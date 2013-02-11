Used 2013 FIAT 500e for Sale Near Me

216 listings
500e Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Orange
    used

    2013 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    45,850 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $5,888

    $1,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2013 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    33,704 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,499

    $1,884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2013 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    50,393 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2013 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2013 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    58,722 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2014 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2014 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    43,475 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,787

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Light Blue
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    23,440 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Light Blue
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    19,553 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,899

    $453 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Light Blue
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    37,409 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    $367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    65,206 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    25,065 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    17,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,499

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Gray
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    33,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,324

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Black
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    48,669 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Light Blue
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    69,841 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    15,200 miles

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Light Blue
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    24,009 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,299

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    35,879 miles

    $9,975

    Details
  • 2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric in Light Blue
    used

    2015 FIAT 500e Battery Electric

    38,002 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,491

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500e

See all 8 reviews
Fiat 500E rocks!
bbergholdt,11/02/2013
Just leased this. Really impressed with fit, finish and fun to drive performance! Easy to exceed rated MPGe. With sweet lease deal, total cost of car is less than I was spending on gasoline alone, each month. Range is OK, better than others except Tesla and Volt. Getting by with included slooow 120V charge device, others may desire $800 optional fast charger. Costs $1 per day for electricity to drive 40 miles, previous vehicle was $10 per day for gas. Very impressive car, hope future models offer extended range and lower cost batteries. My SUV will last forever, now parked except when needed!
