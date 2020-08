Close

Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington

featured today is a 2012 Lexus IS 350C RWD Convertible with the 3.5L V6 engine and automatic transmission heated and A/C leather interior 2dr coupe and alloy wheels. One owner no accidents.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Lexus IS 350 C with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHFE2C23C2507535

Stock: 25102

Certified Pre-Owned: No