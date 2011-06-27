Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,988
|$25,911
|$28,984
|Clean
|$22,327
|$25,164
|$28,138
|Average
|$21,003
|$23,670
|$26,445
|Rough
|$19,680
|$22,176
|$24,753
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,113
|$46,125
|$49,312
|Clean
|$41,872
|$44,795
|$47,873
|Average
|$39,390
|$42,135
|$44,993
|Rough
|$36,909
|$39,476
|$42,113
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,359
|$33,091
|$37,016
|Clean
|$28,514
|$32,137
|$35,935
|Average
|$26,824
|$30,228
|$33,774
|Rough
|$25,134
|$28,320
|$31,612
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,445
|$42,679
|$45,052
|Clean
|$39,281
|$41,448
|$43,737
|Average
|$36,953
|$38,987
|$41,106
|Rough
|$34,624
|$36,526
|$38,475
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,803
|$32,463
|$36,314
|Clean
|$27,974
|$31,527
|$35,254
|Average
|$26,316
|$29,655
|$33,133
|Rough
|$24,658
|$27,783
|$31,013
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,010
|$45,033
|$48,230
|Clean
|$40,801
|$43,734
|$46,821
|Average
|$38,383
|$41,138
|$44,005
|Rough
|$35,965
|$38,541
|$41,189
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,112
|$35,153
|$38,360
|Clean
|$31,188
|$34,139
|$37,240
|Average
|$29,340
|$32,112
|$35,000
|Rough
|$27,491
|$30,085
|$32,760
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,176
|$33,164
|$36,314
|Clean
|$29,308
|$32,208
|$35,254
|Average
|$27,571
|$30,295
|$33,133
|Rough
|$25,834
|$28,383
|$31,013
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,134
|$23,820
|$26,645
|Clean
|$20,526
|$23,133
|$25,867
|Average
|$19,309
|$21,759
|$24,311
|Rough
|$18,093
|$20,386
|$22,755
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,645
|$28,904
|$32,333
|Clean
|$24,906
|$28,071
|$31,389
|Average
|$23,430
|$26,404
|$29,501
|Rough
|$21,954
|$24,737
|$27,613
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,640
|$31,153
|$34,849
|Clean
|$26,844
|$30,255
|$33,831
|Average
|$25,253
|$28,459
|$31,796
|Rough
|$23,662
|$26,662
|$29,761
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,827
|$29,031
|$31,359
|Clean
|$26,055
|$28,194
|$30,443
|Average
|$24,511
|$26,520
|$28,612
|Rough
|$22,967
|$24,846
|$26,781
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,155
|$24,971
|$27,933
|Clean
|$21,517
|$24,251
|$27,117
|Average
|$20,242
|$22,811
|$25,486
|Rough
|$18,967
|$21,371
|$23,855
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,610
|$48,444
|$52,492
|Clean
|$43,326
|$47,047
|$50,960
|Average
|$40,758
|$44,254
|$47,894
|Rough
|$38,190
|$41,460
|$44,829
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,179
|$36,269
|$40,571
|Clean
|$31,252
|$35,224
|$39,387
|Average
|$29,400
|$33,132
|$37,017
|Rough
|$27,548
|$31,041
|$34,648
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,946
|$36,006
|$40,277
|Clean
|$31,026
|$34,968
|$39,101
|Average
|$29,187
|$32,892
|$36,749
|Rough
|$27,349
|$30,816
|$34,397
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,690
|$25,573
|$28,607
|Clean
|$22,037
|$24,836
|$27,772
|Average
|$20,731
|$23,361
|$26,101
|Rough
|$19,425
|$21,886
|$24,431
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,356
|$30,833
|$34,490
|Clean
|$26,568
|$29,944
|$33,483
|Average
|$24,994
|$28,166
|$31,469
|Rough
|$23,419
|$26,388
|$29,455
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,907
|$38,217
|$42,750
|Clean
|$32,931
|$37,115
|$41,502
|Average
|$30,980
|$34,912
|$39,005
|Rough
|$29,028
|$32,708
|$36,509
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,638
|$43,550
|$48,714
|Clean
|$37,526
|$42,294
|$47,292
|Average
|$35,302
|$39,783
|$44,447
|Rough
|$33,078
|$37,271
|$41,603
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,681
|$23,310
|$26,074
|Clean
|$20,086
|$22,638
|$25,313
|Average
|$18,895
|$21,294
|$23,790
|Rough
|$17,705
|$19,950
|$22,268
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,126
|$28,320
|$31,679
|Clean
|$24,403
|$27,503
|$30,754
|Average
|$22,956
|$25,870
|$28,904
|Rough
|$21,510
|$24,237
|$27,054
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,104
