Estimated values
1991 Nissan Sentra XE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,355
|$1,760
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Nissan Sentra XE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,355
|$1,760
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Nissan Sentra E 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,355
|$1,760
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Nissan Sentra SE-R 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,265
|$1,643
|Clean
|$489
|$1,118
|$1,453
|Average
|$358
|$824
|$1,074
|Rough
|$227
|$530
|$695
Estimated values
1991 Nissan Sentra GXE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,355
|$1,760
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Nissan Sentra E 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,355
|$1,760
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745
Estimated values
1991 Nissan Sentra SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,355
|$1,760
|Clean
|$524
|$1,197
|$1,557
|Average
|$384
|$882
|$1,151
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$745