Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Consumer Reviews

Best SUV value

Barbara F, 08/01/2006
20 of 20 people found this review helpful

I bought this SUV late June after considering multiple sedans and other model SUVs. I test drove the Highlander and instantly fell in love with the drive and comfort. So far, gas mileage is OK (haven't really officially clocked city and highway) and the air conditioning system is great! (Cools the car within seconds.) Overall, this car is a great value for the money. The 4 cylinder engine has enough pep for both highway and city driving so I didn't see a need to purchase the V6 model.

Still love it 3 yrs later!

toyotalover, 01/07/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Always wanted a Toyota and I love driving it now as much as I did at first. Always dependable, no problems whatsoever. I like the tight steering, low turning radius... drives like a car. Easy to handle, even when loaded with weight. 4 cyl. is plenty of power for me. Big enough for my 6'2 stocky husband. I get about 20-22 MPG mixed city/hwy driving... wish it was more, but hey, I can't complain. I love this vehicle.

Still love it 6 years later

mmaddage, 09/22/2012
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

Purchased Jan. 2006 at the time my requirement was back seat size, trunk space, side curtain air bags and great than 20 MPG. This brought us to the Toyota Highlander. It has been FANTASTIC for our family. I travel an average of 25,000 miles a year and have NO real complaints. I still when I get in say "i love this car". No major mechanical issues at all! Just routine maintenance. Change the oil every 5-7,000 miles - it is perfect.

Solid and dependable

Jeff, 12/07/2016
Limited 4dr SUV w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl 5A)
20 of 21 people found this review helpful

Highs: solid mid size SUV that hauls people and gear effortlessly and comfortably. Tows pretty well too. Reliability is great except the factory JBL started shorting out and drawing down battery. Lows: factory stereo, sluggish steering. Update: the JBL stereo finally failed and had to have it replaced with something far better (and doesn't drain the battery). The vehicle is going strong at 150K miles and showing no signs of letting up. I am very glad I made this purchase 11 years ago. Update: The car now has 190K miles (at 13 years old). This car has held up extremely well to a lot of family use -- it still looks great, the paint and upholstery have aged well, and it drill drives literally like it on day 1. I am sold on Toyota as a car brand.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best Value for the money

Tom P, 07/15/2006
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

Not many 4 cyl SUVs drive and have the ride this one does. I get great gas mileage (25+) I also liked the feature that this suv is rated to tow a 3,000 lb trailer. I was impressed by that because most of the crossover suvs can only tow 1,000 lbs. The brakes could stop on a dime.

