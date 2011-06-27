Used 2012 Toyota Avalon Consumer Reviews
Used but looks brand new!
Bought 2012 CPO Avalon. It has been great so far. Very comfortable, engine responsive and gives good gas mileage. Ave. 25mpg so far. Can probably get 28 or 29 depending on how you drive. The interior is well designed and everything looks and feels like quality. The speedometer would benefit from cleaner markings. (Looks like they remedied it in later years) Not many things I can complain about. If you are looking for a comfortable car that can carry 5 people in comfort and gets great gas mileage, look for one of these. You won't be sorry. Update: The car threw a misfire code while I was on vacation in Florida (1200 miles from home) Shut down the traction control and cruise control. Took it to Lakeland Toyota. They had me up and going in 1.5 hrs., took really good care of me ( better than the Toyota Dealer a half mile from my house) and got me on my way. I can't say enough nice things about how I was treated here. Manny really fixed me up. Thanks again Manny.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bulletproof
after a year, I'm really satisfied with this car. MPG has been super. Overall about 22. Higywayup at 30mpg @ 76 on cruise. Love safety features w/lane departure, emergency braking, distance adjustment on cruise. Pedestrian alert. Very comfortable & suspension adjustment for sporty driving. I'm very pleased. A big step up from '12 model. Have now completed 2 full years with the car. Nothing’s changed. It’s been bulletproof & always a pleasure to drive. Mileage on road went up to 31 last trip. It’s a real cruiser, quiet & comfortable plus you can’t beat the price especially compared to Lexus ES 350.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My new boo!
My previous car was a 2006 Ford Five Hundred (large and sturdy), so transitioning to the Avalon took a bit getting used to as the Avalon sets lower to the ground than the 500 and I'm an older driver. I purchased the car used in May 2015 and could not have made a better purchase. She's beautiful and so impressive to look at, her drive is smooth, and the speaker system is out of this world - I have the Avalon Limited with all the convenience features. A bonus for me was she only had 6,600 miles on her - how lucky was I. She handles well and has great acceleration. Some of the categories I can't rate yet (snow traction, active safety, repair frequency) since I've only owned her for 5 months, but when you run her through the car wash, she shines like new money!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Such a Deal!
Had owned a certified, pre-owned Lexus es330 and was thinking at 95,000 miles to get an update to 2012 es 350 version but found price too stiff. So began to look at 2012 Avalon Limited from Toyota dealer which also was certified pre-owned and found a beauty last August 2016. Love the clean beige interior color and the crimson mica exterior that literally glitters in the sun. Had only 30,000 miles on it which is for me a sweet spot. The Limited version has all the bells and whistles I wanted on a Lexus es 350 and in addition is roomier and I found more powerful pick up. Though maybe don't get the Lexus cache but get everything and more at a lower price point. Now in July 2019 still really enjoy the car. My only small concern has been realizing how big the car is due to very large back seat area, that I rarely use. So sometimes think might be better to have a smaller car, but not enough to begin looking again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Mississippi John Hurt sings "Avalon"
Great therapy for aching back!Very agile large car with acceleration which will surprise,quicker than my Porsche 912.Needs a sound proof window barrier between driver compartment and rear seat when grandchildren are back there!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Avalon
Related Used 2012 Toyota Avalon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019