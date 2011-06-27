  1. Home
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,451$28,496$33,194
Clean$21,292$27,012$31,419
Average$18,975$24,044$27,869
Rough$16,657$21,075$24,319
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,193$15,475$18,027
Clean$11,563$14,669$17,063
Average$10,305$13,057$15,135
Rough$9,046$11,445$13,207
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,262$19,371$22,564
Clean$14,474$18,362$21,358
Average$12,899$16,344$18,945
Rough$11,323$14,326$16,531
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,625$19,831$23,100
Clean$14,819$18,798$21,865
Average$13,206$16,732$19,394
Rough$11,593$14,666$16,924
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,614$30,231$34,608
Clean$23,343$28,656$32,758
Average$20,802$25,507$29,057
Rough$18,261$22,358$25,355
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,612$14,739$17,168
Clean$11,012$13,971$16,250
Average$9,814$12,436$14,414
Rough$8,615$10,900$12,578
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,527$17,169$19,999
Clean$12,829$16,275$18,929
Average$11,432$14,486$16,791
Rough$10,036$12,697$14,652
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,537$26,066$30,363
Clean$19,477$24,709$28,739
Average$17,357$21,993$25,492
Rough$15,237$19,278$22,245
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,107$21,713$25,291
Clean$16,224$20,582$23,939
Average$14,458$18,320$21,234
Rough$12,692$16,058$18,529
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,611$18,545$21,602
Clean$13,857$17,579$20,446
Average$12,348$15,647$18,136
Rough$10,840$13,715$15,826
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,879$18,885$21,999
Clean$14,111$17,901$20,822
Average$12,575$15,934$18,470
Rough$11,039$13,967$16,117
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,684$23,713$27,622
Clean$17,719$22,478$26,145
Average$15,791$20,008$23,191
Rough$13,862$17,538$20,237
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,626$17,294$20,145
Clean$12,922$16,393$19,068
Average$11,516$14,591$16,913
Rough$10,109$12,790$14,759
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,057$24,914$28,695
Clean$19,022$23,617$27,161
Average$16,951$21,021$24,092
Rough$14,881$18,426$21,023
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,482$22,189$25,846
Clean$16,580$21,033$24,464
Average$14,775$18,722$21,700
Rough$12,971$16,410$18,936
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,580$24,167$26,981
Clean$19,518$22,908$25,539
Average$17,393$20,390$22,653
Rough$15,269$17,873$19,767
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,116$22,993$26,783
Clean$17,181$21,796$25,351
Average$15,311$19,401$22,486
Rough$13,440$17,005$19,622
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,110$25,503$28,936
Clean$20,020$24,175$27,388
Average$17,841$21,518$24,294
Rough$15,662$18,861$21,199
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,003$27,928$32,531
Clean$20,868$26,473$30,791
Average$18,596$23,564$27,312
Rough$16,325$20,654$23,833
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie Longhorn Limited Edition 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,750$30,145$35,113
Clean$22,524$28,575$33,236
Average$20,072$25,435$29,480
Rough$17,621$22,294$25,725
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Power Wagon 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,708$25,702$29,591
Clean$19,639$24,363$28,009
Average$17,502$21,686$24,844
Rough$15,364$19,008$21,679
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,763$26,353$30,696
Clean$19,691$24,981$29,055
Average$17,548$22,235$25,772
Rough$15,404$19,490$22,489
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,469$18,365$21,392
Clean$13,722$17,408$20,248
Average$12,229$15,495$17,961
Rough$10,735$13,582$15,673
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,483$23,459$27,326
Clean$17,529$22,237$25,865
Average$15,621$19,793$22,942
Rough$13,713$17,349$20,020
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 ST 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,581$15,968$18,601
Clean$11,932$15,136$17,606
Average$10,633$13,473$15,617
Rough$9,334$11,809$13,628
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,904$21,454$24,991
Clean$16,031$20,337$23,655
Average$14,286$18,102$20,982
Rough$12,541$15,867$18,309
Estimated values
2012 Ram 2500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,354$16,949$19,742
Clean$12,664$16,066$18,686
Average$11,286$14,300$16,575
Rough$9,907$12,535$14,463
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Ram 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,563 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,669 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ram 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,563 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,669 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Ram 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Ram 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,563 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,669 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Ram 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Ram 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Ram 2500 ranges from $9,046 to $18,027, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Ram 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.