  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram 2500
  4. Used 2013 Ram 2500
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Ram 2500 SLT Features & Specs

More about the 2013 2500
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,920
See 2500 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Torque400 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower383 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,920
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Lone Star Quick Order Package 2EYyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2EGyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 2FYyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2FZyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 2EZyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Luxury Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 26Gyes
Lone Star Quick Order Package 26Yyes
Big Horn Quick Order Package 26Zyes
Comfort Groupyes
SLT Quick Order Package 2FGyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,920
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,920
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwooferyes
Power Adjustable Pedalsyes
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Matsyes
Premium Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
Uconnect 8.4AN AM/FM/Bluetooth/Access/Navigationyes
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
Cloth 40/20/40 Premium Bench Seatyes
Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/Bluetooth/Accessyes
Rear Window Defrosteryes
Smoker's Groupyes
Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/Bluetoothyes
Black Switchesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,920
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Front head room41.0 in.
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room66.0 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room63.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room62.9 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room65.7 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,920
17" x 8.0" Polished Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Clearance Lampsyes
Wheel To Wheel Side Stepsyes
Spray In Bedlineryes
Center High Mount Stop Lamp w/Camerayes
Hard Tonneau Coveryes
Fog Lampsyes
Tow Hooksyes
Rambox Cargo Management Systemyes
Power Black Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
MOPAR Chrome Tubular Side Stepsyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Maximum towing capacity17570 lbs.
Curb weight6217 lbs.
Gross weight8800 lbs.
Maximum payload2580 lbs.
Wheel base160.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Exterior Colors
  • Light Green
  • Tree Green
  • Robin Egg Blue
  • Omaha Orange
  • Timberline Green Pearl Coat
  • School Bus Yellow
  • Mineral Gray Metallic Clear Coat
  • Midnight Blue Pearl Coat
  • New Holland Blue
  • National Fire Safety Lime Yellow
  • Yellow
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Western Brown
  • Copperhead Pearl Coat
  • Black Gold Pearl Coat
  • Prairie Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright Red
  • Bright Green
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Black Clear Coat
  • Light Cream
  • Hills Green
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Dark Brown
  • Flame Red Clear Coat
  • Detonator Yellow Clear Coat
  • Case Construction Yellow
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Case Power Tan
  • Case IH Red
Interior Colors
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, premium cloth
  • Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, cloth
  • Black/Diesel Gray, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,920
LT265/70R E tiresyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,920
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,920
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See 2500 Inventory

Related Used 2013 Ram 2500 SLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles