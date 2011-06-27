Used 2013 Ram 2500 Consumer Reviews
Excellent Truck!
Bought a new 2013 Ram 6.7L and love it supper over kill for my little boat but it does the job and more. I have had no problems up to now and gas mileage is around 20MPG in the San Antonio metro area not BAD! I will buy this truck again. Interior looks amazing they did skimp on the very fine details but its almost unnoticeable. Good truck probably the best for money and value.
2013 Ram Cummins SLT 4 dr. long bed
Think long and hard before you buy this truck. I traded in my '02 model, similarly equipped, knowing that the older model would require some shop time, before long. It turned out that the new truck spent much more time in the shop than the old one ever did. High points are the refinements. The new 6.7L Cummins in the later Ram models are whisper-quiet at highway speeds. The new truck is much more stable. Gone is the death wobble that threatened the older models at higher speeds. Mileage is on par with the older, 12v Cummins in the Dodge Rams. Highway mileage regularly calculates above 20 mpg, with a best ever of 23.9, driven at or below the speed limit on a round trip between Soldotna and Seward, AK. With a heavy trailer, right at the 17k lb. capacity of the truck, mileage dropped below 10 mpg on the same highway (a hilly, twisty highway). Here are the downsides: this truck has been in the shop for repair for three months, in the two and a half years that I've owned it, starting with a check engine light on the first drive home from the dealership. It was back and forth to their shop seven times, all for different problems, in the first nine months that I owned it, for a total of two months in that time period. I also replaced the water pump, myself, during that time. It has been replaced a second time, since then. The main exhaust emission components were all replaced twice. The rear differential failed, and was rebuilt. The heater fan quit working, and one dealer took two weeks to fix it, replacing the fuse box, at a cost to me of $1k. As soon as the warranty was out on the emissions system, I pulled it all off, and installed the biggest muffler I could buy. I like to be able to hear myself think. That cost $1,300 for materials and the programmer, not including my time to weld the exhaust and remove the problematic devices. Now, at 67,500 miles, the variable geometry turbo actuator has failed. The dealer first quoted me $2,800 for the device, which is in stock, and said they could drop it to as low as $1,950. Since the powertrain warranty ran out two months ago, this is my cost. I opted to mail the actuator to a repair place, at a cost of $500, and two weeks out of service. Again, not counting my labor. Speaking of the VGT, the exhaust brake is a nice feature that doesn't work like it should, with the automatic. It works best with a heavy trailer, but only if you are using the brakes. At highway speeds, the exhaust brake will slow you down to 55, then the torque converter unlocks, and the truck coasts at an idle. You get better compression braking naturally with the exhaust brake off, because the torque converter stays locked. You can make the exhaust brake work better by downshifting manually, but touching the throttle will leave you coasting when the torque converter unlocks, and the control for manually shifting barely works. The A/C quit working not long after they fixed the heater fan, and I haven't gotten it fixed, yet. One of the two USB ports does not work. The sheet metal on the body is thin, and both doors were already dinged when I bought it, at 20k miles, apparently by people pushing the doors, near the handle, to close them. The left third of the rearview mirror turns into the backup camera, which basically makes the mirror useless for backing up the truck, especially if it's dark. The truck is prone to understeer, and traction control is an unwelcome inconvenience that can't be turned completely off unless in four wheel drive, at a dead stop. It also leaves you with a considerable throttle lag, as the computer decides whether or not it can give the throttle input you desire. The value of the truck has declined steadily, since I bought it, and it is still barely worth what I owe on it. Summing it up, the truck fails in several of the categories which are the main reasons to buy a diesel pickup, including reliability, durability, and resale value. Good power, mileage, refinement, and work ability. The roomy interior is nice to sit in, even when the truck doesn't run.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Good for a while
I have been driving a 2013 2500 Ram with the Cummins engine. The truck now has 78,000 miles and other than high maintenance costs (oil change and fuel filters replacement $400) and only ok mileage (combined 18) it had been a good truck. I was recently involved in an accident that damaged the front passenger door and front fender but still drivable. It's been in and out of the dealership four times for engine repairs. The engine quit and initial sensor was for the throttle valve. First they replaced the throttle valve and did an EGR service, after the DEF light kept coming on, they finally decided that the DEF pump and airbox had gone out. With these repairs, we are now sitting at $2500. Somehow, I suspect it will not end here. The problem is the emissions technology has not been perfected and the factory does not want to admit it. The pre DEF engines ran relatively trouble free for well over 100,000 miles. Unless you plan on hauling a lot of weight, stick with the gas engines for now.Update; at about 80,000 miles the fan ate the shroud and the water pump went out at the same time. This also destroyed the radiator, repair bill $3000. The water pump went out the first time at 40,000 (under warranty). A week later the fan ate the shroud again, the dealership covered the repairs this time but the truck was down for almost a month between both repairs. Now at 85,000 miles and things are going ok. Now at 115,000 and no new problems to speak of. Engine runs good and interior has no rattles. Update; at 125,000 the right rear seal, soaking the brakes in oil. So, new seal and new rear brakes. Engine running strong, transmission has been trouble free and interior quiet. Mileage averages about 17.5 now. I was hit while out of town, truck has been totaled, 145,000 miles.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
60K FOR TIN & PLASTIC
Aside from the motor, which is a Cummins 6.7 powerhouse, this truck is a tin and plastic, over-priced, dysfunctional piece of garbage. The constant dinging of warning messages from the bug-ridden computers that end up meaning little while scaring the bejabbers out of the driver is one of the biggest headaches of owning this vehicle. The now infamous 'Uconnect' system is so corrupt and full of bugs that it should aptly be re-named 'Disconnect'. The fact that FCA's response was 'go buy a new truck because we fixed the problems but you're not getting the software fixes' was particularly enraging. The batteries failed withing 26 months, the running board covers are cheap plastic and have been disintegrating since day one and are as slick as black ice when wet. The entire truck is nothing but thin plastic and even thinner metal that is easily dented by pushing on a malfunctioning door. I have a list of other things wrong with this piece of garbage as long as my arm and the truck is currently under several recalls, not the least of which is the catalytic converter. I don't see $60 in this truck let alone 60K.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Poor Towing capabilities-5th wheel
I traded my Laramie Hemi for a 2500 diesel because the upper limit on the Hemi was only 10,000 lbs towing. We were buying a fifth wheel which was 12,000 lbs. When I got it home and did some last minute research before buying the fifth wheel we picked out, I found it could not tow it. I am sitting here in shock after spending $70k on a truck with one purpose and it isn't capable. THe towing number is fine at over 17,000 lbs.....but the payload capacity is only 2274 lbs. The fifth wheel is fairly light at 1980 lbs and if I go by myself on vacation it would be OK....but adding passengers, dogs, clothes...I'm 400 lbs over. Chevy and FOrd have no prob.em here and are in the 4000 lb p
Sponsored cars related to the 2500
Related Used 2013 Ram 2500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 1500
- 2019 3500
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2020 Ram 1500
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- Ram 1500 2019
- 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van
- 2019 Ram 3500