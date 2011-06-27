Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,776
|$20,654
|$23,908
|Clean
|$16,015
|$19,709
|$22,785
|Average
|$14,494
|$17,819
|$20,539
|Rough
|$12,972
|$15,928
|$18,292
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,879
|$23,242
|$26,905
|Clean
|$18,023
|$22,179
|$25,641
|Average
|$16,310
|$20,052
|$23,113
|Rough
|$14,598
|$17,925
|$20,585
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,096
|$25,972
|$30,065
|Clean
|$20,140
|$24,784
|$28,653
|Average
|$18,227
|$22,407
|$25,828
|Rough
|$16,313
|$20,030
|$23,003
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,877
|$17,084
|$19,776
|Clean
|$13,248
|$16,302
|$18,847
|Average
|$11,989
|$14,739
|$16,989
|Rough
|$10,731
|$13,175
|$15,131
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,483
|$17,831
|$20,641
|Clean
|$13,827
|$17,015
|$19,671
|Average
|$12,513
|$15,383
|$17,732
|Rough
|$11,200
|$13,751
|$15,792
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,182
|$18,690
|$21,635
|Clean
|$14,493
|$17,835
|$20,619
|Average
|$13,117
|$16,124
|$18,586
|Rough
|$11,740
|$14,414
|$16,553
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,636
|$19,249
|$22,283
|Clean
|$14,927
|$18,368
|$21,236
|Average
|$13,509
|$16,606
|$19,143
|Rough
|$12,091
|$14,845
|$17,049
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,911
|$19,588
|$22,675
|Clean
|$15,189
|$18,692
|$21,610
|Average
|$13,746
|$16,899
|$19,479
|Rough
|$12,303
|$15,107
|$17,349
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,325
|$31,179
|$36,092
|Clean
|$24,177
|$29,752
|$34,396
|Average
|$21,880
|$26,899
|$31,005
|Rough
|$19,584
|$24,045
|$27,614
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,357
|$25,060
|$29,010
|Clean
|$19,434
|$23,914
|$27,648
|Average
|$17,588
|$21,620
|$24,922
|Rough
|$15,741
|$19,327
|$22,196
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,334
|$22,571
|$26,129
|Clean
|$17,503
|$21,539
|$24,901
|Average
|$15,840
|$19,473
|$22,446
|Rough
|$14,177
|$17,407
|$19,991
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,410
|$32,514
|$37,638
|Clean
|$25,212
|$31,026
|$35,870
|Average
|$22,817
|$28,051
|$32,333
|Rough
|$20,422
|$25,076
|$28,797
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,568
|$24,090
|$27,887
|Clean
|$18,681
|$22,988
|$26,577
|Average
|$16,906
|$20,784
|$23,957
|Rough
|$15,132
|$18,579
|$21,337
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,787
|$34,461
|$39,239
|Clean
|$27,482
|$32,884
|$37,395
|Average
|$24,871
|$29,731
|$33,708
|Rough
|$22,261
|$26,577
|$30,022
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,233
|$29,833
|$34,534
|Clean
|$23,134
|$28,468
|$32,912
|Average
|$20,936
|$25,738
|$29,667
|Rough
|$18,739
|$23,008
|$26,422
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,971
|$29,512
|$34,162
|Clean
|$22,884
|$28,162
|$32,557
|Average
|$20,710
|$25,461
|$29,348
|Rough
|$18,536
|$22,760
|$26,138
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,121
|$17,384
|$20,125
|Clean
|$13,481
|$16,589
|$19,179
|Average
|$12,200
|$14,998
|$17,288
|Rough
|$10,920
|$13,407
|$15,397
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,380
|$21,397
|$24,769
|Clean
|$16,592
|$20,418
|$23,605
|Average
|$15,016
|$18,460
|$21,278
|Rough
|$13,440
|$16,502
|$18,951
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,191
|$21,164
|$24,500
|Clean
|$16,412
|$20,196
|$23,349
|Average
|$14,853
|$18,259
|$21,047
|Rough
|$13,294
|$16,322
|$18,745
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,920
|$34,373
|$39,790
|Clean
|$26,654
|$32,800
|$37,921
|Average
|$24,122
|$29,655
|$34,182
|Rough
|$21,590
|$26,509
|$30,444
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,742
|$29,149
|$32,865
|Clean
|$23,620
|$27,815
|$31,321
|Average
|$21,376
|$25,148
|$28,233
|Rough
|$19,132
|$22,480
|$25,145
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,689
|$26,702
|$30,911
|Clean
|$20,706
|$25,480
|$29,459
|Average
|$18,739
|$23,037
|$26,554
|Rough
|$16,772
|$20,593
|$23,650
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,387
|$26,331
|$30,480
|Clean
|$20,418
|$25,126
|$29,048
|Average
|$18,478
|$22,716
|$26,184
|Rough
|$16,538
|$20,307
|$23,321
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,541
|$28,538
|$32,739
|Clean
|$22,473
|$27,232
|$31,201
|Average
|$20,338
|$24,621
|$28,125
|Rough
|$18,203
|$22,009
|$25,049
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,979
|$27,504
|$30,490
|Clean
|$22,891
|$26,245
|$29,057
|Average
|$20,717
|$23,728
|$26,193
|Rough
|$18,542
|$21,211
|$23,328
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,365
|$28,285
|$32,423
|Clean
|$22,306
|$26,991
|$30,899
|Average
|$20,187
|$24,402
|$27,853
|Rough
|$18,068
|$21,814
|$24,807
Estimated values
2013 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,305
|$17,611
|$20,388
|Clean
|$13,657
|$16,805
|$19,430
|Average
|$12,359
|$15,194
|$17,514
|Rough
|$11,062
|$13,582
|$15,599