Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,741
|$27,807
|$29,965
|Clean
|$25,088
|$27,092
|$29,183
|Average
|$23,782
|$25,662
|$27,620
|Rough
|$22,477
|$24,233
|$26,058
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,487
|$31,500
|$33,601
|Clean
|$28,739
|$30,690
|$32,725
|Average
|$27,244
|$29,070
|$30,972
|Rough
|$25,748
|$27,451
|$29,220
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,441
|$33,650
|$35,958
|Clean
|$30,644
|$32,785
|$35,020
|Average
|$29,049
|$31,055
|$33,145
|Rough
|$27,454
|$29,325
|$31,269
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,921
|$36,035
|$38,245
|Clean
|$33,060
|$35,109
|$37,247
|Average
|$31,340
|$33,256
|$35,253
|Rough
|$29,619
|$31,403
|$33,258