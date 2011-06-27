Estimated values
2017 Porsche 718 Cayman 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,771
|$37,276
|$41,123
|Clean
|$32,885
|$36,313
|$40,014
|Average
|$31,112
|$34,387
|$37,797
|Rough
|$29,340
|$32,461
|$35,580
Estimated values
2017 Porsche 718 Cayman S 2dr Coupe (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,762
|$44,993
|$49,636
|Clean
|$39,692
|$43,831
|$48,298
|Average
|$37,553
|$41,506
|$45,621
|Rough
|$35,414
|$39,182
|$42,945