Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,451
|$28,496
|$33,194
|Clean
|$21,292
|$27,012
|$31,419
|Average
|$18,975
|$24,044
|$27,869
|Rough
|$16,657
|$21,075
|$24,319
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,193
|$15,475
|$18,027
|Clean
|$11,563
|$14,669
|$17,063
|Average
|$10,305
|$13,057
|$15,135
|Rough
|$9,046
|$11,445
|$13,207
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,262
|$19,371
|$22,564
|Clean
|$14,474
|$18,362
|$21,358
|Average
|$12,899
|$16,344
|$18,945
|Rough
|$11,323
|$14,326
|$16,531
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,625
|$19,831
|$23,100
|Clean
|$14,819
|$18,798
|$21,865
|Average
|$13,206
|$16,732
|$19,394
|Rough
|$11,593
|$14,666
|$16,924
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,614
|$30,231
|$34,608
|Clean
|$23,343
|$28,656
|$32,758
|Average
|$20,802
|$25,507
|$29,057
|Rough
|$18,261
|$22,358
|$25,355
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,612
|$14,739
|$17,168
|Clean
|$11,012
|$13,971
|$16,250
|Average
|$9,814
|$12,436
|$14,414
|Rough
|$8,615
|$10,900
|$12,578
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,527
|$17,169
|$19,999
|Clean
|$12,829
|$16,275
|$18,929
|Average
|$11,432
|$14,486
|$16,791
|Rough
|$10,036
|$12,697
|$14,652
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,537
|$26,066
|$30,363
|Clean
|$19,477
|$24,709
|$28,739
|Average
|$17,357
|$21,993
|$25,492
|Rough
|$15,237
|$19,278
|$22,245
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,107
|$21,713
|$25,291
|Clean
|$16,224
|$20,582
|$23,939
|Average
|$14,458
|$18,320
|$21,234
|Rough
|$12,692
|$16,058
|$18,529
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,611
|$18,545
|$21,602
|Clean
|$13,857
|$17,579
|$20,446
|Average
|$12,348
|$15,647
|$18,136
|Rough
|$10,840
|$13,715
|$15,826
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,879
|$18,885
|$21,999
|Clean
|$14,111
|$17,901
|$20,822
|Average
|$12,575
|$15,934
|$18,470
|Rough
|$11,039
|$13,967
|$16,117
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,684
|$23,713
|$27,622
|Clean
|$17,719
|$22,478
|$26,145
|Average
|$15,791
|$20,008
|$23,191
|Rough
|$13,862
|$17,538
|$20,237
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,626
|$17,294
|$20,145
|Clean
|$12,922
|$16,393
|$19,068
|Average
|$11,516
|$14,591
|$16,913
|Rough
|$10,109
|$12,790
|$14,759
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,057
|$24,914
|$28,695
|Clean
|$19,022
|$23,617
|$27,161
|Average
|$16,951
|$21,021
|$24,092
|Rough
|$14,881
|$18,426
|$21,023
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,482
|$22,189
|$25,846
|Clean
|$16,580
|$21,033
|$24,464
|Average
|$14,775
|$18,722
|$21,700
|Rough
|$12,971
|$16,410
|$18,936
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,580
|$24,167
|$26,981
|Clean
|$19,518
|$22,908
|$25,539
|Average
|$17,393
|$20,390
|$22,653
|Rough
|$15,269
|$17,873
|$19,767
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,116
|$22,993
|$26,783
|Clean
|$17,181
|$21,796
|$25,351
|Average
|$15,311
|$19,401
|$22,486
|Rough
|$13,440
|$17,005
|$19,622
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,110
|$25,503
|$28,936
|Clean
|$20,020
|$24,175
|$27,388
|Average
|$17,841
|$21,518
|$24,294
|Rough
|$15,662
|$18,861
|$21,199
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,003
|$27,928
|$32,531
|Clean
|$20,868
|$26,473
|$30,791
|Average
|$18,596
|$23,564
|$27,312
|Rough
|$16,325
|$20,654
|$23,833
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,750
|$30,145
|$35,113
|Clean
|$22,524
|$28,575
|$33,236
|Average
|$20,072
|$25,435
|$29,480
|Rough
|$17,621
|$22,294
|$25,725
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,708
|$25,702
|$29,591
|Clean
|$19,639
|$24,363
|$28,009
|Average
|$17,502
|$21,686
|$24,844
|Rough
|$15,364
|$19,008
|$21,679
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,763
|$26,353
|$30,696
|Clean
|$19,691
|$24,981
|$29,055
|Average
|$17,548
|$22,235
|$25,772
|Rough
|$15,404
|$19,490
|$22,489
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,469
|$18,365
|$21,392
|Clean
|$13,722
|$17,408
|$20,248
|Average
|$12,229
|$15,495
|$17,961
|Rough
|$10,735
|$13,582
|$15,673
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,483
|$23,459
|$27,326
|Clean
|$17,529
|$22,237
|$25,865
|Average
|$15,621
|$19,793
|$22,942
|Rough
|$13,713
|$17,349
|$20,020
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,581
|$15,968
|$18,601
|Clean
|$11,932
|$15,136
|$17,606
|Average
|$10,633
|$13,473
|$15,617
|Rough
|$9,334
|$11,809
|$13,628
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,904
|$21,454
|$24,991
|Clean
|$16,031
|$20,337
|$23,655
|Average
|$14,286
|$18,102
|$20,982
|Rough
|$12,541
|$15,867
|$18,309
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,354
|$16,949
|$19,742
|Clean
|$12,664
|$16,066
|$18,686
|Average
|$11,286
|$14,300
|$16,575
|Rough
|$9,907
|$12,535
|$14,463