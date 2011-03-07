Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Hyundai 104 - Northglenn / Colorado

Carbon Black; Gravity Leather Seat Trim Leather Seats Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Surf Blue This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Hyundai 104's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S with 94,620mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The MINI Cooper Countryman S is economically and environmentally smart. MINI clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Take home this 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This low mileage MINI Cooper Countryman has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Feel at ease with your purchase of this MINI Cooper Countryman S, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. Although this 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the MINI Cooper Countryman S. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this MINI Cooper Countryman S's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman: The 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman is a taller, rugged 4-door model that represents MINI's first venture toward crossover vehicles. The Countryman is also the first MINI to offer all-wheel drive, and the first model from the brand to offer adaptive headlamps. With four doors, the Countryman also offers a little more passenger versatility than the MINI Cooper models, while their MINI reputation assures that they'll be more nimble, eager-feeling alternatives to other larger crossover vehicles. Its interior also promises to be more versatile and spacious, with new textured-grain surfaces and trim details, plus cargo solutions including the customizable Center Rail system. With the added value, the Countryman has a starting price that isn't much higher than that of the MINI Cooper. This model sets itself apart with high performance S and John Cooper Works models, Retro good looks, fuel economy, and agile handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWZC5C5XBWM10143

Stock: BWM10143

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020