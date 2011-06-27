  1. Home
2013 Ram 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,776$20,654$23,908
Clean$16,015$19,709$22,785
Average$14,494$17,819$20,539
Rough$12,972$15,928$18,292
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,879$23,242$26,905
Clean$18,023$22,179$25,641
Average$16,310$20,052$23,113
Rough$14,598$17,925$20,585
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,096$25,972$30,065
Clean$20,140$24,784$28,653
Average$18,227$22,407$25,828
Rough$16,313$20,030$23,003
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,877$17,084$19,776
Clean$13,248$16,302$18,847
Average$11,989$14,739$16,989
Rough$10,731$13,175$15,131
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,483$17,831$20,641
Clean$13,827$17,015$19,671
Average$12,513$15,383$17,732
Rough$11,200$13,751$15,792
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,182$18,690$21,635
Clean$14,493$17,835$20,619
Average$13,117$16,124$18,586
Rough$11,740$14,414$16,553
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,636$19,249$22,283
Clean$14,927$18,368$21,236
Average$13,509$16,606$19,143
Rough$12,091$14,845$17,049
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,911$19,588$22,675
Clean$15,189$18,692$21,610
Average$13,746$16,899$19,479
Rough$12,303$15,107$17,349
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,325$31,179$36,092
Clean$24,177$29,752$34,396
Average$21,880$26,899$31,005
Rough$19,584$24,045$27,614
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,357$25,060$29,010
Clean$19,434$23,914$27,648
Average$17,588$21,620$24,922
Rough$15,741$19,327$22,196
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,334$22,571$26,129
Clean$17,503$21,539$24,901
Average$15,840$19,473$22,446
Rough$14,177$17,407$19,991
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,410$32,514$37,638
Clean$25,212$31,026$35,870
Average$22,817$28,051$32,333
Rough$20,422$25,076$28,797
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,568$24,090$27,887
Clean$18,681$22,988$26,577
Average$16,906$20,784$23,957
Rough$15,132$18,579$21,337
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,787$34,461$39,239
Clean$27,482$32,884$37,395
Average$24,871$29,731$33,708
Rough$22,261$26,577$30,022
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,233$29,833$34,534
Clean$23,134$28,468$32,912
Average$20,936$25,738$29,667
Rough$18,739$23,008$26,422
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,971$29,512$34,162
Clean$22,884$28,162$32,557
Average$20,710$25,461$29,348
Rough$18,536$22,760$26,138
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,121$17,384$20,125
Clean$13,481$16,589$19,179
Average$12,200$14,998$17,288
Rough$10,920$13,407$15,397
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,380$21,397$24,769
Clean$16,592$20,418$23,605
Average$15,016$18,460$21,278
Rough$13,440$16,502$18,951
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,191$21,164$24,500
Clean$16,412$20,196$23,349
Average$14,853$18,259$21,047
Rough$13,294$16,322$18,745
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,920$34,373$39,790
Clean$26,654$32,800$37,921
Average$24,122$29,655$34,182
Rough$21,590$26,509$30,444
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,742$29,149$32,865
Clean$23,620$27,815$31,321
Average$21,376$25,148$28,233
Rough$19,132$22,480$25,145
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,689$26,702$30,911
Clean$20,706$25,480$29,459
Average$18,739$23,037$26,554
Rough$16,772$20,593$23,650
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,387$26,331$30,480
Clean$20,418$25,126$29,048
Average$18,478$22,716$26,184
Rough$16,538$20,307$23,321
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,541$28,538$32,739
Clean$22,473$27,232$31,201
Average$20,338$24,621$28,125
Rough$18,203$22,009$25,049
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,979$27,504$30,490
Clean$22,891$26,245$29,057
Average$20,717$23,728$26,193
Rough$18,542$21,211$23,328
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,365$28,285$32,423
Clean$22,306$26,991$30,899
Average$20,187$24,402$27,853
Rough$18,068$21,814$24,807
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,305$17,611$20,388
Clean$13,657$16,805$19,430
Average$12,359$15,194$17,514
Rough$11,062$13,582$15,599
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Ram 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,302 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,302 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Ram 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,248 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,302 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Ram 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Ram 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Ram 2500 ranges from $10,731 to $19,776, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Ram 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.