Used 2012 Ram 2500 Consumer Reviews
Worst Decision I've Ever Made.
First of all, when I bought this truck brand new in 2012, I loved it. For 93,000 I drove it around and honestly didn't think there was a better truck on the road. I bought the top of the line Laramie Longhorn Megacab 4x4 with the diesel. The engine worked great, and pulled anything. There was an issue here and there, but when you put so many luxury features in a truck, little things are going to break. However, when my drivetrain broke, Chrysler refused to cover it under the warranty, even with the service records. The damage caused was so severe (more than $30k) that my insurance had to total the vehicle. Dealing with the warranty claims department took months, and they were useless.
Big Red
I have the 6.7 Cummins Diesel. Love the truck. The U Connect is ahead of its time for being a 2011. Horrible MPG with the PDF and EGR system but it's almost completely worth it just for the power and reliability. Need to improve the wheel well design which is a magnet for rust..... same with the frame. For the price of these trucks I think Ram could afford a rust proof frame.
Frickin great truck
Has always been a great runner and has never let me down.
Wants you go diesel, you won’t go back!
Make sure u get some kind of warranty when buying any used vehicle but this truck is exceptional. You won’t be disappointed. There is no replacement for the power and reliability of a Cummins!
10K miles 2500 4x4 Ram/Cummins DIESEL
I bought my Ram in Nov with 20 miles on it, and just rolled over 10K, so far it's been 100% reliable, and a fun vehicle to drive. I went from a 500+ hp Mustang Cobra to this truck, and while I do miss the accleration and handling, overall the truck definitely makes up for the Mustang.
