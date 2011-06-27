Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

Best SUV value Barbara F , 08/01/2006 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought this SUV late June after considering multiple sedans and other model SUVs. I test drove the Highlander and instantly fell in love with the drive and comfort. So far, gas mileage is OK (haven't really officially clocked city and highway) and the air conditioning system is great! (Cools the car within seconds.) Overall, this car is a great value for the money. The 4 cylinder engine has enough pep for both highway and city driving so I didn't see a need to purchase the V6 model. Report Abuse

Still love it 3 yrs later! toyotalover , 01/07/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Always wanted a Toyota and I love driving it now as much as I did at first. Always dependable, no problems whatsoever. I like the tight steering, low turning radius... drives like a car. Easy to handle, even when loaded with weight. 4 cyl. is plenty of power for me. Big enough for my 6'2 stocky husband. I get about 20-22 MPG mixed city/hwy driving... wish it was more, but hey, I can't complain. I love this vehicle. Report Abuse

Still love it 6 years later mmaddage , 09/22/2012 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Purchased Jan. 2006 at the time my requirement was back seat size, trunk space, side curtain air bags and great than 20 MPG. This brought us to the Toyota Highlander. It has been FANTASTIC for our family. I travel an average of 25,000 miles a year and have NO real complaints. I still when I get in say "i love this car". No major mechanical issues at all! Just routine maintenance. Change the oil every 5-7,000 miles - it is perfect. Report Abuse

Solid and dependable Jeff , 12/07/2016 Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful Highs: solid mid size SUV that hauls people and gear effortlessly and comfortably. Tows pretty well too. Reliability is great except the factory JBL started shorting out and drawing down battery. Lows: factory stereo, sluggish steering. Update: the JBL stereo finally failed and had to have it replaced with something far better (and doesn't drain the battery). The vehicle is going strong at 150K miles and showing no signs of letting up. I am very glad I made this purchase 11 years ago. Update: The car now has 190K miles (at 13 years old). This car has held up extremely well to a lot of family use -- it still looks great, the paint and upholstery have aged well, and it drill drives literally like it on day 1. I am sold on Toyota as a car brand. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse