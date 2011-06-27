Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me
- $8,100Great Deal | $3,678 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group104,532 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bentley Cadillac - Huntsville / Alabama
Summary Welcome to Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac is committed to 100% customer satisfaction, no exceptions. Vehicle Details This mid-size car will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. Reduce your trips to the pump! It is one of the most fuel efficient vehicles in its class. Has plenty of room for the whole family! That makes the LaCrosse perfect for the long summer road trips. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse has dependability you can trust. The vehicle comes standard with numerous top of the line safety features. The vehicle is in great condition. This Buick LaCrosse will give you many years of use as it has very low mileage. Have peace of mind knowing it has never been smoked in. It has a clean AutoCheck single owner vehicle history report. The vehicle has never been in an accident. This vehicle is aggressively priced to move. Financing this vehicle should be no trouble! Equipment Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this model. Light weight alloy wheels on this Buick LaCrosse are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse has an automatic transmission. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on this model. This model has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this mid-size car. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This unit is front wheel drive. The HID headlamps on it light your way like never before. Bluetooth technology is built into this vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Save gas and help the environment with the gaselectric hybrid drive system on this mid-size car. The vehicle looks aggressive with a streamlined rear spoiler. This model gleams with a flashy red exterior. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse comes standard with a state of the art traction control system. Packages ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE: includes (UQA) HarmanKardon 384-watt 11-speaker 5.1 Matrix surround system; (USR) USB port and (KI6) 120V power outlet SUNROOF: POWER; OVERSIZED AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: HARMANKARDON 384-WATT 11-SPEAKER 5.1 MATRIX SURROUND SYSTEM BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE: PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM POWER OUTLET: 120-VOLT (150-VOLT MAX CAPACITY) AIR BAGS: DUAL-STAGE FRONTAL AND SIDE-IMPACT; DRIVER AND RIGHT-FRONT PASSENGER; HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT; FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS AND REAR SEAT MOUNTED THORAX Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Additional Information A qualified Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle. We understand at Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life. You are always welcome to visit our showroom for a hassle free low pressure shopping experience. Thanks for viewing Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac's exclusive listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5GRXCF321304
Stock: 27362A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2020
- $8,699Great Deal | $1,419 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group104,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lakeside Automotive Group - Spring Lake / Michigan
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group Crystal Red Tintcoat Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 1705 miles below market average! ***LEATHER***, ***HEATED SEATS***, ***iPOD JACK***, ***PREMIUM PACKAGE***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***. 25/36 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety Pick Lakeside Automotive Group is located at 14953 Cleveland St. Spring Lake, MI. Under new ownership since October 2015, we are honored to be able to build upon the great reputation that has been established at Lakeside since 1966. Our staff has a strong commitment to each and every one of our customers and the community in which we serve. One visit and youâ ll experience how weâ re driven by value and witness our desire to be the preferred pre-owned vehicle dealership in West Michigan for years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5ER8CF237503
Stock: P4091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $7,599Great Deal | $1,137 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group127,743 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Walser Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hopkins / Minnesota
Boasts 36 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Buick LaCrosse delivers a Gas/Electric I4 2.4/145 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Cruise control, WHITE DIAMOND TRICOAT, WHEELS, 17" (43.2 CM) MACHINED ALLOY (STD).* This Buick LaCrosse Features the Following Options *TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD), TITANIUM, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, TIRES, P235/50R17 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with seatback map pockets (STD), LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, LEATHER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI (DIRECT INJECTION), 4-CYLINDER WITH EASSIST TECHNOLOGY includes (MHH) 6-speed automatic electronically controlled transmission, (FXJ) 2.64 final drive ratio axle, (KY2) 120 amp alternator, (TM7) heavy-duty 438 cold-cranking amp battery, (NWM) single-outlet hidden exhaust, (J60) 4-wheel antilock disc brakes, (Q05) 17" machined alloy wheels with (RAF) P235/50R17 all-season low rolling resistance tires, (T43) rear body-color spoiler, (VRI) front lower active grille shutters and underbody aero panels (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft of torque [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), ENGINE BLOCK HEATER, AXLE, 2.64 FINAL DRIVE RATIO (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM STEREO WITH MP3 CD PLAYER USB and AUX port, IntelliLink with 8" color LED touch screen display, MP3/WMA playback, iPod support and upgradeable software (STD).* Stop By Today *Stop by Walser Chrysler Jeep Dodge located at 314 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5ER2CF287722