|$41,144
|$44,356
|Clean
|$37,007
|$39,958
|$43,061
|Average
|$34,814
|$37,585
|$40,471
|Rough
|$32,620
|$35,213
|$37,881
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,037
|$34,982
|$39,130
|Clean
|$30,143
|$33,973
|$37,988
|Average
|$28,357
|$31,956
|$35,703
|Rough
|$26,570
|$29,939
|$33,418
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,483
|$23,086
|$25,825
|Clean
|$19,893
|$22,421
|$25,071
|Average
|$18,714
|$21,089
|$23,563
|Rough
|$17,535
|$19,758
|$22,054
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,258
|$49,972
|$53,894
|Clean
|$44,927
|$48,531
|$52,320
|Average
|$42,264
|$45,649
|$49,173
|Rough
|$39,601
|$42,768
|$46,026
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,598
|$43,630
|$46,835
|Clean
|$39,430
|$42,372
|$45,468
|Average
|$37,093
|$39,856
|$42,733
|Rough
|$34,756
|$37,340
|$39,998
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,992
|$34,933
|$39,076
|Clean
|$30,100
|$33,926
|$37,935
|Average
|$28,316
|$31,911
|$35,653
|Rough
|$26,532
|$29,897
|$33,371
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,833
|$43,864
|$47,067
|Clean
|$39,658
|$42,599
|$45,693
|Average
|$37,308
|$40,070
|$42,945
|Rough
|$34,957
|$37,540
|$40,196
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,523
|$37,784
|$42,266
|Clean
|$32,558
|$36,695
|$41,032
|Average
|$30,629
|$34,516
|$38,564
|Rough
|$28,699
|$32,337
|$36,096
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,412
|$28,642
|$32,040
|Clean
|$24,680
|$27,816
|$31,104
|Average
|$23,218
|$26,165
|$29,233
|Rough
|$21,755
|$24,513
|$27,362
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,125
|$40,380
|$41,731
|Clean
|$37,999
|$39,216
|$40,513
|Average
|$35,746
|$36,888
|$38,076
|Rough
|$33,494
|$34,559
|$35,639
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,314
|$34,156
|$37,156
|Clean
|$30,412
|$33,171
|$36,071
|Average
|$28,610
|$31,202
|$33,901
|Rough
|$26,807
|$29,232
|$31,731
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,763
|$48,200
|$53,917
|Clean
|$41,533
|$46,810
|$52,343
|Average
|$39,071
|$44,031
|$49,194
|Rough
|$36,610
|$41,251
|$46,046
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,974
|$32,658
|$36,531
|Clean
|$28,140
|$31,716
|$35,464
|Average
|$26,472
|$29,833
|$33,331
|Rough
|$24,804
|$27,950
|$31,198
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,973
|$40,547
|$45,356
|Clean
|$34,938
|$39,378
|$44,032
|Average
|$32,867
|$37,039
|$41,383
|Rough
|$30,797
|$34,701
|$38,735
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,108
|$27,173
|$30,396
|Clean
|$23,414
|$26,389
|$29,509
|Average
|$22,026
|$24,822
|$27,734
|Rough
|$20,639
|$23,256
|$25,959
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,205
|$40,316
|$43,602
|Clean
|$36,134
|$39,154
|$42,329
|Average
|$33,993
|$36,829
|$39,783
|Rough
|$31,851
|$34,504
|$37,237
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,352
|$40,973
|$45,833
|Clean
|$35,305
|$39,791
|$44,495
|Average
|$33,213
|$37,429
|$41,818
|Rough
|$31,121
|$35,066
|$39,142
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,357
|$48,961
|$52,770
|Clean
|$44,052
|$47,549
|$51,229
|Average
|$41,441
|$44,726
|$48,148
|Rough
|$38,830
|$41,903
|$45,066
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,197
|$31,849
|$34,645
|Clean
|$28,357
|$30,930
|$33,633
|Average
|$26,676
|$29,094
|$31,610
|Rough
|$24,996
|$27,257
|$29,587
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,163
|$45,269
|$50,638
|Clean
|$39,007
|$43,964
|$49,159
|Average
|$36,695
|$41,354
|$46,202
|Rough
|$34,383
|$38,743
|$43,245
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,247
|$35,219
|$39,397
|Clean
|$30,348
|$34,204
|$38,247
|Average
|$28,549
|$32,173
|$35,946
|Rough
|$26,751
|$30,142
|$33,646
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,695
|$26,707
|$29,875
|Clean
|$23,013
|$25,937
|$29,003
|Average
|$21,649
|$24,397
|$27,258
|Rough
|$20,285
|$22,857
|$25,514
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,568
|$32,199
|$36,018
|Clean
|$27,745
|$31,271
|$34,966
|Average
|$26,101
|$29,414
|$32,863
|Rough
|$24,457
|$27,557
|$30,760