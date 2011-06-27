  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,988$25,911$28,984
Clean$22,327$25,164$28,138
Average$21,003$23,670$26,445
Rough$19,680$22,176$24,753
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,113$46,125$49,312
Clean$41,872$44,795$47,873
Average$39,390$42,135$44,993
Rough$36,909$39,476$42,113
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,359$33,091$37,016
Clean$28,514$32,137$35,935
Average$26,824$30,228$33,774
Rough$25,134$28,320$31,612
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,445$42,679$45,052
Clean$39,281$41,448$43,737
Average$36,953$38,987$41,106
Rough$34,624$36,526$38,475
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,803$32,463$36,314
Clean$27,974$31,527$35,254
Average$26,316$29,655$33,133
Rough$24,658$27,783$31,013
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,010$45,033$48,230
Clean$40,801$43,734$46,821
Average$38,383$41,138$44,005
Rough$35,965$38,541$41,189
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,112$35,153$38,360
Clean$31,188$34,139$37,240
Average$29,340$32,112$35,000
Rough$27,491$30,085$32,760
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,176$33,164$36,314
Clean$29,308$32,208$35,254
Average$27,571$30,295$33,133
Rough$25,834$28,383$31,013
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,134$23,820$26,645
Clean$20,526$23,133$25,867
Average$19,309$21,759$24,311
Rough$18,093$20,386$22,755
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,645$28,904$32,333
Clean$24,906$28,071$31,389
Average$23,430$26,404$29,501
Rough$21,954$24,737$27,613
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,640$31,153$34,849
Clean$26,844$30,255$33,831
Average$25,253$28,459$31,796
Rough$23,662$26,662$29,761
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,827$29,031$31,359
Clean$26,055$28,194$30,443
Average$24,511$26,520$28,612
Rough$22,967$24,846$26,781
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,155$24,971$27,933
Clean$21,517$24,251$27,117
Average$20,242$22,811$25,486
Rough$18,967$21,371$23,855
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,610$48,444$52,492
Clean$43,326$47,047$50,960
Average$40,758$44,254$47,894
Rough$38,190$41,460$44,829
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,179$36,269$40,571
Clean$31,252$35,224$39,387
Average$29,400$33,132$37,017
Rough$27,548$31,041$34,648
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,946$36,006$40,277
Clean$31,026$34,968$39,101
Average$29,187$32,892$36,749
Rough$27,349$30,816$34,397
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,690$25,573$28,607
Clean$22,037$24,836$27,772
Average$20,731$23,361$26,101
Rough$19,425$21,886$24,431
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,356$30,833$34,490
Clean$26,568$29,944$33,483
Average$24,994$28,166$31,469
Rough$23,419$26,388$29,455
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,907$38,217$42,750
Clean$32,931$37,115$41,502
Average$30,980$34,912$39,005
Rough$29,028$32,708$36,509
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,638$43,550$48,714
Clean$37,526$42,294$47,292
Average$35,302$39,783$44,447
Rough$33,078$37,271$41,603
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,681$23,310$26,074
Clean$20,086$22,638$25,313
Average$18,895$21,294$23,790
Rough$17,705$19,950$22,268
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,126$28,320$31,679
Clean$24,403$27,503$30,754
Average$22,956$25,870$28,904
Rough$21,510$24,237$27,054
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,104$41,144$44,356
Clean$37,007$39,958$43,061
Average$34,814$37,585$40,471
Rough$32,620$35,213$37,881
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,037$34,982$39,130
Clean$30,143$33,973$37,988
Average$28,357$31,956$35,703
Rough$26,570$29,939$33,418
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,483$23,086$25,825
Clean$19,893$22,421$25,071
Average$18,714$21,089$23,563
Rough$17,535$19,758$22,054
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$46,258$49,972$53,894
Clean$44,927$48,531$52,320
Average$42,264$45,649$49,173
Rough$39,601$42,768$46,026
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,598$43,630$46,835
Clean$39,430$42,372$45,468
Average$37,093$39,856$42,733
Rough$34,756$37,340$39,998
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,992$34,933$39,076
Clean$30,100$33,926$37,935
Average$28,316$31,911$35,653
Rough$26,532$29,897$33,371
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Limited 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,833$43,864$47,067
Clean$39,658$42,599$45,693
Average$37,308$40,070$42,945
Rough$34,957$37,540$40,196
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,523$37,784$42,266
Clean$32,558$36,695$41,032
Average$30,629$34,516$38,564
Rough$28,699$32,337$36,096
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,412$28,642$32,040
Clean$24,680$27,816$31,104
Average$23,218$26,165$29,233
Rough$21,755$24,513$27,362
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,125$40,380$41,731
Clean$37,999$39,216$40,513
Average$35,746$36,888$38,076
Rough$33,494$34,559$35,639
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,314$34,156$37,156
Clean$30,412$33,171$36,071
Average$28,610$31,202$33,901
Rough$26,807$29,232$31,731
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$42,763$48,200$53,917
Clean$41,533$46,810$52,343
Average$39,071$44,031$49,194
Rough$36,610$41,251$46,046
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,974$32,658$36,531
Clean$28,140$31,716$35,464
Average$26,472$29,833$33,331
Rough$24,804$27,950$31,198
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,973$40,547$45,356
Clean$34,938$39,378$44,032
Average$32,867$37,039$41,383
Rough$30,797$34,701$38,735
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,108$27,173$30,396
Clean$23,414$26,389$29,509
Average$22,026$24,822$27,734
Rough$20,639$23,256$25,959
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,205$40,316$43,602
Clean$36,134$39,154$42,329
Average$33,993$36,829$39,783
Rough$31,851$34,504$37,237
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,352$40,973$45,833
Clean$35,305$39,791$44,495
Average$33,213$37,429$41,818
Rough$31,121$35,066$39,142
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,357$48,961$52,770
Clean$44,052$47,549$51,229
Average$41,441$44,726$48,148
Rough$38,830$41,903$45,066
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,197$31,849$34,645
Clean$28,357$30,930$33,633
Average$26,676$29,094$31,610
Rough$24,996$27,257$29,587
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,163$45,269$50,638
Clean$39,007$43,964$49,159
Average$36,695$41,354$46,202
Rough$34,383$38,743$43,245
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,247$35,219$39,397
Clean$30,348$34,204$38,247
Average$28,549$32,173$35,946
Rough$26,751$30,142$33,646
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,695$26,707$29,875
Clean$23,013$25,937$29,003
Average$21,649$24,397$27,258
Rough$20,285$22,857$25,514
Estimated values
2017 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,568$32,199$36,018
Clean$27,745$31,271$34,966
Average$26,101$29,414$32,863
Rough$24,457$27,557$30,760
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Ram 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,893 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,421 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,893 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,421 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Ram 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,893 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,421 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Ram 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Ram 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Ram 2500 ranges from $17,535 to $25,825, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Ram 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.