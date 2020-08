Used 2013 FIAT 500e for Sale Near Me

East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California

Say good riddance to gas and get in our environmentally unique 2013 Fiat 500e Hatchback shown in eye-catching Nero Puro. You'll step out in Italian eco-chic style with our Hatchback that is powered by an 83kw electric motor that generates 111hp while tied to a Single Speed transmission with push buttons on the dashboard. This efficient Front Wheel Drive team rewards you with fun driving dynamics and takes you the distance with the equivalent of near 122mpg in the city! Sleek wheels, a rear spoiler, and solar-tinted glass enhance the aerodynamic exterior of this peppy Fiat 500e that is sure to garner attention whether you're gliding down the freeway in the fast lane or maneuvering your way through busy city traffic. Artfully crafted, the 500e interior pampers you with adjustable leatherette heated front seats, sunroof, full power accessories and automatic climate control among other amenities. The instrument cluster features easy-to-use controls with a distinctly modern edge that allows you to monitor your driving style. A system that has information about charging stations, a premium Alpine audio system, and rear parking sensors are other amenities you will no doubt appreciate. State-of-the-art airbags, steel safety construction, hill-start assist, stability control, and a pedestrian warning system are just a few of the advanced safety features from Fiat that keep you and others safe and secure. Set yourself up for success by saying arrivederci to gas and ciao bella to the Fiat 500e! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 FIAT 500e Battery Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

116 Combined MPG ( 122 City/ 108 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3C3CFFGE8DT681604

Stock: 200707

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-26-2020