Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 79,550 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,874
Hewlett Volkswagen - Georgetown / Texas
**LEATHER INTERIOR**, **SUNROOF/MOONROOF**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, Harman/kardon Premium Sound. Odometer is 16248 miles below market average!Bright Yellow 2011 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 AWD Getrag 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC 16VHewlett True Story!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C50BWH99877
Stock: V191540E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 95,275 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,990$1,513 Below Market
Audubon Chrysler Center - Henderson / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C59BWL53630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 100,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,992$837 Below Market
Napleton's Elgin Kia - Elgin / Illinois
Thank you for your interest in our 2011 Mini Cooper Countryman. This vehicle is loaded with lot of extras *BACK UP CAMERA AND A LOCAL TRADE-IN WITH LOW MILES. Buy with confidence! This vehicles story can be verified with a CARFAX Title History report. Extra clean. No rips, no abuse, no cigarette burns. So clean you'd swear it was new! We offer the lowest prices on hard to find vehicles. Ultra-luxurious interior will appeal to all who drive or ride in this vehicle. Breathe easy! This is a Non Smoker vehicle! Good Credit Bad Credit Everyone is Approved Please Call (847) 717-8800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C52BWM29082
Stock: 502954B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 119,534 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,898$753 Below Market
Atlas Motors - Salt Lake City / Utah
CLEAN TITLE. 6 Speed manual. Leather. Comes equipped with power locks, power windows, AM/FM/CD player with USB/AUX inputs, alloy wheels with good tires, seating for 4, heated front seats and much much more. We are agents for most credit unions in Utah. This makes it super easy for us to help find the right loan for you, even if you aren't a credit union member. (OAC) The above information is believed to be complete and correct. Misprinted information, including the price, is subject to correction without penalty or obligation to the dealership. Listed vehicles are subject to prior sale; ensure availability prior to visiting the dealership. Internet price only. Cannot be combined with any other advertised specials. All prices and/or payment calculations are to be regarded as estimates, actual sale price and/or monthly payments may vary Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Atlas Motors Inc. 4220 South State Street SLC, Utah 84107 801-293-9269 www.atlasmotorsut.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C52BWH95191
Stock: H95191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,187 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,999
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
Premium Package, Sport Package, STEPTRONIC Automatic Transmission, Multifunction steering wheel, sport steering wheel w/paddles, Tire pressure monitor, Bluetooth and USB connection, Oxford Green metallic exterior, and Polar Beige Gravity Leather interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC3C54BWL78777
Stock: TBWL78777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 107,829 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,800$412 Below Market
Roush Honda - Westerville / Ohio
LOCAL TRADE, 117 POINT INSPECTION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WIPERS & AC FILTER, AWD. 2011 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 AWD Getrag 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Black Metallic25/31 City/Highway MPGCome to our dealership at where you can browse our entire inventory in person at 5885 Westerville Road, or call 614-794-3525, or e-mail at internet@roushhonda.com for a full list of records including an AutoCheck report and to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C51BWM10015
Stock: BL2200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 169,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,880
Toyo Financial Group - Cypress / Texas
Check out our 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S AWD featured in Black! Powered by a SuperCharged 1.6 Liter 4 Cylinder producing 181hp and connected to a 6 Speed Manual transmission. Our All Wheel Drive can get nearly 31mpg on the open road! It comes with unique styling, alloy wheels, dual exhaust, and a sunroof! Inside our S, you'll find heated leather seats, climate controls, an AM/FM/CD player, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, power windows, and more! ABS, tire pressure monitor, child safety locks, and an abundance of airbags to keep you and your loved ones safe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Toyo Financial Group In House Financing Buy Here Pay Here BHPH EZ Financing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C50BWH99779
Stock: H99779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 66,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,500$531 Below Market
Max Motors - Honolulu / Hawaii
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified Cooper S Countryman today, worry free! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning. This MINI Cooper S Countryman also includes Tachometer, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Locking Tailgate, HD Radio. This MINI is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Locking Tailgate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Office at 808-845-1111 or maxmotorshawaii@gmail.com for more information. - Check out our reviews on Yelp and Facebook. Buy with confidence from a trusted dealer. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC3C53BWH97559
Stock: MM1678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 131,104 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,195$663 Below Market
Olympia Pre-Owned Auto - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C52BWH99962
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,355 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900
CarChoice - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C54BWL53020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,700 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,988
Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Independence / Missouri
This White 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 might be just the crossover awd for you. Rocking a sleek white exterior and a carbon black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C58BWL53070
Stock: J20546A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,853 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,400
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
Panoramic Sunroof, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, USB, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, MP3.JD Power APEAL Study * 2011 IIHS Top Safety PickNapleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C50BWM01264