Stock: 6AL204T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $8,995Great Deal | $1,595 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group128,907 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Tri-City Motors - Somerset / Kentucky
??Cars ??Trucks??Vans??SUV?? WE ARE STRONG AT HELPING EVERYONE WITH A VEHICLE PURCHASE. WE HAVE GREAT FINANCING FOR EVERYONE BUDGET.Bad credit? No credit? Repossesion? Divorce? Bankruptcy (7 or 13)? No problem!! I gotcha you covered. Come see me today at TRI CITY MOTORS SUPERSTORE next to Taco Johns and let me introduce you to the easiest way to used car buying. Stress free with zero pressure. We can help you no matter the credit. Call me today with any questions or to schedule your appointment and we will send you our driving a new car!!!! WHY SHOULD YOU BUY FROM US? HERE AT TRI CITY MOTORS SUPERSTORE ALL OF THE RETAIL INVENTORY IS HAND PICK EACH AND EVERY WEEK TRANSPORTED IN AND RECONDITIONED ABOVE AND BEYOND WHAT MOST OTHER DEALERS DO. WE TEST DRIVE EACH AND EVERY VEHICLE BEFORE PLACING IT OUT TO THE PUBLIC FOR RESALE. OUR VEHICLES ARE DETAILED INSIDE AND OUT AND MOST ARE SOUTHERN RUST FREE VEHICLES. WE HERE AT TRI CITY MOTORS SUPERSTORE ARE PROVIDING THE CUSTOMER WITH THE BEST POSSIBLE VEHICLE AT THE BEST VALUE FOR YOUR HARD EARNED MONEY. GIVE US A CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS CAUSE WE APPRECIATE EACH AND EVERY OPPORTUNITY WE GET TO EARN OUR CUSTOMERS BUSINESS.CREDIT APPROVAL LINK: PLEASE CLICK ON LINK!!https://www.autoclick.com/services/partners/creditform/ACCreditFormFill.aspx?ACCFX=59110o8324 Please visit our website at www.tricity-motors.com to see up to 20 additional pictures or call us and we will send you your personal video walk around of any in stock vehicle. If you are looking for a certain Year Make or Model and don't see it on my website please give me Jason a call or use the Locator button and request the type of vehicle you are looking for because I have access to thousands of front line ready vehicles from all over the country. We take the hassle and frustration out of buying a car and truly will make it a fun and enjoyable experience. Check out Tri City Motors Superstore on our Facebook Page or on U-Tube to keep up with our recently added inventory. If you would like to be pre-approved for a loan on this vehicle click on the APPLY FOR CREDIT button and fill out our secured credit application. Please feel free to contact me Jason @ 606-271-0222 or by email @ tricitymotorsinc@windstream.net with any questions concerning the vehicle or financing. The PRICES on this site are sale prices and for limited time only they may change at anytime and may be different from the quoted on the lot prices. These are cash prices with no trades. We do takes trades and will work with you on trading in a vehicle. We also buy cars from local individuals so if you are wanting to sell your car please come by dealership. We do ship vehicles to customers for an additional cost depending on location.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5ER8CF299242
Stock: N709
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,200Great Deal
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group60,977 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bruner Buick Chevrolet GMC - Early / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 36951 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.White Diamond Tricoat LaCrosse Premium I Group25/36 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Dependability Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickBruner Auto Group is your trusted Buick, Chevrolet, GMC dealership in Early and the reason why our loyal customers keep coming back. From the time you enter our showroom when you service with us, you can expect to be treated like family, each and every visit. We offer an extensive inventory, as well as our competitive lease specials, finance options and expert auto service. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and being an integral part of our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5ER0CF357716
Stock: B204570A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $10,995Great Deal | $1,631 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Touring Group87,221 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wareham Ford - Wareham / Massachusetts
Affordable Luxury! This 2012 Buick Lacrosse Touring has it all! Super Clean, in excellent condition! What a value! This car is stunning in the White Diamond Metallic Premium Paint, and the tasteful Cashmere Leather Interior. Powered by a reliable and sporty 3.6 Liter V6 this car has plenty of get up and go as well as being fuel efficient. Loaded with options including: Power Moonroof, Navigation, Bluetooth Communication, 19 Premium Wheels, Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, OnStar, and much more. You will love all the luxury options! All Wareham Ford Select Pre-Owned Vehicles come with a factory 12 month 12,000 mile warranty. This vehicle has gone through our extensive inspection and we have fully serviced the car including new front/rear brakes and 4 New Tires. At Wareham Ford we keep it EASY, SIMPLE, and TRANSPARENT. Come see this gem today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Touring Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GJ5E32CF108449
Stock: T9152C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,460Great Deal | $1,855 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group45,442 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hertrich Hyundai - New Castle / Delaware
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5GR6CF294363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,900
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group118,861 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bridge City Auto Sales - Portland / Oregon
2012 Buick LaCrosse Burgundy FWD 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner.17/27 City/Highway MPGOur locally Owned and Low-Cost Overhead Means Great Savings on All our New and Certified Pre-Owned & Off-Brand Vehicles.≪br>We Deliver New and Pre-Owned Vehicles Coast-to-Coast and Provide a Fast, Internet Based Experience, that Saves you Time and Money.≪br>Servicing Portland, Salem, Eugene, Bend, Woodburn, Seaside, Lincoln City, Seattle,Tacoma, Medford, Roseburg, Redding, Madras, Vancouver ,Boise and Ontario, in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5E30CF310827
