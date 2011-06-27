Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,149
|$3,085
|$3,600
|Clean
|$1,911
|$2,749
|$3,207
|Average
|$1,435
|$2,077
|$2,422
|Rough
|$960
|$1,405
|$1,638
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$2,098
|$2,485
|Clean
|$1,238
|$1,869
|$2,214
|Average
|$930
|$1,412
|$1,672
|Rough
|$622
|$955
|$1,130
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,225
|$2,616
|Clean
|$1,349
|$1,983
|$2,331
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,498
|$1,761
|Rough
|$677
|$1,014
|$1,190
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,760
|$2,554
|$2,990
|Clean
|$1,565
|$2,276
|$2,664
|Average
|$1,176
|$1,719
|$2,012
|Rough
|$786
|$1,163
|$1,361
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,444
|$2,099
|$2,458
|Clean
|$1,285
|$1,870
|$2,190
|Average
|$965
|$1,413
|$1,654
|Rough
|$645
|$956
|$1,118
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,580
|$2,286
|$2,675
|Clean
|$1,405
|$2,037
|$2,384
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,539
|$1,800
|Rough
|$706
|$1,041
|$1,217
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,463
|$1,880
|$2,113
|Clean
|$1,301
|$1,676
|$1,883
|Average
|$977
|$1,266
|$1,422
|Rough
|$654
|$856
|$961
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,821
|$2,633
|$3,081
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,347
|$2,745
|Average
|$1,217
|$1,773
|$2,074
|Rough
|$814
|$1,199
|$1,402
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,163
|$2,559
|Clean
|$1,282
|$1,927
|$2,280
|Average
|$963
|$1,456
|$1,722
|Rough
|$644
|$985
|$1,164
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$1,837
|$2,124
|Clean
|$1,170
|$1,636
|$1,893
|Average
|$879
|$1,236
|$1,430
|Rough
|$588
|$836
|$966
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,741
|$2,291
|$2,596
|Clean
|$1,548
|$2,041
|$2,313
|Average
|$1,163
|$1,542
|$1,747
|Rough
|$778
|$1,043
|$1,181
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,610
|$2,163
|$2,469
|Clean
|$1,432
|$1,927
|$2,200
|Average
|$1,076
|$1,456
|$1,662
|Rough
|$719
|$985
|$1,124