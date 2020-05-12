2021 Porsche Taycan
Release Date
- Late 2020
What to expect
- Debut of Taycan Cross Turismo wagon
- Head-up display, automatic body lift and post-purchase options now available
- Part of the first Taycan generation introduced in 2020
What is the Taycan?
The Porsche Taycan is a four-door electric car and the first fully electric vehicle from Porsche. Although it's tempting to imagine that the Taycan is based on Porsche's other four-door sedan, the Panamera, the two have little in common aside from a few minor suspension components.
The Taycan is available in three trims (4S, Turbo and Turbo S) and two battery packs: 79.2 kWh, standard on the 4S, and 93.4 kWh, which is standard on the Turbo and Turbo S and an option on the 4S. For 2021, the Taycan debuts with a host of new options. There's a newly available head-up display, and the air suspension can now be programmed to automatically lift the car once a user stores a geo-specific spot in the car's memory. Mercedes is introducing over-the-air feature unlocks, so if you decide after you buy your Taycan that you did, in fact, want lane keeping assist, you can have it activated by clicking a button. These features can be unlocked on a permanent or month-to-month basis. We're also expecting the rollout of the wagonesque Taycan Cross Turismo. A Porsche exec has also said a lower-priced, lower-powered entry-level Taycan is on the way, but there's no confirmed timeline for that yet.
The only real electric competitor to the Taycan is the Tesla Model S, which is available at a considerably lower price than the Porsche. Performance-wise, the Tesla is on par with the Porsche, at least in a straight line, and the Tesla has exclusive use of its touted nationwide charging network. But the addition of the Cross Turismo, along with the eventual arrival of an entry-level Taycan, will undoubtedly amp up the competition.
Edmunds says
The Taycan has impressed us beyond our already high expectations, and we look forward to the Cross Turismo for 2021 for its added hatchback practicality.
