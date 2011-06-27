  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Legacy
  4. Used 2004 Subaru Legacy
  5. Appraisal value

2004 Subaru Legacy Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,149$3,085$3,600
Clean$1,911$2,749$3,207
Average$1,435$2,077$2,422
Rough$960$1,405$1,638
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,393$2,098$2,485
Clean$1,238$1,869$2,214
Average$930$1,412$1,672
Rough$622$955$1,130
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,517$2,225$2,616
Clean$1,349$1,983$2,331
Average$1,013$1,498$1,761
Rough$677$1,014$1,190
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,760$2,554$2,990
Clean$1,565$2,276$2,664
Average$1,176$1,719$2,012
Rough$786$1,163$1,361
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,444$2,099$2,458
Clean$1,285$1,870$2,190
Average$965$1,413$1,654
Rough$645$956$1,118
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,580$2,286$2,675
Clean$1,405$2,037$2,384
Average$1,055$1,539$1,800
Rough$706$1,041$1,217
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,463$1,880$2,113
Clean$1,301$1,676$1,883
Average$977$1,266$1,422
Rough$654$856$961
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy 2.5 GT AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,821$2,633$3,081
Clean$1,620$2,347$2,745
Average$1,217$1,773$2,074
Rough$814$1,199$1,402
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,442$2,163$2,559
Clean$1,282$1,927$2,280
Average$963$1,456$1,722
Rough$644$985$1,164
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,315$1,837$2,124
Clean$1,170$1,636$1,893
Average$879$1,236$1,430
Rough$588$836$966
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L 35th Anniversary Edition AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,741$2,291$2,596
Clean$1,548$2,041$2,313
Average$1,163$1,542$1,747
Rough$778$1,043$1,181
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you
Estimated values
2004 Subaru Legacy L AWD 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,610$2,163$2,469
Clean$1,432$1,927$2,200
Average$1,076$1,456$1,662
Rough$719$985$1,124
Sell my 2004 Subaru Legacy with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Legacy near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Subaru Legacy on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,238 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,869 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Legacy is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,238 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,869 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Subaru Legacy, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Subaru Legacy with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,238 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,869 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Subaru Legacy. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Subaru Legacy and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Subaru Legacy ranges from $622 to $2,485, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Subaru Legacy is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.