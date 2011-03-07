Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me

438 listings
Cooper Countryman Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Yellow
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    79,550 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,874

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Silver
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    95,275 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,990

    $1,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman in Silver
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

    100,680 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,992

    $837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman in Gray
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

    119,534 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,898

    $753 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Dark Green
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    55,187 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Black
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    107,829 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,800

    $412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Gray
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    169,411 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,880

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S in White
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    66,448 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,500

    $531 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Black
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    131,104 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,195

    $663 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Light Blue
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    86,355 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in White
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    137,700 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,988

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman in Light Blue
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

    96,853 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,400

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman in White
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman

    66,367 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Silver
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Silver
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    75,849 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,495

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S in Light Blue
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S in White
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S

    96,057 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,495

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 in Light Blue
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4

    94,620 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Countryman

  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (18%)
Fustrated with my Mini
miniweenie,07/03/2011
I've had my mini since February and even before I made my first payment in April the fuel pump went out. I had ran out of gas with a quarter tank left in the tank. Had to wait a month since the part was not avaiable and they had to get it from Europe. They finally got it fixed and the car was working great till I ran out of gas again! They replaced the fuel pump again and also the water pump. They say that they are working out the kinks on this new model but give me a break. Shouldn't they do that before they start selling to the consumers? Can't wait to get rid of it
