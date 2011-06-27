Vehicle overview

As a general rule, convertibles are a little softer and heavier than their fixed-roof siblings. They often trade out some performance for the opportunity to transform into a suntan bed at a moment's notice. But the 2016 Porsche Boxster is not that kind of convertible.

As with all cars adorned with the Porsche crest, the Boxster is less concerned with simply getting from A to B than it is making the journey an experience. Blessed with a balanced midengine layout, stellar handling, communicative steering and an intoxicating engine soundtrack, the Boxster is simply a blast to drive. That's especially true of this year's new Spyder variant, which gets a 375-horsepower 3.8-liter engine pulled from the Porsche 911 to make it the most powerful Boxster yet.

Few cars at any price engage the driver like the 2016 Porsche Boxster.

The Boxster does have a few negatives, though. Without add-ons, the Boxster is rather light on features no matter which engine is ordered. You'll need to upgrade right out of the gate so as not to be saddled with the Boxster's sad four-speaker sound system, for example. On a practical front, neither of the Boxster's trunks is big enough for a set of golf clubs. And while the base Boxster isn't slow, necessarily, most of the cars in this price range are quicker.

The Jaguar F-Type certainly gives the Boxster a run for its money, with more powerful engines than the Boxster's (including a 550-hp V8) and available all-wheel drive. Also in contention is the Chevrolet Corvette with blistering speed, outlandish grip and an attractive price. You could also check out the BMW Z4 and Mercedes-Benz SLK if you want greater comfort, or the Alfa Romeo 4C to get an exceptionally raw driving experience. As luxury convertible sports cars go, though, the Boxster still sets the standard for delivering the most rewarding driving experience.