Stock: G20207A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $7,995
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group99,341 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Katy Motors Company - North - Sedalia / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5E37CF109524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Good Deal | $1,582 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group82,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5ER3CF338626
Stock: 338626A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,471Good Deal | $1,540 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group105,552 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Sunroof; Power; Oversized Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats White Diamond Tricoat Bluetooth Connection Alternator; 150 Amps Axle; 2.77 Final Drive Ratio Battery; Maintenance Free With Rundown Protection; Heavy-Duty 512 Cold-Cranking Amps Bluetooth For Phone; Personal Cell Phone Connectivity To Vehicle Audio System Brakes; 4-Wheel Antilock; 4-Wheel Disc With Brake Assist Cashmere; Leather Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt With E85 Capability Exhaust; Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel With Bright Tips Integrated In Fascia Premium 1 Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Steering; Power; Variable Effort Tire; Compact Spare; 17" (43.2 Cm) Tires; P235/50R18 V-Rated All-Season; Blackwall Tool Kit; Road Emergency Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 18" (45.7 Cm) Machined-Faced Alloy; Painted This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Buick includes: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT WITH E85 CAPABILITY Flex Fuel Capability V6 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Buick LaCrosse Premium 1 is in a league of its own More information about the 2012 Buick LaCrosse: The 2012 Buick LaCrosse has both style and attitude, with a curvy, bold look and advanced interior design. Ride, handling and overall refinement are up to world-class standards. From behind the wheel, the LaCrosse stands on the same high ground in terms of features and the driving experience, as many luxury-brand cars, yet it costs thousands less. CX models start below $30,000, but CXS models, fully loaded with tech features can rise above the $40,000 mark. Interesting features of this model are attractive, well-designed interior, upscale ride and refinement, powerful V6 engine available, good value, and Attractive styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5E39CF186833
Stock: CF186833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $8,995Good Deal
2012 Buick LaCrosse Convenience Group69,818 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Bluetooth Connection Alternator; 150 Amps Axle; 2.77 Final Drive Ratio Battery; Maintenance Free With Rundown Protection; Heavy-Duty 512 Cold-Cranking Amps Brakes; 4-Wheel Antilock; 4-Wheel Disc With Brake Assist Convenience Preferred Equipment Group Engine; 3.6L Sidi Dohc V6 Vvt With E85 Capability Exhaust; Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel With Bright Tips Integrated In Fascia Seats; Front Bucket Steering; Power Summit White Tire; Compact Spare; 17" (43.2 Cm) Tires; P245/50R17 All-Season; Blackwall; Steel-Belted Radial Titanium; Cloth Seat Trim Tool Kit; Road Emergency Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. YOUR TIME IS VALUABLE.........GIVE AUTONATION HYUNDAI THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS !!! This Buick includes: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT WITH E85 CAPABILITY Flex Fuel Capability V6 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. In addition to being well-cared for, this Buick LaCrosse has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2012 Buick LaCrosse: The 2012 Buick LaCrosse has both style and attitude, with a curvy, bold look and advanced interior design. Ride, handling and overall refinement are up to world-class standards. From behind the wheel, the LaCrosse stands on the same high ground in terms of features and the driving experience, as many luxury-brand cars, yet it costs thousands less. CX models start below $30,000, but CXS models, fully loaded with tech features can rise above the $40,000 mark. Strengths of this model include attractive, well-designed interior, upscale ride and refinement, powerful V6 engine available, good value, and Attractive styling AGAIN.......IT DOESNT TAKE 3 HOURS TO MAKE A PURCHASE ON YOUR NEXT VECHICLE PURCHASE.... GIVE AUTONATION THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Convenience Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GB5E31CF168154
Stock: CF168154
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $9,900Good Deal | $1,581 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group70,068 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Southworth Chevrolet - Bloomer / Wisconsin
One Owner, Clean CarFax, Local Trade, Front Wheel Drive, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Leather Seating, Power Release Trunk Lid, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, OnStar, Multi-Person Memory Driver Seat, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Power Windows and Locks, Privacy Glass, Power Sideview Mirrors, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Universal Garage Door Remote, Mirrors with Turn Signals, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto Climate Control, AM/FM Radio, Satellite Radio, CD Player, AUX Audio Input, USB Connection, and more If you're searching for a reliable car at the fraction of the cost, the Buick LaCrosse fits the bill. This car doesn't look like it has a few plus years on it. It's a 4 cylinder Midnight Blue Metallic car that makes road trips pleasant again.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5ER9CF231483
Stock: 44578
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $9,987Good Deal | $1,389 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group77,209 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vaden Nissan of Statesboro - Statesboro / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 2840 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX.Value-Neighbor-Service ,That's the Vaden Way! Vaden Nissan of Statesboro now has this 2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group in Summit White nicely equipped with BLUETOOTH/HANDSFREE PHONE, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, CD PLAYER, and PREMIUM WHEELS Comfort & Convenience Package #1 (Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Driver 4-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Remote Vehicle Starter System, and Universal Home Remote), 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM w/MP3 CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GC5E30CF277377
