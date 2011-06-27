Used 2012 Ram 2500 Consumer Reviews

Worst Decision I've Ever Made. rlemmens , 09/07/2014 18 of 22 people found this review helpful First of all, when I bought this truck brand new in 2012, I loved it. For 93,000 I drove it around and honestly didn't think there was a better truck on the road. I bought the top of the line Laramie Longhorn Megacab 4x4 with the diesel. The engine worked great, and pulled anything. There was an issue here and there, but when you put so many luxury features in a truck, little things are going to break. However, when my drivetrain broke, Chrysler refused to cover it under the warranty, even with the service records. The damage caused was so severe (more than $30k) that my insurance had to total the vehicle. Dealing with the warranty claims department took months, and they were useless. Report Abuse

Big Red Nate , 01/30/2017 Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful I have the 6.7 Cummins Diesel. Love the truck. The U Connect is ahead of its time for being a 2011. Horrible MPG with the PDF and EGR system but it's almost completely worth it just for the power and reliability. Need to improve the wheel well design which is a magnet for rust..... same with the frame. For the price of these trucks I think Ram could afford a rust proof frame. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Frickin great truck Nick Neighoff , 05/31/2017 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Has always been a great runner and has never let me down. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wants you go diesel, you won’t go back! Jaime Blott , 07/15/2018 SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Make sure u get some kind of warranty when buying any used vehicle but this truck is exceptional. You won’t be disappointed. There is no replacement for the power and reliability of a Cummins! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse