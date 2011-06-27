Estimated values
2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$2,666
|$3,138
|Clean
|$1,610
|$2,428
|$2,861
|Average
|$1,298
|$1,953
|$2,306
|Rough
|$986
|$1,478
|$1,752
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Pathfinder SE Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,696
|$2,463
|$2,866
|Clean
|$1,546
|$2,244
|$2,613
|Average
|$1,246
|$1,805
|$2,106
|Rough
|$946
|$1,366
|$1,600
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,161
|$2,989
|$3,421
|Clean
|$1,970
|$2,722
|$3,119
|Average
|$1,588
|$2,190
|$2,514
|Rough
|$1,205
|$1,657
|$1,910
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Pathfinder LE Platinum Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,015
|$2,889
|$3,347
|Clean
|$1,836
|$2,632
|$3,051
|Average
|$1,480
|$2,117
|$2,460
|Rough
|$1,124
|$1,602
|$1,868