Stock: CF277377
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $10,950Good Deal | $1,431 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group75,202 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
H & H Chevrolet - Shippensburg / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group White Diamond Tricoat FWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC Local Trade, VERY CLEAN, 17' Machined Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Comfort & Convenience Package #1, Comfort & Convenience Package #2, Driver 4-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver Confidence Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Settings, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM w/MP3 CD Player, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear Vision Camera, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Universal Home Remote, Voltmeter, Xenon High-Intensity Discharge Projector Headlamps. 25/36 City/Highway MPG CALL US NOW FOR DETAILS 888-532-2121 HHCHEV.COM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5ER7CF177021
Stock: 721009A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $12,949Good Deal | $1,749 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group42,911 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
Safe, serene luxury abounds in our 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Sedan shown in Mocha Steel Metallic. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 offering 303hp while coupled with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive team, along with a flowing aerodynamic design and tight suspension offers near 28mpg on the open road and helps our refined LaCross deliver perfect acceleration in any environment. Our LaCrosse Premium I has crisp sculptural beauty enhanced by a bold grille, sunroof, xenon headlight, heated mirrors, and 19-inch chrome wheels. An elegant yet functional layout greets you in the quiet, luxurious Premium I cabin. It is content-rich, featuring amenities such as a 110-volt power outlet, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming mirror, and split-folding rear seatbacks. You'll enjoy world-class comfort with heated 8-way power front seats while the 8-inch-diagonal full-color screen with drag-and-swipe gestures makes it easy to use the car's technology. Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 11-speaker Bose sound system with a CD player, available satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB interface and smartphone app integration keep you connected and content. Safety is also paramount at Buick, emphasized by adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alerts, lane departure, and forward-collision warning systems as well as ABS, OnStar, and numerous airbags. You'll even have a vibrating Safety Alert driver seat. Travel is first-class each time you enter LaCrosse. Don't delay... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5G38CF105687
Stock: SCB1359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $9,450Good Deal | $860 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group103,603 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sarchione Chevrolet - Randolph / Ohio
FWD, MEMORY PACKAGE, AUTOMATIC, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, REMOTE START, MULTIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL PACKAGE, LEATHER WRAP STEERING WHEEL, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, HEATED SEATS/SEAT PACKAGE, LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, 18 Chrome-Plated Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual-Outlet Stainless-Steel Exhaust, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear window defroster, Security system.2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group 3.6L V6 E85 Flex Fuel SIDI DOHC VVT FWD Clean CARFAX.Awards:* JD Power Dependability Study * 2012 IIHS Top Safety PickSarchione Chevrolet is proud to serve Northeast Ohio, including the Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Alliance, Kent, and Cleveland areas. We've been in the Automotive business for nearly 100 years as a family owned and operated dealership and focus on taking care of our customers through the process of purchase, lease, and service after ownership. Our goal is to earn your business for years to come, not just once. We'll achieve that through building relationships with the community and our customers. Don't hesitate to reach out with any questions, we're here to help. Let Our Family, Serve Your Family at Sarchione Chevy, the #1 Silverado dealer in Ohio! Located on the corner of OH-44 and US Rt. 224, we're easily found from any surrounding area. Please call or email to confirm availability on this vehicle. Chevy, Find New Roads!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5E31CF185885
Stock: 21575A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $10,767Good Deal | $1,594 below market
2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group61,435 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baldwin Buick GMC - Poplar Bluff / Missouri
This mid-size car will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. It shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. Front wheel drive on the Buick LaCrosse gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This 2012 Buick LaCrosse has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Save gas and help the environment with the gas/electric hybrid drive system on the Buick LaCrosse. The traction control system on the vehicle instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. Anti-lock brakes are standard on this vehicle. Light weight alloy wheels on the vehicle are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This unit has an automatic transmission. This vehicle is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. Mid-sized cars are the perfect size.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse Premium I Group with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4GD5ER8CF279685
Stock: 4032B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020