Stock: KBB14065
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 66,367 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Today Auto LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman 4dr features a 1.6L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, , (2) front cup holders, (3) 12V pwr outlets, 1.6L OHC 16-valve I4 VVT engine, 205/55R17 tires, Advanced crumple zones, Body color bumpers, Child safety rear door locks, Chrome-plated grille, Cornering brake control (CBC), Dark silver cockpit surface, Electronic brake force distribution (EBD), Engine start/stop button, Front air bags with passenger sensor, Front passenger knee airbag, Front seat-mounted side-impact air bags, Front seatback storage pockets, Front sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors, Front/rear grab handles in headliner, Fully electronic throttle control, Halogen headlights, HD radio, LATCH child seat anchors, MacPherson independent front suspension, Multi-link rear suspension, Performance suspension, Rear mounted bike rack prep, Rear window wiper, Roof rails, Run-flat tires, Satellite radio -inc: (1) year subscription, Side impact door beams with interlocking anchoring system, Side sun visor for driver, Single pipe exhaust system with polished tip, Sport button -inc: accelerator & steering programs, Toggle switch instrument controls, Top hinged tail gate, Ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Locking Tailgate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Slater Robinson at 808-845-2288 or todayauto@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (28 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZB3C56BWM01141
Stock: TZD144
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2011 MINI COOPER COUNTRYMAN S COMES WITH BLUETOOTH,TURBOCHARGED, ICE COLD AC, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, SPORTY BODYSTYLE, CD CHANGER, STEREO, AND POWER OPTIONS . RUNS GREAT ....MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE US. ***EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH... NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE, AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%,90 DAYS SAME AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF $1000. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC3C56BWL80255
Stock: MANAGER SPECIAL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,849 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,495
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2011 Mini Cooper was just serviced at House Of Imports 125 Point Inspection Oil and Filter Replacement Vehicle Passed Smog All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC3C52BWL78843
Stock: BWL78843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499
Best Price Dealer - Hallandale / Florida
THIS 2011 MINI COUNTRYMAN COMES WITH ICE COLD AC, POWER OPTIONS, BEAUTIFUL COLOR COMBO, CLEAN LEATHER SEATS, MUST BE SEEN IN PERSON TO BE APPRECIATED. **BEST PRICE DEALER INC** IS PROUD TO BE ONE OF THE FEW DEALERS TO HAVE THIS KIND OF VEHICLE IN OUR INVENTORY AND YOUR GARAGE CAN BE ITS HOME. ACT FAST! WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK AND GET CALLS FROM ALL OVER THE UNITED STATES AND BEYOND. EVERYONE'S APPROVED! OVER 40 BANKS TO WORK WITH. REBUILT TITLE, NO EXCUSES. YOU MUST GET FINANCED! WE ALSO OFFER BUY HERE PAY HERE,AND WE CAN EVEN OFFER INTEREST RATES STARTING AS LOW AS 2.9%, 90 DAYS AS CASH. PRICE BASED AFTER EQUITY OF 2500. WITH BEACON SCORE OF 750 OR ABOVE W.A.C.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC3C50BWL80560
Stock: L80560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,057 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,495
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Child Proof Door Locks, Locking Tailgate, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 2nd Row Bucket Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC3C50BWH98278
Stock: C98278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- 94,620 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,999
AutoNation Hyundai 104 - Northglenn / Colorado
Carbon Black; Gravity Leather Seat Trim Leather Seats Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Surf Blue This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Hyundai 104's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S with 94,620mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The MINI Cooper Countryman S is economically and environmentally smart. MINI clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Take home this 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. This low mileage MINI Cooper Countryman has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Feel at ease with your purchase of this MINI Cooper Countryman S, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. Although this 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the MINI Cooper Countryman S. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this MINI Cooper Countryman S's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman: The 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman is a taller, rugged 4-door model that represents MINI's first venture toward crossover vehicles. The Countryman is also the first MINI to offer all-wheel drive, and the first model from the brand to offer adaptive headlamps. With four doors, the Countryman also offers a little more passenger versatility than the MINI Cooper models, while their MINI reputation assures that they'll be more nimble, eager-feeling alternatives to other larger crossover vehicles. Its interior also promises to be more versatile and spacious, with new textured-grain surfaces and trim details, plus cargo solutions including the customizable Center Rail system. With the added value, the Countryman has a starting price that isn't much higher than that of the MINI Cooper. This model sets itself apart with high performance S and John Cooper Works models, Retro good looks, fuel economy, and agile handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 MINI Cooper Countryman S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWZC5C5XBWM10143
Stock: BWM10143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following MINI Cooper Countryman searches:
Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Countryman
- 5(41%)
- 4(27%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(9%)
- 1(18%)
Related MINI Cooper Countryman info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used MINI Convertible Worcester MA
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster Nashville TN
- Used MINI Clubman Ontario CA
- Used MINI Clubman Baton Rouge LA
- Used MINI Convertible San Jose CA
- Used MINI Convertible Atlanta GA
- Used MINI Clubman Mckinney TX
- Used MINI Convertible Colorado Springs CO
- Used MINI Convertible San Francisco CA
- Used MINI Clubman Elizabeth NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used MINI Clubman 2018 Anaheim CA
- Used MINI Clubman 2017 Miami Beach FL
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2015 Durham NC
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5