$3,735$5,168$5,938
Average$3,116$4,298$4,935
Rough$2,496$3,429$3,933
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,866$5,423$6,259
Clean$3,570$5,002$5,772
Average$2,978$4,160$4,797
Rough$2,386$3,319$3,823
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,498$6,179$7,083
Clean$4,153$5,700$6,531
Average$3,464$4,741$5,429
Rough$2,775$3,782$4,327
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,486$4,766$5,453
Clean$3,219$4,396$5,029
Average$2,685$3,656$4,180
Rough$2,151$2,917$3,331
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,630$4,964$5,680
Clean$3,352$4,579$5,238
Average$2,796$3,808$4,354
Rough$2,240$3,038$3,470
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,510$4,956$5,732
Clean$3,241$4,571$5,286
Average$2,703$3,802$4,394
Rough$2,166$3,033$3,502
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,256$4,364$4,959
Clean$3,007$4,026$4,573
Average$2,508$3,348$3,801
Rough$2,009$2,671$3,029
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,703$6,970$8,188
Clean$4,343$6,429$7,551
Average$3,623$5,348$6,277
Rough$2,902$4,266$5,002
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,945$5,377$6,146
Clean$3,643$4,959$5,667
Average$3,039$4,125$4,711
Rough$2,434$3,291$3,754
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,186$5,809$6,681
Clean$3,866$5,358$6,161
Average$3,225$4,457$5,121
Rough$2,583$3,555$4,081
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,648$5,123$5,916
Clean$3,368$4,726$5,455
Average$2,810$3,930$4,535
Rough$2,251$3,135$3,614
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you
Estimated values
2006 Toyota Highlander 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,719$5,311$6,167
Clean$3,434$4,899$5,687
Average$2,864$4,075$4,728
Rough$2,295$3,250$3,768
Sell my 2006 Toyota Highlander with EdmundsShop for a used Toyota Highlander near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Toyota Highlander on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,735 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,168 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Highlander is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,735 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,168 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 Toyota Highlander, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 Toyota Highlander with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,735 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,168 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Toyota Highlander. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Toyota Highlander and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 Toyota Highlander ranges from $2,496 to $6,439, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 Toyota Highlander is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.