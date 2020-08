Used 2014 Nissan LEAF for Sale Near Me

I have had my 2014 LEAF SV for five and one-half years and have put 29,600 miles on it. My wife is the primary driver and "loves it." At the five-year battery check, the batteries were down only one bar (of 12), so are doing quite well. The only maintenance service we have had since my last report is buying new tries. The tires wear badly on the outer edge. I am now inflating them to 38 pounds on the advice of the service advisor. We'll see if that helps. The car has been very reliable transportation. We charge it overnight on 110 volts. We have solar panels on our home, so the "fuel" is free. We moved to California last year. We get fewer miles per charge here than we did in South Carolina. I attribute it to the traffic and the topography.

Read more