Bentley Cadillac - Huntsville / Alabama

Summary Welcome to Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac is committed to 100% customer satisfaction, no exceptions. Vehicle Details This mid-size car will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. Reduce your trips to the pump! It is one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in its class. Has plenty of room for the whole family! That makes the LaCrosse perfect for the long summer road trips. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse has dependability you can trust. The vehicle comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. The vehicle is in great condition. This Buick LaCrosse will give you many years of use as it has very low mileage. Have peace of mind knowing it has never been smoked in. It has a clean AutoCheck single owner vehicle history report. The vehicle has never been in an accident. This vehicle is aggressively priced to move. Financing this vehicle should be no trouble! Equipment Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this model. Light weight alloy wheels on this Buick LaCrosse are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse has an automatic transmission. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this model. This model has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this mid-size car. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This unit is front wheel drive. The HID headlamps on it light your way like never before. Bluetooth technology is built into this vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Save gas and help the environment with the gaselectric hybrid drive system on this mid-size car. The vehicle looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. This model gleams with a flashy red exterior. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. Packages ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE: includes (UQA) HarmanKardon 384-watt 11-speaker 5.1 Matrix surround system; (USR) USB port and (KI6) 120V power outlet SUNROOF: POWER; OVERSIZED AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: HARMANKARDON 384-WATT 11-SPEAKER 5.1 MATRIX SURROUND SYSTEM BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE: PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM POWER OUTLET: 120-VOLT (150-VOLT MAX CAPACITY) AIR BAGS: DUAL-STAGE FRONTAL AND SIDE-IMPACT; DRIVER AND RIGHT-FRONT PASSENGER; HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT; FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS AND REAR SEAT MOUNTED THORAX Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Additional Information A qualified Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle. We understand at Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life. You are always welcome to visit our showroom for a hassle free low pressure shopping experience. Thanks for viewing Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac's exclusive listings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4GD5GRXCF321304

Stock: 27362A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-08-2020